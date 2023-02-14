 A NOLA-inspired fundraiser, a new South Side spot, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

A NOLA-inspired fundraiser, a new South Side spot, and other Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge A knife is stuck through a biscuit sandwich with a large piece of fried chicken, pickles, and honey drizzle. It sits on a plate next to a pickle.
Photo: Courtesy of The Speckled Egg
Sandwich from The Speckled Egg

Old Thunder Brewing
340 Freeport Road, Blawnox. oldthunderbrewing.com

Set those golden pilsners aside and discover something new during a special event at Old Thunder Brewing. On Sat., Feb. 18 from 12-10 p.m., the brewery will present Embrace the Shadows, a day spotlighting dark lagers from brewers from Pittsburgh and across Pennsylvania. There will also be food by Pittsburgh Taco Boys and The Steer and Wheel. Old Thunder posts that this is not a ticketed event and that they will have "more details coming soon."

Sweet Horror
956 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. linktr.ee/sweetalchemyllc

Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop continues its Sweet Horror pop-up on Sun., Feb. 19 with vegan food, drinks, and macabre art by local vendors. Head to Voodoo Brewing from 12-4 p.m. to shop and to sample treats from Babcia's Lunchbox, Hank Goodness, Veggies N'At, Yumzio Bistro, and, of course, Sweet Alchemy.

Cultural Gumbo
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. newsunrising.org

The Millvale Food + Energy Hub suffered a setback recently when, on Jan. 30,  an electrical fire broke out at the nonprofit's headquarters. An upcoming event will raise money to rebuild the Hub and support organizations like 412 Food Rescue, Fractracker Alliance, The Food Trust, Sprezzatura, and New Sun Rising, all of which are housed inside the building.
click to enlarge A red fire truck stretches its ladder over a one-story building.
Photo: Courtesy of New Sun Rising
A fire truck at the scene of an electrical fire at the Millvale Food + Energy Hub.
Happening on Sat., Feb. 25, Cultural Gumbo, a celebration originally launched to support New Orleans’ musicians after Hurricane Katrina, will take place at Mr. Smalls. Hosted by New Sun Rising and Sprezzatura, the event will feature New Orleans-style food, live music from the Red Beans & Rice Combo and Brassholio, and various local visual artists. Advance tickets cost $20, and door tickets will be $30. Food, drinks, and art will be available for purchase during the event. All proceeds will support fire recovery efforts and affected tenants at the Hub. Donations are also being accepted at New Sun Rising’s GoFundMe page.

Valkyrie Doughnuts
instagram.com/valkyriedoughnutspgh

Pittsburgh lost a purveyor of decadent vegan desserts when Valkyrie Doughnuts suddenly announced that it would close. A post on the Valkyrie Instagram read that the business "will be closing. We will not be returning. We would like to thank all of our customers for the continued support over the past year and a half and for the kindness of each and every one of you. Thank you." No explanation was given for the closure.

The Speckled Egg x Commonplace Coffee
thespeckledeggpgh.com and commonplacecoffee.com

A local breakfast/brunch/lunch spot and a coffee chain will join forces for a new project in the SouthSide Works. Speckled Egg, a restaurant located Downtown, and Commonplace Coffee will share space in a 6,120-square-foot property on 27th Street. Set to open this spring, the concept will mark the first South Side location for Commonplace. While the two businesses will operate independently, Speckled Egg owner, Jacqueline Schoedel, says the restaurant plans to collaborate with Commonplace Coffee on "different menu items," including an espresso martini. An exact opening date has yet to be set.

