A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge The Silent Spellbinder from Grist House
The Silent Spellbinder from Grist House

Openings

Slider Vibes
Diamond Building, 100 Fifth Ave., Downtown
A new concept restaurant is coming to Downtown Pittsburgh. According to downtownpittsburghrestaurants.com, Slider Vibes is a new endeavor that focuses on “ridiculously good sliders, Instagram worthy shots, and a great bar!” The restaurant is set to open in April 2021, so prepare to get your bite-sized burger fix.

News

Commonplace Coffee
Multiple Locations. commonplacecoffee.com
A partnership with the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee brings us the launch of Commonplace’s Schenley Park Blend coffee, the second release of the five highlighted regional parks. The series will feature coffee blends for the five parks: Frick Park, Schenley Park, Highland Park, Riverview Park, and Emerald Vie Park. The Schenley Park blend is described as “historical, foundational, energetic, and boundless” with a sweet base flavor and a mellow body. The blend can be purchased at commonplacecoffee.com or at any Commonplace Coffee locations.

Black Forge
1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown. blackforgecoffee.com
Black Forge is now accepting pre-orders for its Wake & Bake box set. This box is right in time for 4/20, featuring products by Pittsburgh creators. It includes a mug, ashtray, rolling tray, pokey stick, rolling papers, doob tube, espresso chocolate bomb, handcrafted glass pipe, Wake N Bake Medium Roast Coffee, and TeaHC Green loose Tea. These items will be shipped the first week of April to ensure they arrive on time for you to celebrate.

Grist House
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
Grist House has a new sour that is ready for online ordering. The Silent Spellbinder is “sweet and tart,” made with Cara Cara oranges, raspberry, and vanilla swirl. At 5.3% ABV, it is a light drink perfect for a warm day. Order online now, and your order will be ready to pick up the following day, and will be held for five days if you can’t make it.


Inspired by Spirits
753 E Warrington Ave., Allentown. inspiredbyspirits.com
Jesse Mader and Mike Miles of Inspired by Spirits in Allentown announced an expansion of the shop. This expansion will include the Storyville Lounge at Dr. Tumblety’s where guests will enter through a doorway hidden by a bookcase. The Lounge will operate alongside regular tasting hours and will even feature live music. The second part of the expansion will include an on-site distillery where Miles will work as a copper still craftsman and distiller. They're currently asking for people to invest in their Honeycomb to help with the expansion.

Events

Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
The folks over at Spirit have organized an Outdoor Merch Market to support performers, promoters, and music venues. A year since COVID hit means it’s been a year since many of these venues and performers have had to halt their performances. Spirit seeks to bring the music community together for mutual support, communing around “tee shirts, records, pizza, and whiskey.” The event will be outdoors to comply with COVID safety regulations and will feature vendors like Arie Cole, J.Malls, Jordan Montgomery (Driving While Black Records), and Phat Man Dee. The event is on Sun., April 11, with Sun., April 18 as the backup date in case of rain.

