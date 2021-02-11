 A new stout from East End Brewing, the Wienermobile comes to town, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A new stout from East End Brewing, the Wienermobile comes to town, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: EAST END BREWING COMPANY
Photo: East End Brewing Company

Openings

Polski Sklep
A new shop is bringing actual Polish food to Polish Hill. Polski Sklep, which opened at the end of January, is located on Brereton Street. The shop offers both takeout food and polish groceries, from pierogies and stuffed cabbage to Polish cookies and chocolate bars. 3101 Brereton St., Polish Hill. polskiskleppgh.com


Announcements

East End Brewing
Local brewery East End Brewing unveiled its Garage Malt Collaboration Stout, available now, which is brewed with malt made in Glen Mills, Pa. The brewery describes the taste as "a deeply pleasant roasty/chocolatey profile highlighted up front with a mild rye spice." It comes in a green can, so it's festive if you celebrate St. Patrick's Day. 145 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com

Oram's Donuts
In a recent listing of "Best Doughnuts in Every State," Food and Wine magazine listed Oram's Donuts, located in Beaver Falls, as having the best donuts in Pennsylvania. The publication described the shop, which has been making donuts for over 80 years, as "absolutely worth a drive, and from a lot farther than Pittsburgh." They especially praised Oram's cinnamon roll donut. 1406 Seventh Ave., Beaver Falls. orams.com

Eat'n Park
If your version of romance is diving into an Eat'n Park buffet, the diner has created the perfect set of Valentines for you, including one with a heart-shaped bowl of ranch dressing.


Events

click to enlarge image.jpeg
Oscar Meyer comes to town
For the last several months, Pittsburgher Rachel Aul, aka "Relish Rachel," has been driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile around the country. On the final leg of her journey, Aul is bringing the Wienermobile home, stopping in various spots around town through Sun., Feb. 14, including the PPG Ice Rink on Sat., Feb. 13 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

412 Food Rescue x Primanti's
Local food waste prevention organization 412 Food Rescue is partnering with Primanti Brothers. Through the rest of February, use the code "412" with any Primanti's online order and a dollar will be donated to 412 Food Rescue. 
Primanti Brothers, multiple locations. primantibros.com

