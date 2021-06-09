A Resource Guide to Pittsburgh Arts Nonprofits

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lake Lewis Thomas Agnew and D.S. Kinsel of Boom Concepts in Garfield

Are you an artist, musician, or creative professional who is new to Pittsburgh and looking to connect? The city has a number of organizations that provide support to those looking for funding, space, or other resources for their next project or practice.Socially conscious, Black-led organization combining activism with art, music, and other creative outlets. Stated mission is to establish a "platform for artistic expression in efforts to further the economic and creative advancement of artists, as well the active engagement of diverse audiences."Long-standing visual arts organization with a mission to provide a "vital and challenging environment for artists to exhibit new work in the widest possible range of media." Currently serves 550 members.Black-led community art hub providing creative and professional development assistance to marginalized artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs. Also serves as a space for exhibitions, events, performances, and projects by guest artists.Provides financial, professional, and political support for those working in the arts and culture sector in Southwestern Pa. Offers workshops, grants, and more. Comprised of more than 400 artists and nonprofit organizations.