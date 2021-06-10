 A Pittsburgher met with transit secretary Buttigieg to discuss region’s public transit needs | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A Pittsburgher met with transit secretary Buttigieg to discuss region’s public transit needs

By

click to enlarge Pete Buttigieg (left) with Lisa Gonzalez (right) - SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM YOUTUBE
Screenshot taken from YouTube
Pete Buttigieg (left) with Lisa Gonzalez (right)
Lisa Gonzalez is a Pittsburgh community organizer veteran, family caretaker, and Community Worker at Pittsburgh Liberty K-5 public school. She relies on public transportation for her many responsibilities.

Gonzalez, a resident of Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, recently met with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in Washington, D.C. to discuss federal public transit investments and why they are needed in Pittsburgh and beyond.

In a video that aired on June 7, Gonzalez spoke with Buttigieg about her day-to-day experiences with public transportation, like taking two buses to her job at Pittsburgh Liberty, and the difficulties of visiting her mother who she takes care of full time.


“I say [to my mother] I can’t go on Sunday because [the bus] stops at 5 o'clock,” said Gonzalez. “My mom’s care doesn’t stop. It’s seven days a week.”
She advocated for U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson’s (D-Ga.) “Stronger Communities through Better Transit Act,” which would invest $80 billion over four years into public transit operating funds and permit local transit services like Port Authority of Allegheny County to increase service hours and coverage. Gonzalez also said in the recorded interview to Buttigieg that congress members making transportation decisions should ride their local public transits to understand what low-income individuals experience daily.

According to VisitPittsburgh, Port Authority of Allegheny County provided about 230,000 transit rides daily, before the pandemic contributed to drastic decreases in ridership.

Gonzalez emphasized the importance of affordable transit fare to local riders and shared a transit fare relief report from local advocacy group Pittsburghers for Public Transit. The report calls for “federal guidance and resources for low-income fare programs as a way to help communities recover from COVID-19,” according to a press release.

Buttigieg didn’t delve into any specific policies when speaking with Gonzalez, but did highlight the significant public transit investment proposals in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which according to the plan’s website, “will replace thousands of buses and rail cars, repair hundreds of stations, renew airports, and expand transit and rail into new communities.”


“The President’s plan is going to double what goes into public transportation from the federal government and it’ll go out to local communities like Pittsburgh to help those transit agencies upgrade their equipment and run more often,” said Buttigieg.

Trending

The Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh: 2021-2022
Stonewall Sports provides LGBTQ recreation outside of typical avenues
Black-led Community Spotlight: Bekezela Mguni of The Black Unicorn Library
Celebrate Pride all month with LGBTQ events in and around Pittsburgh throughout June
Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

10 Mnemonic Devices to Help Newcomers Navigate Pittsburgh

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

10 Mnemonic Devices to Help Newcomers Navigate Pittsburgh

A Conversation with the “Last Top in Pittsburgh”

By Dani Janae

A Conversation with the “Last Top in Pittsburgh”

FestivalAFRICANA returns to Pittsburgh to highlight creatives from Rwanda

By Lauryn Nania

FestivalAFRICANA returns to Pittsburgh to highlight creatives from Rwanda
More »

Tags

Latest in News

DA Zappala rescinds policy halting plea deals to Black lawyer who called his office racist

By Ryan Deto

DA Zappala rescinds policy halting plea deals to Black lawyer who called his office racist

Pittsburgh International Airport opens new cheaper Economy parking lot

By Lauryn Nania

Ramp to parking lots at the Pittsburgh International Airport

Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh state reps condemn DA Zappala’s actions against Black attorney who criticized the DA’s office

By Ryan Deto

Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh state reps condemn DA Zappala’s actions against Black attorney who criticized the DA’s office

Controversial Sen. Mastriano and other Pa. state lawmakers visit Arizona election audit

By Marley Parish and Stephen Caruso

Doug Mastriano speaks with attendees on the Capital steps of a rally for gun rights on Sept. 29, 2020
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 9-15, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A Conversation with the “Last Top in Pittsburgh”

A Conversation with the “Last Top in Pittsburgh”

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes

Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes

By Amanda Waltz

Shop local during Pride month from this list of LGBTQ-owned Pittsburgh retailers

Shop local during Pride month from this list of LGBTQ-owned Pittsburgh retailers

By Lisa Cunningham

Celebrate Pride all month with LGBTQ events in and around Pittsburgh throughout June

Celebrate Pride all month with LGBTQ events in and around Pittsburgh throughout June

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation