 A Pittsburgh church raised $5,000 for a gun buyback program and ran out of money within an hour | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A Pittsburgh church raised $5,000 for a gun buyback program and ran out of money within an hour

By

click to enlarge gun-buyback.jpg
To honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross in Homewood hosted a gun buyback event on Mon., Jan. 20.

The event was slated to last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but after less than an hour, the church’s fundraised budget of $5,000 had been given away. Toward the end of the event, community members joined together to donate an additional $1,500 in cash and checks to support more buybacks.

Among the donors was State Rep. Ed Gainey (D-East Liberty), who praised the community’s overwhelmingly positive engagement. Even after the money had run out, many chose to turn in the guns anyway without payment.


It was a response that Holy Cross Pastor Torrey Johnson called “absolutely amazing.”

A total of 148 weapons had been surrendered by the end of the event — 44 rifles and shotguns, and 104 handguns. Two of the surrendered weapons were what are often called assault rifles; one was an AK-47 and another was an AR-15.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 15,208 people died from gun-related causes in 2019 and an additional 29,501 were injured. The Center for American Progress estimates that Pennsylvania’s rate of gun-homicides is among the highest in the nation and that communities of color are disproportionately affected by the epidemic.

“The inspiration for offering the buyback came from a concern about the safety of the Homewood community in general, but it was also a direct response to the double homicide that took place outside of the church on the night of Nov. 13,” said Rich Creehan, director of external relations for Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross.


He was referring to the killing of 26-year-old Kierra Eddisha Harris of McKees Rocks and 29-year-old Lavon Sizemore of Swissvale, who were shot at the intersection of Kelly and Collier Streets in mid-November.

Creehan went on to say that the parish leaders chose Martin Luther King Jr. Day “as a way to honor Dr. King’s legacy and teaching about non-violence.”

The U.S. makes up about 46% of civilian gun ownership in the world, according to the Small Arms Survey, a research project by the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva. The U.S. essentially leads the world in terms of gun ownership; there are about 121 firearms in the country for every 100 U.S. citizens. In Pennsylvania, roughly 27% of residents own a gun of some sort.

Buyback programs, such as the one hosted on Monday, aim to reduce gun violence by removing firearms from the streets and incentivizing gun owners to turn in their weapons with no questions asked — and walk away with a chunk of change.

According to Pittsburgh Police spokesman Maurice Matthews, the surrendered guns will be logged by the department. If any had been reported stolen, attempts will be made to return them to their owners.


The remaining weapons, he said, will eventually be destroyed as soon as the police can obtain a court order to do so.

There are no plans for the city to host a buyback of its own at this time, but according to Creehan, another similar program may nonetheless be in the church’s future.

“Given the response to the MLK Day event, the clergy and lay leaders of Holy Cross Church are very intent on offering another buyback,” he said. “The timing of when that might happen has not yet been decided.”

Speaking of...

More than 200 take to Pittsburgh streets for fourth annual Women's March

By Ollie Gratzinger

The Women's March in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020

Petition asks Central Catholic to reverse hair-ban that a student says is ‘outdated’ and unfairly targets Black students

By Ryan Deto

JD Younger

Why Pittsburgh’s signature beer style should be brown ale

By Ryan Deto

Why Pittsburgh’s signature beer style should be brown ale

Pittsburgh Year in Review: 2019 in Pictures

By Jared Wickerham

Mark Barron #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field against the Miami Dolphins.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Soon you'll be able to pay Port Authority bus fare on your phone

By Hannah Lynn

Soon you'll be able to pay Port Authority bus fare on your phone

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare

By Ryan Deto

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare (5)

Two Allegheny County councilors call for charges on West Mifflin police following alleged assault of teenage girl

By Ryan Deto

Olivia Benett and Bethany Hallam

More than 200 take to Pittsburgh streets for fourth annual Women's March

By Ollie Gratzinger

The Women's March in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020
More »

Readers also liked…

Language app Duolingo uses LGBTQ-inclusive language in its lessons

By Hannah Lynn

Screencaps from language app Duolingo

My three-year journey to get a driver's license back

By Alex Gordon

Licensed driver, Alex Gordon

Six arrested protesting for redistricting reform at state Speaker Mike Turzai’s home in Marshall

By Ryan Deto

Protesters in front of Mike Turzai's home

Summer in the City

By CP Staff

Summer fun at Kennywood: The cover photo of this week's Pittsburgh City Paper
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Olivia Benett and Bethany Hallam

Two Allegheny County councilors call for charges on West Mifflin police following alleged assault of teenage girl

By Ryan Deto

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare (5)

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare

By Ryan Deto

Anthony Hardison in front of Liberty Point Apartments

The displacement of Anthony Hardison from his Lawrenceville apartment is a microcosm of a neighborhood epidemic

By Ryan Deto

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation