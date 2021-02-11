A new stout from East End Brewing, the Wienermobile comes to town, and more Pittsburgh food news

We’ve got a new beer release for you this snowy Tuesday!



Garage Malt Collaboration Stout is a 7.5% Oatmeal Rye Stout brewed w/ lovely PA malt from our GOOD FRIENDS at @DeerCreekMalt

Stranded in a garage for a bit (long story) we were stoked to land this malt & brew w/ them! pic.twitter.com/OQBwPpSy6m