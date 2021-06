A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh’s Medical Marijuana Program and Dispensaries

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Sunnyside in the Strip District

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program has been rapidly growing over the past few years, bringing more dispensaries to the region, and with it, long-overdue relief to patients. Medical cannabis became legalized in the commonwealth in 2016, and there are currently 23 qualifying conditions that allow patients to access medical marijuana under Pennsylvania law.To get your medical marijuana card, you must first fill out a form at the Pennsylvania Department of Health website (padohmmp.custhelp.com), then get a doctor to certify your application. If your primary care doctor isn’t certified, or isn’t a believer in cannabis treatment, you can find a doctor to help you through a certification center, such as Compassionate Certification Centers (compassionatecertificationcenters.com), HerbalCare RX (herbalcarerx.com), or Releaf Specialists (releafspecialists.com), who will take medical records and charge between $125-200 for a new patient certification. Then, you will need to turn in your application and return to the Department of Health website and pay a $50 application fee.Your medical marijuana card will then arrive by mail in just a few weeks. Once you’ve received your card, take it to one of the following dispensaries. First-time patients will need a consultation before placing an order, but once registered, dispensaries offer online ordering for easier pickup.9337 Lincoln Highway, Irwin. beyond-hello.com 211 52nd St., Lawrenceville and 305 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. delta9pa.com 470 Home Drive, Robinson. ethoscannabis.com 20269 Route 19, Cranberry. harvesthoc.com 130 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville; 799 West Chestnut St., Washington; and 270 Executive Drive, Cranberry. thehealingcenterusa.com 2320 Sheffield Road, Aliquippa. libertydispensarypa.com 5845 Centre Ave., East Liberty. maitrimedicinals.com 3838 William Penn Highway, Monroeville; 20808 Route 19, Cranberry; and 117 Beatty County Road, Latrobe. risecannabis.com 5600 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill; 22095 Perry Highway, Zelienople; and 200 Adios Drive, Suite 20, Washington. solevowellness.com 201 Pillow St., Butler; 4 Kensington Square, New Kensington; and 2116 Penn Ave., Strip District. sunnyside.shop