A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news

highlighted

Events



The folks over at Spirit have organized an Outdoor Merch Market to support performers, promoters, and music venues. A year since COVID hit means it’s been a year since many of these venues and performers have had to halt their performances. Spirit seeks to bring the music community together for mutual support, communing around “tee shirts, records, pizza, and whiskey.” The event will be outdoors to comply with COVID safety regulations and will feature vendors like Arie Cole, J.Malls, Jordan Montgomery (Driving While Black Records), and Phat Man Dee. The event is on Sun., April 11, with Sun., April 18 as the backup date in case of rain.