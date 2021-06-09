 A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Radio Stations | Newcomers Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Radio Stations

Pittsburgh is a city that has a love for live music and entertainment. For the everyday though, sometimes we want to kick back and listen to music from the comfort of our cars and homes. Whether you’re commuting to work or unwinding after a stressful day, we hope you’ll find a station you’ll love from this curated list of some of our favorites.

Adult Alternative

WYEP 91.3 FM
The city’s listener-supported station, with a wide variety of programs and genres. I love the eclectic style and range host Joey Spehar plays on the Morning Mix every weekday, and don’t miss Pittsburgh City Paper contributor Mike Canton’s The Soul Show every Saturday.

Hip Hop

WAMO 107.3 FM
If you’re a hip hop and R&B fan, this station’s a must to keep up on who’s hot and who’s up-and-coming. With great tunes and popular hosts like Portia Foxx, it’s Pittsburgh’s best station for the genre.


College

WRCT 88.3 FM
Carnegie Mellon University’s station run by students, faculty, staff, and community members. Offers a variety of programs with music ranging from West African rock to electronic music and Latin American tunes to power pop.

WPTS 92.1 FM
Stationed out of the University of Pittsburgh, WPTS is operated by its students, but reaches 30 miles from its campus. The station is edgy, and well-known for its live shows featuring local artists.

Country

WPGB 104.7 FM
Big 104.7 calls itself “Pittsburgh’s #1 For New Country.” With artists like Lee Brice, Darius Rucker, and Rascal Flatts, it is definitely the place to get your country-and-western fix.

Top 40

KISS FM 96.1 FM
One of the most popular mainstream stations in the city. Best known for their Morning Freak Show, hosted by comedians Mikey and Big Bob.


Adult Contemporary

WISH 99.7 FM
Touts “the most music for your workday.” Offers a wide mix of genres within the same program, like going from “Hungry Eyes” by Eric Carmen to “DJ Got Us Fallin in Luv” by Usher.

Classical

WQED 89.3 FM
Touted as “the voice of the arts in western Pennsylvania.” I recommend checking out “Afternoon Classics” with Anna Singer.

