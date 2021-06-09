A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh’s Medical Marijuana Program and Dispensaries

To get your medical marijuana card, you must first fill out a form at the Pennsylvania Department of Health website (padohmmp.custhelp.com), then get a doctor to certify your application. If your primary care doctor isn’t certified, or isn’t a believer in cannabis treatment, you can find a doctor to help you through a certification center, such as Compassionate Certification Centers (compassionatecertificationcenters.com), HerbalCare RX (herbalcarerx.com), or Releaf Specialists (releafspecialists.com), who will take medical records and charge between $125-200 for a new patient certification. Then, you will need to turn in your application and return to the Department of Health website and pay a $50 application fee.
Your medical marijuana card will then arrive by mail in just a few weeks. Once you’ve received your card, take it to one of the following dispensaries. First-time patients will need a consultation before placing an order, but once registered, dispensaries offer online ordering for easier pickup.
BEYOND/HELLO
9337 Lincoln Highway, Irwin. beyond-hello.com
Delta 9 PA
211 52nd St., Lawrenceville and 305 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. delta9pa.com
Ethos Pittsburgh West
470 Home Drive, Robinson. ethoscannabis.com
Harvest of Cranberry Township
20269 Route 19, Cranberry. harvesthoc.com
The Healing Center
130 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville; 799 West Chestnut St., Washington; and 270 Executive Drive, Cranberry. thehealingcenterusa.com
Liberty
2320 Sheffield Road, Aliquippa. libertydispensarypa.com
Maitri Medicinals
5845 Centre Ave., East Liberty. maitrimedicinals.com
RISE
3838 William Penn Highway, Monroeville; 20808 Route 19, Cranberry; and 117 Beatty County Road, Latrobe. risecannabis.com
Solevo Wellness
5600 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill; 22095 Perry Highway, Zelienople; and 200 Adios Drive, Suite 20, Washington. solevowellness.com
Sunnyside
201 Pillow St., Butler; 4 Kensington Square, New Kensington; and 2116 Penn Ave., Strip District. sunnyside.shop