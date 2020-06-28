A Pittsburgh restaurant’s closure after reopening signifies risks of operating a restaurant during the pandemic

click to enlarge CP photo: Hannah Lynn Spork on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh

Spork owner Andy Tepper says that this Spork Pit employee started to show symptoms and feel unwell on June 17. He then went home and stayed there until he was eventually advised to get tested by his doctor on June 23. Three days later, his test came back positive.

click to enlarge CP photo: Hannah Lynn Closure notice at Spork placed after Spork Pit employee tested positive for coronavirus