A new beer collaboration, a spooky Eat'n Park Smiley Cookie, and more Pittsburgh food news

The Best Thing We Drank This Week

Before heading out on a hike on Saturday morning, my partner and I stopped in at Mosaic Leaf Matcha in upper Lawrenceville for our caffeine fix. We ordered two matcha lattes— one with the Focus blend and another with their Ascend blend— and a chocolate chip matcha cookie. As a pursuer of that earthy, slightly funky, and vegetal flavor of matcha, I was pleased by the Ascend blend’s slightly grassy aroma and taste. The Focus blend (incorporating Gingko leaf, ginger, and ashwagandha) had more of a gingery, slightly spiced palate, and with the warm soy milk, the latte hit the spot a golden milk might — but with a matcha twist. We were definitely fans. The cookie itself hit like a creamier-than-normal treat with a matcha aftertaste, but the pleasant green color was

. We’ll definitely be stopping in again to try Mosaic Leaf’s other blends and drinks!" -

Darya Kharabi, Digital Marketing Coordinator