A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings & Re-openingsTupelo Honey Cafe
Coming to Station Square. tupelohoneycafe.com
Tupelo Honey Cafe, a southern fried chicken chain, is set to arrive in Pittsburgh in Fall 2021 and is coming to Station Square. This new chicken joint shouldn't be confused with Tupelo Honey Teas, a locally owned tea shop in Millvale. The southern restaurant has already added new menu items to their already extensive list, so you’ll have even more options to look forward to. Tupelo Honey Cafe will have three new Chicken and Waffle dishes: Sriracha Honey with cilantro, Mac-n-Cheese with Asheville Hot Chicken, and Country Style with milk gravy and fried eggs. All of these will all be available to eat once the restaurant location launches in the Steel City.
Gluten Free Goat
glutenfreegoat.com
On Fri., April 16, Gluten Free Goat will relaunch and focus their efforts on retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales. GFG will be selling their baked goods out of Adda Coffee and Tea House, Mediterra Bakehouse, and the Speckled Egg, located in Downtown. They are currently seeking to partner with other local coffee shops and other venues.
W. Ohio Street in Allegheny Commons Park, North Side
The popular North Side-based iceball stand reopened on April 7. The stand is located inside Allegheny Commons Park, right next to the tennis courts, and will be operating under its normal hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Visit for some of their legendary popcorn, too.
The Vandal
4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thevandalpgh.com
The Vandal is reopening its brunch menu for April. It includes good eats like the Baked Egg with spinach, leek, ricotta, and spring onions. There’s also Ricotta Toast with mandarinquat (hybrid of mandarin and kumquat) marmalade, pistachio, and chocolate, and a Lardo Toast with rhubarb jam and pistachio. The menu is live now and ready to order on their website.
NewsDiAnoia’s Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
The popular Italian restaurant will be hosting a dining-in-the-dark meal series in June. The event is organized by an Australian company called Hidden Media Network that specializes in “immersive experiences” and was responsible for the lego-themed Brick Bar pop-up that came to Pittsburgh in 2020. Only fifty patrons will be allowed per session and COVID precautions will be in place. Guests will be blindfolded and the lights dimmed as they dine on a 3-course meal over the course of 90 minutes. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. Tickets are $80 per person.
Wigle Whiskey
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Wigle is now accepting pre-orders for its new rhubarb liqueur. Made from organic wheat and barley infused with rhubarb, lemon peel, ginger, vanilla bean, and peppercorn, this liqueur is described as “rose-hued” and a “bright, lively spirit.” Sip and enjoy or mix into your favorite cocktail.