A Newcomers Guide to Pittsburgh Arts and Culture

click to enlarge CP photo: Kaycee Orwig Local Hidden Gem for Animal Experiences: Black Cat Market Co-owner, Indigo Baloch

Art Museum

History Museum

Dedicated Space

Family Fun

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Owners Nicole Capozzi and Josh Hogan of Boxheart Gallery, a Hidden Gem in Bloomfield

Art Gallery

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Hidden Gem Bicycle Heaven

Specialty Gallery

Performing Arts Theater

Concert Hall Performances

Animal Experiences

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Local Fave Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Botanical Beauties

Comedy

Movie Time

Tour

Pittsburgh boasts a number of great ways to see and experience art and entertainment. Some are more obvious, like the major museums located in the city’s Oakland and North Side neighborhoods. Others are a little harder to find, but no less interesting or worthwhile. See below for’s list ofand, including galleries, theaters, tours, and other fun ways to spend a day with friends or family, or on a solo adventure.Experience new exhibitions, dynamic programming, and permanent collections featuring every major art movement, as well as local artists like photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris, at this important Pittsburgh cultural institution.Open your mind to new art forms and emerging artists at this contemporary art museum. Explore multiple floors at the main building, or visit the Monterey Annex.Located on the attractive Frick Pittsburgh campus, the museum houses Helen Clay Frick's personal collection of fine and decorative arts, and hosts a diverse array of creatively curated exhibitions.Adults and kids alike will delight in the expansive, educational presentation of dinosaurs, architecture, gems and minerals, and more in this historic building.Get a fun crash course on Pittsburgh at this museum covering the full history of the city, from its founding to its many important contributions and figures.Located in the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, the Kelso Museum covers an array of archaeological finds from modern day Israel, West Bank, and Jordan.Did you know Andy Warhol was born and raised in Pittsburgh? The influential pop artist has his own museum, covering his prints, films, and more, as well as new voices in the art world.This architectural beauty honors the legacy of late playwright August Wilson, whose plays highlighted the Black experience in Pittsburgh, with art exhibitions, live music, talks, and more.Croatian artist Maxo Vanka graced the walls of this Catholic church with an incredible collection of murals rich in political and social commentary. Guided tours are regularly scheduled on Saturdays.This museum pays tribute to the late Pittsburgh Pirate Roberto Clemente, one of the most celebrated athletes in Pittsburgh, and overall sports history.Help the kids exercise their bodies and minds with a day at Carnegie Science Center and Highmark SportsWorks, two state-of-the-art facilities full of fun, interactive activities.Generations of families have enjoyed the many rides, games, and events at this historic theme park. Be sure to try the Potato Patch fries and brave the Phantom's Revenge roller coaster.Right outside the city is one of the earliest examples of human habitation in North America. Learn about prehistoric life with fascinating demonstrations and other programs.Downtown Pittsburgh offers several expertly curated art galleries all within walking distance of one another. See shows at Wood Street Galleries, SPACE, 707 Gallery, and 937 Gallery.This longtime space hosts a regular rotation of exhibitions focused on showcasing and nurturing local artists and curators.Nestled in Pittsburgh's bustling Bloomfield neighborhood, this eye-catching storefront gallery recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and often offers dual artist exhibitions on its two floors.See innovative works and try your hand at glass-blowing at this center dedicated to the glass arts.Breathtaking exhibitions feature artists pushing the boundaries of contemporary photography.This offbeat "tourist trap" invites guests into a world of weird taxidermy, macabre finds, occult objects, and more. Tours are appointment only, so make yours today.Pittsburgh is becoming a more bike-friendly city, and not just in terms of transportation. See tons of cool, classic, and even famous bikes at what's touted as the world's largest bicycle museum and shop.As one of the city's lead venues, the Benedum Center hosts popular Broadway shows and musicals, ballet, live comedy, and more.Named after two of the city's most famous performers — movie star Gene Kelly and jazz pianist Billy Strayhorn — this community theater focuses on new dance, music, and more, particularly by artists from under-represented groups.The city’s Grammy award-winning symphony orchestra celebrated its 125th anniversary in February, and after a year of virtual performances, is returning to in-person productions this summer at Hartwood Acres Park. In non-pandemic times, you can find the orchestra performing at Downtown’s beautiful Heinz Hall.Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild’s program is one of the longest-running subscription jazz series in the country, presenting an eclectic mix of musicians and vocalists of the genre.Explore the animal kingdom on land and under the sea while strolling through this major zoo and aquarium that offers educational opportunities and a number of close-up encounters.Soar to new heights at the National Aviary, where you can meet tropical birds, owls, and other winged species, as well as penguins and a sloth.Meet a new furry friend at this locally owned and run cat cafe, where you can interact with adoptable felines, enjoy a cup of coffee, and buy fun cat-themed merchandise.This giant domed jewel contains a long list of plant and flower species from around the world. Gaze at vibrant seasonal blooms, check out various exhibits and events, and find healthy snacks at Café Phipps.Take a stroll through acres of planned gardens, conserved woodlands and meadows, and more at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.The Frick Pittsburgh welcomes visitors into its renovated and partially reconstructed greenhouse, which served industrialist Henry Clay Frick's family from 1897 through the 1970s.This theater group first moved its shows to the virtual stage during the pandemic, then to a cozy spot outdoors in the Cultural District for Arcade at the Oasis, a comedy-variety show featuring a rotating set of local and national comedians.Best known for its improv classes, Steel City has been physically closed during the pandemic, but has been offering skits on Twitch throughout, including Dubs of our Lives, a regular comedy act where performers improv lines over episodes of an old reality TV show.Mildred the Lunch Lady, once voted Pittsburgh’s no. 1 Bartender by City Paper readers, is an 84-year-old lunch lady who works at Blue Moon, an LGBTQ bar in Lawrenceville. She’s the alter ego of drag queen Alistair McQueen, and is worth a trip — and a tip! — for a drink and some laughs.Set to reopen in late September 2021, this single-screen movie theater offers a curated schedule of classic, popular, and arthouse films. You can also grab a beer at the connected Bierport bottle shop and bar. And until the reopening, it’s offering private rentals and virtual screenings.Take in a double-feature under the stars at this drive-in theater located just a short drive outside of Pittsburgh. Besides new films, the theater also hosts weekend horror movie marathons and other special events.What better way to learn about the city than by foot? Walk The Burgh offers a variety of guided tours covering famous landmarks, film locations, and even haunted sights.Become familiar with the city's waterways during a trip on the Gateway Clipper Fleet. The riverboat service invites passengers to sightseeing tours, as well as themed parties, romantic cruises, and more.Learn more about the towering University of Pittsburgh landmark with a look at its many Nationality Rooms, classrooms decorated to represent countries from around the world. Tours are on hold due to COVID-19, but check back for reopening dates and virtual resources.