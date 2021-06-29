A Puerto Rican food truck, a whiskey festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

The long-awaited opening of 40 North is here. The restaurant/bar announced its opening on June 21 and was met with excitement from Pittsburghers. Executive chef, Bethany Zozula, a James Beard Award nominee with nearly 20 years of experience in the culinary world, is sure to bring an innovative perspective to your dining experience. 40 North is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 - 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 - 10 p.m.Chef Jamilka Borges moved from Puerto Rico to Pittsburgh 14 years ago, and she’s scheduled to open her first restaurant here in just a few weeks. Wild Child “celebrates the everyday intimacy of a nourishing meal" and focuses on coastal cuisine, including fresh, vibrant seafood dishes. There isn’t a definitive opening date yet, but watch the website for news.This Oakland-based sushi restaurant is opening two new locations scheduled for August 2021. The first will be in the South Hills at 1720 Washington Road, and the second will be in Robinson at 210 McHolme Drive. Started as “Sushi Fuku” in 2012, the restaurant recently rebranded as Atarashi as a way to bring high-quality food and atmosphere to diners.Before Secretos de Mis Abuelos, Pittsburgh lacked Puerto Rican cuisine. Started by Duquesne University student Felipe Crespo, Secretos is a big, blue food truck that captures the flavors he learned from his grandmother. The new concept brings delicious flavors and beautiful dishes to the Beechview area and other parts of the city. Secretos can be found at 92 Crane Avenue Monday through Friday, 12-2 p.m. and 4 - 7 p.m., but often travels to private events on Saturdays.Butler Brew Works has opened a new shop in Oakmont. Located at 319 Maryland Ave., this new space will keep many of the current cans and bottles for sale, along with beer-themed merch. In other news, the Butler-based brewery has its kitchen up and running and will soon host live entertainment.On June 26, Redhawk announced via its Instagram account that it will be reopening on September 1 after a temporary closure. For now, you can visit their online shop for everything from coffee accessories to hats and shirts.Taste of Lawrenceville is back to giving locals a tour of the many restaurants and businesses in the Lawrenceville neighborhood. The full list of vendors and collaborations will be announced leading up to the event on Sun., July 11. You can follow @bay41pgh on Instagram for more updates.On Fri., September 24, Pittsburgh Magazine will host the Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival. Ticket holders can expect over 250 premium distilled spirits, not limited to whiskey, but including vodka, gin, rum, and more. You can get VIP Early Access for $110 (grand tasting will run you $80) according to a press release. There will be exclusive product sampling, meet and greets with distillers and brand ambassadors, and more.Firehouse Subs, with multiple locations in the Greater Pittsburgh area, has opened a new location in Monaca on June 23. That location is currently hiring 10 - 12 positions ranging from crew members to management. The new space will be open from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. seven days a week.Piada Italian Street Food will be expanding, adding three new locations to the East Side, South Hills, and Robinson. With two current locations in Oakland and Northway, the new locations promise a different format than what diners have come to know. The East Side location is set to open in August, the South Hills opening in October, and Robinson opening in November. These new locations plan to have less indoor seating and more outdoor seating.