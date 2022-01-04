A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

Hilltop Pharmacy x Leo. a public house
1207 Allegheny Ave., Manchester. leopgh.com
This local pub and pharmacy have teamed up to bring you another “shot and a beer” event, this time encouraging Pittsburghers to get their COVID-19 booster shots. The event will take place at Leo. a public house on Sat., Jan. 15 from 4-6 p.m.
Pamela’s Diner
1711 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. pamelasdiner.com
Pamela’s is set to close the Squirrel Hill location of its popular breakfast chain after 42 years of operating in Pittsburgh. The closure will take place at the end of the year.
Caffe Mona
4200 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. caffemona.com
This coffee and breakfast spot is opening a second location in the Strip District. No word yet on when the grand opening is, but the cafe’s Instagram promises to keep you updated, and you’ll soon be able to enjoy their delicious coffees and bagel sandwiches right in the Strip.
Wiener World
626 Smithfield St., Downtown. twitter.com/WienerWorldPgh
On Dec. 30, 2021, Wiener World announced via its Twitter account that it will be closing dine-in services and switching to takeout only for the foreseeable future. This comes on the heels of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.
Valkyrie Doughnuts
601 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. valkyriedoughnuts.com
After opening late in 2021, this new vegan donut spot announced on Instagram that items will be available for online ordering through the platforms Doordash and Uber Eats. This is exciting news for donut fans that can’t make it out to Bellevue but still want to try the new spot.
Hoffstot’s Cafe Monaco & The Chelsea Grille
Oakmont. hoffstots.com and chelseagrilleoakmont.com.
These two Oakmont staples were purchased by resident and entrepreneur John Keefe, according to the Trib. Keefe says he will keep Hoffstot’s virtually the same but is transforming The Chelsea Grille into a Mexican restaurant.
Tahina Gogo
instagram.com/tahinagogo
A new Israeli pop-up restaurant has come to the Burgh, and they are setting up shop at 4613 Liberty Ave. on Jan. 5. Try their hummus with smoked harissa chicken thighs and fresh-made pita.
Grist House
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
After closing to celebrate the New Year, Grist House has returned to announce the release of two new beers: a Phantom Drifter Sweet Stout and Krisp Kolsch. Phantom Drifter combines malt white chocolate, vanilla, and hazelnut, while Krisp Kolsch has a white grape flavor.
Spirits and Tales
5130 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland. spiritsandtales.com
This Oakland restaurant is boasting a new menu for the new year. At the guidance of Chef Chris Noonan, they’ve added a number of new dishes including a sea scallop dish with Pa. mushroom risotto, crispy prosciutto, and fine herbs beurre blanc.
Wigle Whiskey
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Who knows if we are in for a long, cold winter, Either way, have a glass of whiskey by your side to keep you warm. Wigle is bringing back its four-year Phil Shadow Whiskey just in time for a drop in temperature.
307 N. Taylor Ave., North Side
The longest-running beer store in Pennsylvania has closed its doors. Sam Caruso, owner of Caruso Beer Distributor in North Side's Mexican War Streets, sold his last case of beer on Dec. 31 after 53 years in business. The most famous person to ever visit his shop? Boxer Fritzie Zivic. He also tells City Paper that he proudly served Franco Harris, who used to live in the neighborhood. According to WPXI, Caruso's father, Sam Caruso Sr., first opened Sam Caruso Beer Distributor in 1933. "I am grateful to all," he wrote on a sign inside the shop on his last day.