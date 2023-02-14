A NOLA-inspired fundraiser, a new South Side spot, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Old Thunder Brewing
Set those golden pilsners aside and discover something new during a special event at Old Thunder Brewing. On Sat., Feb. 18 from 12-10 p.m., the brewery will present Embrace the Shadows, a day spotlighting dark lagers from brewers from Pittsburgh and across Pennsylvania. There will also be food by Pittsburgh Taco Boys and The Steer and Wheel. Old Thunder posts that this is not a ticketed event and that they will have "more details coming soon."
340 Freeport Road, Blawnox. oldthunderbrewing.com
Sweet Horror
Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop continues its Sweet Horror pop-up on Sun., Feb. 19 with vegan food, drinks, and macabre art by local vendors. Head to Voodoo Brewing from 12-4 p.m. to shop and to sample treats from Babcia's Lunchbox, Hank Goodness, Veggies N'At, Yumzio Bistro, and, of course, Sweet Alchemy.
956 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. linktr.ee/sweetalchemyllc
Cultural Gumbo
The Millvale Food + Energy Hub suffered a setback recently when, on Jan. 30, an electrical fire broke out at the nonprofit's headquarters. An upcoming event will raise money to rebuild the Hub and support organizations like 412 Food Rescue, Fractracker Alliance, The Food Trust, Sprezzatura, and New Sun Rising, all of which are housed inside the building.
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. newsunrising.org
Cultural Gumbo, a celebration originally launched to support New Orleans’ musicians after Hurricane Katrina, will take place at Mr. Smalls. Hosted by New Sun Rising and Sprezzatura, the event will feature New Orleans-style food, live music from the Red Beans & Rice Combo and Brassholio, and various local visual artists. Advance tickets cost $20, and door tickets will be $30. Food, drinks, and art will be available for purchase during the event. All proceeds will support fire recovery efforts and affected tenants at the Hub. Donations are also being accepted at New Sun Rising’s GoFundMe page.