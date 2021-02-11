A new stout from East End Brewing, the Wienermobile comes to town, and more Pittsburgh food news

OpeningsPolski Sklep
A new shop is bringing actual Polish food to Polish Hill. Polski Sklep, which opened at the end of January, is located on Brereton Street. The shop offers both takeout food and polish groceries, from pierogies and stuffed cabbage to Polish cookies and chocolate bars. 3101 Brereton St., Polish Hill. polskiskleppgh.com
East End Brewing
Announcements
Local brewery East End Brewing unveiled its Garage Malt Collaboration Stout, available now, which is brewed with malt made in Glen Mills, Pa. The brewery describes the taste as "a deeply pleasant roasty/chocolatey profile highlighted up front with a mild rye spice." It comes in a green can, so it's festive if you celebrate St. Patrick's Day. 145 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
We’ve got a new beer release for you this snowy Tuesday!— East End Brewing (@EastEndBrewing) February 9, 2021
Garage Malt Collaboration Stout is a 7.5% Oatmeal Rye Stout brewed w/ lovely PA malt from our GOOD FRIENDS at @DeerCreekMalt
Stranded in a garage for a bit (long story) we were stoked to land this malt & brew w/ them! pic.twitter.com/OQBwPpSy6m
Oram's Donuts
In a recent listing of "Best Doughnuts in Every State," Food and Wine magazine listed Oram's Donuts, located in Beaver Falls, as having the best donuts in Pennsylvania. The publication described the shop, which has been making donuts for over 80 years, as "absolutely worth a drive, and from a lot farther than Pittsburgh." They especially praised Oram's cinnamon roll donut. 1406 Seventh Ave., Beaver Falls. orams.com
Eat'n Park
If your version of romance is diving into an Eat'n Park buffet, the diner has created the perfect set of Valentines for you, including one with a heart-shaped bowl of ranch dressing.
We’ve got the perfect Valentines to send to your favorite Eat’n Park fan! Tag your special someone below to let them know you care! 💓 pic.twitter.com/i6S9Cj3nUg— Eat'n Park (@EatnPark) February 10, 2021
Events
For the last several months, Pittsburgher Rachel Aul, aka "Relish Rachel," has been driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile around the country. On the final leg of her journey, Aul is bringing the Wienermobile home, stopping in various spots around town through Sun., Feb. 14, including the PPG Ice Rink on Sat., Feb. 13 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
412 Food Rescue x Primanti's
Local food waste prevention organization 412 Food Rescue is partnering with Primanti Brothers. Through the rest of February, use the code "412" with any Primanti's online order and a dollar will be donated to 412 Food Rescue.