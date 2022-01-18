A new sandwich spot, donuts galore, and more Pittsburgh food news

4508 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. babylovestacospgh.com
Baby Loves Tacos announced via Instagram that they are working on opening Give and Go Sandos, a new restaurant to be located next door. The concept will feature sandwiches, soup, salad, sides, baked goods, bottled drinks, boxed lunches, and party trays, with an option to “pay it forward.” More details should be revealed on the Give and Go Sandos Instagram account.
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
Like many other businesses in the region, Square Cafe is now requiring proof of vaccination to dine in the establishment. Patrons also must wear a mask whether they are just picking up food or dining in.
Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
Last week, Trace announced a partnership with After the Fall Cider, a woman-owned cidery located just outside of Pittsburgh. Trace will be offering three of After the Fall's ciders at their Bloomfield location: Goldrush & Dabinett, 2020 Orchard Blend, and Lemongrass Cider. Grab a bottle today.
Helltown Brewing
13 Henry C. Frick St., Mount Pleasant. helltownbrewing.com
This brewery is hosting its first Chili Cookoff and charity event on Feb. 6. Roping in live music and football, this event will benefit the Best Buddies Clinic, a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for cats. There will also be a Beard Auction where the highest bidder gets to shave a beard into whatever design they want. Whatever they pledge will go to Best Buddies Clinic.
Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop x Voodoo Brewing
956 5th Ave., New Kensington. instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop
On Feb. 13 from 12-4 p.m., Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop will host their Sweet Horror event at Voodoo Brewing’s New Kensington location. The pop-up event will feature baked goods and sweets from Babcia’s Lunchbox, Hank Goodness, Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop, Veggies N’At, and Yumzio Bistro. There will also be horror-inspired art by Clothespinhead, Jenni Bee, Klutch Resin, Pure Rose Organics, and Skull Soup.
40 North Restaurant and Bar
40 W. North Ave., North Side. 40northpgh.com
Starting Wed., Jan. 19, 40 North will have a takeout lunch menu every Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dine in, according to an Instagram post, will be resuming soon.
Oliver’s Donuts
4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. oliversdonuts.com
This new donut spot will celebrate its Grand Opening on Thu., Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. Featuring music, food, drinks, retail, artwork, donuts, and coffee, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to check out this spot and celebrate with a donut or two.
William Penn Tavern
739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. wmpenntavern.com
According to an article by NextPittsburgh, this Shadyside staple is packing up and moving to Lawrenceville in June. This move will come with a capacity increase from 110 to 138 and the addition of an outdoor seating area.
Samovar Halal Restaurant
10 Smithfield St., Downtown. samovar-halal-restaurant.business.site
Last year, we brought you news of this restaurant, and we’re back with an update: they are officially open for business. Open from Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. this restaurant’s menu is still a bit of a mystery, but the good news is you can go and check it out for yourself.
DiAnoia’s Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
DiAnoia’s Eatery will host a five-course mocktail dinner on Sun., Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. The dinner pairs each course with a craft mocktail made with non-alcoholic Seedlip spirits. Seedlip is a nonalcoholic spirit alternative that features herbs and spices to give it flavoring. The first drink will be a “Contrafatto” with Seedlip Spiced, vanilla bean, lemon, and aranciata soda. For tickets and more details please visit DiAnoia’s website.
Nancy B’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
415 W. Seventh Ave., Homestead. nancybsbakery.com
The family-owned bakery Nancy B's announced on Facebook that owner Nancy Bertram Runco has passed away. They also announced that the store will be temporarily closed as a result. Bertram Runco ran what is considered to be one of the city’s hidden gems.