 A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh’s Medical Marijuana Program and Dispensaries | Newcomers Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh’s Medical Marijuana Program and Dispensaries

By

click to enlarge Sunnyside in the Strip District - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Sunnyside in the Strip District
Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program has been rapidly growing over the past few years, bringing more dispensaries to the region, and with it, long-overdue relief to patients. Medical cannabis became legalized in the commonwealth in 2016, and there are currently 23 qualifying conditions that allow patients to access medical marijuana under Pennsylvania law.

To get your medical marijuana card, you must first fill out a form at the Pennsylvania Department of Health website (padohmmp.custhelp.com), then get a doctor to certify your application. If your primary care doctor isn’t certified, or isn’t a believer in cannabis treatment, you can find a doctor to help you through a certification center, such as Compassionate Certification Centers (compassionatecertificationcenters.com), HerbalCare RX (herbalcarerx.com), or Releaf Specialists (releafspecialists.com), who will take medical records and charge between $125-200 for a new patient certification. Then, you will need to turn in your application and return to the Department of Health website and pay a $50 application fee.

Your medical marijuana card will then arrive by mail in just a few weeks. Once you’ve received your card, take it to one of the following dispensaries. First-time patients will need a consultation before placing an order, but once registered, dispensaries offer online ordering for easier pickup.


BEYOND/HELLO
9337 Lincoln Highway, Irwin. beyond-hello.com

Delta 9 PA
211 52nd St., Lawrenceville and 305 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. delta9pa.com

Ethos Pittsburgh West
470 Home Drive, Robinson. ethoscannabis.com

Harvest of Cranberry Township
20269 Route 19, Cranberry. harvesthoc.com


The Healing Center
130 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville; 799 West Chestnut St., Washington; and 270 Executive Drive, Cranberry. thehealingcenterusa.com

Liberty
2320 Sheffield Road, Aliquippa. libertydispensarypa.com

Maitri Medicinals
5845 Centre Ave., East Liberty. maitrimedicinals.com

RISE
3838 William Penn Highway, Monroeville; 20808 Route 19, Cranberry; and 117 Beatty County Road, Latrobe. risecannabis.com

Solevo Wellness
5600 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill; 22095 Perry Highway, Zelienople; and 200 Adios Drive, Suite 20, Washington. solevowellness.com


Sunnyside
201 Pillow St., Butler; 4 Kensington Square, New Kensington; and 2116 Penn Ave., Strip District. sunnyside.shop

Trending

The Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh: 2021-2022
Stonewall Sports provides LGBTQ recreation outside of typical avenues
Black-led Community Spotlight: Bekezela Mguni of The Black Unicorn Library
Celebrate Pride all month with LGBTQ events in and around Pittsburgh throughout June
Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

CBD vs. Medical Marijuana? Sponsored

By Susan Merenstein

CBD vs. Medical Marijuana?

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert Sponsored

By Releaf Specialists

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert

Solevo Wellness offers personalized treatments for anxiety | Medical marijuana for anxiety Sponsored

By Solevo Wellness

Solevo Wellness offers personalized treatments for anxiety | Medical marijuana for anxiety

A comprehensive guide to Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

By Jordan Snowden

A comprehensive guide to Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries
More »

Tags

Latest in Newcomers Guide

The Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh: 2021-2022

By Lisa Cunningham

The Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh: 2021-2022

A Resource Guide to Pittsburgh Arts Nonprofits

By Amanda Waltz

A Resource Guide to Pittsburgh Arts Nonprofits

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Arts and Culture

By Amanda Waltz

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Arts and Culture

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Food and Drink

By Ryan Deto

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Food and Drink
More »
More Newcomers Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 9-15, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Food and Drink

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Food and Drink

By Ryan Deto

Passengers on a Port Authority bus

A Newcomers Transit Guide: How to Navigate Pittsburgh by Public Transit, Bicycle, and Car

By Ryan Deto

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Arts and Culture

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Arts and Culture

By Amanda Waltz

10 Mnemonic Devices to Help Newcomers Navigate Pittsburgh

10 Mnemonic Devices to Help Newcomers Navigate Pittsburgh

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation