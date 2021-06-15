A pierogi festival returns, bottled pineapple coffee juice, and more Pittsburgh food news

OPENINGSKelly O’s Diner
Multiple locations. kellyos.com
This popular diner with locations in Wexford and in the Strip District is opening a third location in Warrendale, near the Allegheny-Butler county border in the North Hills. The location is still in the construction stage but should be opened by the end of summer. The restaurant, once featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, is home to classic diner favorites like Belgian waffles, biscuits & gravy, and breakfast burritos. Stay updated on the new location by following Kelly O’s on social media.
Caliente Pizza & Draft House
Multiple locations. pizzadrafthouse.com
Caliente recently announced that it will open two more stores this fall: one in Sewickley and one in Crafton. Both of which were former Sharp Edge locations: 510 Beaver St. in Sewickley, and 288 W. Steuben St. in Crafton. The new locations will be the sixth and seventh restaurants for the local chain. Opening dates haven't been finalized, but Caliente is hiring for all positions at the new locations.
Additionally, the pizza restaurant also released its long awaited stuffed-crust pizza filled with fresh mozzarella made from Wisconsin dairy. From June 7 through August 25, Caliente customers can order a large two-topping pizza with stuffed crust for $19.99.
NEWSPittsburgh Pierogi Festival at Kennywood
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
Due to COVID-19, this event was canceled in 2020, but it is returning this year and is set to happen on Sun., Sep. 26 between 1-6 p.m. The pierogi festival will feature food from more than 20 restaurants, chefs, and others. There will also be live music and a beer garden for guests that are 21 and up. Tickets are available for purchase now and can be acquired at Kennywood's website.
Brew Gentlemen at the Allegheny Overlook Park
Fort Duquesne Boulevard between 6th and 7th streets, Downtown. brewgentlemen.com
This Braddock brewery recently announced a partnership with Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to bring a “summer-long beer garden” to the Allegheny Overlook pop-up park in Downtown. From the end of June through September, Brew Gentlemen will be serving beer and other beverages seven days a week in the outdoor setting just across the river from PNC Park. The overlook will be the brewery’s temporary summer home in lieu of its Braddock taproom, and the change will kick off on June 24.
Pane è Pronto
2627 Penn Ave., Strip District. paneepronto.com
For Father’s Day, Pane è Pronto shop and bakery has created a dinner special that is available for pickup on June 19 at their location in the Strip District. The dinner — running $50 and feeding four — features a whole roasted chicken served with potatoes and creamed spinach, along with half a pan of cacio e Pepe rigatoni. The bakery, which is run by the owners of Dianoia's Eatery, will also have roasted cauliflower, lasagna, and cookie trays available for pre-order.
Adda Coffee & Tea House
Multiple locations. addacoffeehouse.com
Adda has bottled their popular drink the Shadyside Sunrise. The drink is a unique combination of cold brew and fresh-pressed pineapple juice. Despite the name, this drink will be available to purchase and enjoy at all Adda locations.
Maggie’s Farm x Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
Hidden Harbor’s White Rum, which is made in collaboration with Maggie’s Farm Rum, has won the silver medal at the New York Cocktail Expo. It is described as a 100 proof white rum made specifically for daiquiris and tropical drinks. It is made by blending Maggie's "Queen's Share" rum with white rums from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Guyana, and Martinique. You can purchase the award-winning bottle directly from Maggie’s Farm website.