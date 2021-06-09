A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Food and Drink

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Local Hidden Gem: Co-owner Angel Magwood at Back to the Foodture on the South Side

Brunch

Pizza

Sandwich

Bakery

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Local Fave: Showcase Barbecue

Barbecue

Mexican

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Owner Wei Zhu of Hidden Gem Chengdu Gourmet

Chinese

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Don Doherty, building superintendent, and Becky Mauro, AM prep cook, tend to the urban garden on the rooftop of Downtown Pittsburgh’s Local Fave Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

Latin American

Cocktails

click to enlarge CP Photo: Joie Knouse Local Fave Independent Brewing Company

Beer List

Shot and Beer

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Local Fave East End Brewing

Craft Brewery

Wine Bar

Thai

Indian

Soul Food

Halal/Mediterranean

Burger

Italian

Eastern European

Diner

Ice Cream

Sushi

Food Hall

Pittsburgh loves to brag about its favorites. Once you move here, you will hear about them nonstop. There is a lot of local pride in the Steel City, sometimes too much. But many of these local favorites are worth bragging about, and with a growing food and drink scene that has gotten national attention in recent years pre-pandemic, and indoor dining beginning to return,wants to provide newcomers with a bit of background on some of the region's favorite drinking and dining spots.But the popular staples are just one part to enjoying a new city. Discovering the hidden gems is integral to becoming a Pittsburgher, a true Yinzer. To accompany theis also highlighting somelocals love but might not tell you about right away.A hit with everyone thanks to its varied and inventive menu, including lemon-berry ricotta pancakes, this joint recently expanded into larger digs and is keeping hungry weekenders satisfied.An inviting patio, quaint cafe, happening bar, and popular restaurant are all rolled into one place at this space that was converted from an old funeral home.Served in the basement of a converted Moose Lodge, Spirit’s brunch offers artisan pizzas, sandwiches made from their homemade bagels, salads, cocktails, and more. Enjoy it on their patio.Something about the combination of sourdough crust, melted cheese, and tomato sauce really works at this Lawrenceville pizzeria. Enjoyed by locals, and even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen when she visits Pittsburgh.Big slices, greasy cheese, crispy, yet foldable crust. Can’t ask for much more in this perennial Pittsburgh favorite in the South Hills.Best place in Pittsburgh to try the regional Ohio Valley Pizza style, which is a light and crunchy square crust, covered in sweet tomato sauce, and topped with cheese and toppings after the bake, so they melt just ever so slightly. Worth the 30-minute drive from Downtown.The Pittsburgh Sandwich. French fries and coleslaw on top of sliced tomato and choice of meat inside two thick slices of Italian bread.With both meat and vegan options, this take-out pizza shop in Garfield is a sandwich gem. Try the seitan cheesesteak, one of the best in Pittsburgh, and it doesn’t even use real meat.This French bakery, known for its baguettes and tasty pastries, has been expanding throughout Allegheny County, and for good reason. Their baked goods are also sold at shops and stores throughout Pittsburgh.Tucked away on a side street in a charming public courtyard, this hidden gem also makes some of the best bread and pastries in the city. The egg sandwiches on brioche buns are excellent.Strong smoke flavor and ribs, both turkey and port, that have an incredible char. Cover it all in a unique, sour/sweet homemade barbecue sauce this Black-owned business specializes in.Currently in a temporary relocation after a fire, this Black-owned BBQ joint is still slinging racks of ribs, chicken wings, and gut busting sides. Follow them on Instagram at @showcasebbq for updates.In a town with little Mexican influence, La Palapa shines with authentic and slow-cooked dishes that honor those storied culinary traditions. Their Mole Poblano con Pollo stands out.Serving up the best Cal-Mex in the Steel City for those missing West Coast flavors. Fried fish tacos, taquitos, carne asada, and even burritos stuffed with guacamole and french fries.Hand-pulled noodles made through windows that diners can view. Stellar soup dumplings, noodle dishes, and bao buns. Gets busy, so try to dine at odd hours.Pittsburgh’s most authentic and best Chinese restaurant, serving spicy Szechuan specialities on a seldom visited street. The lamb cumin is one of the best dishes in the region.Steak cooked over open flames, dipped in some rich and herby chimichurri, is one of the world’s perfect culinary combos. And Pittsburgh is lucky to have an expert in the heart of Downtown.Get all your South American flavors stuffed into a giant corn dumpling known as an arepa, and wash it down with some fresh tropical juices imported from Colombia.This popular tiki bar gets crowded fast, so arrive early. Enjoy the tropical additions of their cocktails served in barrels, coconuts, and decorative glassware.Serving up classic cocktails like Old Fashioneds, Gimlets, and Sours with some German and Italian influences. And there is a German-style beer hall in the back, too!Tucked away in an industrial warehouse, this craft distillery makes the finest rum in the country and has the awards to prove it. Fittingly, that rum makes some fine cocktails. The Painkiller is addicting.If you want to really explore all of Pittsburgh’s best locally made beer, this is the place. Always featuring some of the best, and freshest craft breweries, not to mention some great European varieties that pair well with its excellent food.Tucked away in the quiet residential neighborhood of Morningside, this haunt features a great outdoor space to go with its truly impressive rotating beer list. Odds are you find a new favorite brew.Perfect bar for watching the Pens or the Pirates while chasing your shot with a refreshing brew. They have multiple shot and beer combos to enjoy. DJs arrive later and the bar converts to a club vibe.Tucked away down a secluded walkway, this hidden bar is no frills, no BS. Order and beer and whiskey and mingle with longtime locals.One of Pittsburgh’s oldest and most beloved craft breweries. Now has a remodeled outdoor patio and regularly hosts local food businesses for tasty provisions.Extremely popular, especially their Millvale location which is set to open for in-person hours again in June. A wide variety of beers that don’t disappoint.New brewery on the scene and located in seldom-visited suburb Blawnox, Old Thunder is quietly making some of the best beer in Pittsburgh. Worth a trip.Named after a joke in the movie Step Brothers, this hip wine bar in a hip neighborhood is great for mingling, tasting fancy cheeses, and glugging wines from around the world.Only accessible by walking through a small market, this hidden wine bar offers seclusion and an amazing list of delicious vinos. Great lighting, too.Thai street food in a comfortable and hip sit-down establishment. Noodle dishes are the obvious stars here, but their Thai fried chicken is also great. Cash only.Staple on Liberty Avenue for years, and a neighborhood favorite. The green curry is outstanding and hard not to order every time.A perennial City Paper Best of winner, this North Hills staple has an extremely popular lunch buffet and some killer entrees in the evening.Bare-bones establishment (it doesn’t even have a website or social media), but more than makes up for that in flavor and variety. Specializes in meat-free South Indian dishes, including dosas — rice crepes stuffed with spices, chutney, and cooked vegetables.All the gut-busting staples you can imagine, not to mention amazing fried catfish and a signature fish stew. Denzel Washington visited the Black-owned restaurant when he was in Pittsburgh filming.Take-out only joint that slowly cooks up some succulent ribs covered in mustard-style barbecue sauce inspired by the owner’s South Caroline upbringing. Don’t miss out on the collard greens, mac and cheese, or the cornbread either.Serving up fresh-baked pita filled with slow roasted meats for decades in Brookline. Also offers delectable Mediterranean desserts and pastries.Cafeteria-style joint with an extensive menu where everything satisfies. Try the plethora of Mediterranean dishes, like kabobs, or even grab the burger — some people swear by it.This restaurant specializes in housemade beer and consistently excellent burgers. Can order burgers in the classic style, with grass-fed beef, #TheBlend for a healthier option, or vegan Impossible patty.This food truck and sandwich stand offers Pittsburgh’s version of a West Coast burger, and does it well. Two beef patties, American cheese, onion jam, spring salad mix, tomato, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing.Home to some of the most deliciously greasy food around, and the first Black-owned business in SouthSide Works. Dozens of unique items, including tons of wings and a cheeseburger that uses donuts for buns. Trust us, it works.A longtime favorite on Butler Street that serves rustic Italian fare, and has inviting sidewalk dining.Old-school Italian-American joint that serves hefty pastas family-style on white tablecloths. You can also purchase their pasta sauces at local grocers.Somehow takes meat-centric traditions of Eastern Europe and transforms them into vegan plates, creating some of the best dining in the city. Great cocktails, too.With a chef directly from Hungary, this restaurant might resemble a dive bar, but its goulash is the best you can find in Pittsburgh.Obama’s favorite Pittsburgh spot, and arguably the region’s favorite, too. Known for their slightly crispy pancakes and their Lyonnaise potatoes.A place for an inexpensive egg and toast breakfast, or a nice salad bar. Enjoy the delicious pies or order some grilled stickies with ice cream. Grab a Smiley Cookie on your way out the door.Homestyle cooking with an old-school lunch counter for hungry diners. Burgers, fries, and egg and toast breakfast. All the good stuff at this Black-owned establishment.Freshly made waffle cones invite just about everyone to try this local ice cream favorite that has been expanding throughout the region and partnering with many Pittsburgh groups.Rotates through dozens of inventive flavors every summer. All of them are good. Located on the edge of strip mall parking, careful or you will miss it.This Japanese-style pub’s lengthy menu offers everything from ramen to taiyaki, fish-shaped pancakes stuffed with sweetened adzuki beans, but the sushi is worth the trip alone. The sashimi is fresh, and a list of sushi plates offer a wide selection.Wholey’s Market is one of the best places in the city for home cooks to buy fresh seafood, and for over 25 years, Chef Andy has been serving up some of the city’s best sushi and conversation from a small counter inside the shop. Grab a roll for lunch as you shop for dinner supplies.This popular locale combines a rotating list of small restaurant businesses underneath a large and inviting venue complete with a marvelous outdoor patio. Not to mention some great cocktails and drinks from the in-house bar.Five food vendors, four bars, and three retailers all inside a two-story complex on a side street in the Strip. Wine, charcuterie, tacos, pizza, and craft beer all at your fingertips.