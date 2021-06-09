A Resource Guide to Pittsburgh Arts Nonprofits

1Hood Media
460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. 1hood.org
Socially conscious, Black-led organization combining activism with art, music, and other creative outlets. Stated mission is to establish a "platform for artistic expression in efforts to further the economic and creative advancement of artists, as well the active engagement of diverse audiences."
Associated Artists of Pittsburgh
100 43rd St., Suite 107. Lawrenceville. aapgh.org
Long-standing visual arts organization with a mission to provide a "vital and challenging environment for artists to exhibit new work in the widest possible range of media." Currently serves 550 members.
BOOM Concepts
5139 Penn Ave., Garfield. boomuniverse.co
Black-led community art hub providing creative and professional development assistance to marginalized artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs. Also serves as a space for exhibitions, events, performances, and projects by guest artists.
Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council
810 Penn Ave., Suite 600. Downtown. pittsburghartscouncil.org
Provides financial, professional, and political support for those working in the arts and culture sector in Southwestern Pa. Offers workshops, grants, and more. Comprised of more than 400 artists and nonprofit organizations.