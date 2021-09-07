 A new beer collaboration, a spooky Eat'n Park Smiley Cookie, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A new beer collaboration, a spooky Eat'n Park Smiley Cookie, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge The Monster Mash Smiley Cookie pack from Eat'n Park - PHOTO COURTESY OF EAT'N PARK
Photo courtesy of Eat'n Park
The Monster Mash Smiley Cookie pack from Eat'n Park

Farmer x Baker

285 River Ave., Aspinwall. rootandheartfarm.com
Farmer x Baker will host Dinner by the River, a fundraiser to help support 412 Food Rescue's mission of addressing food waste, food insecurity, and environmental sustainability. Taking place on Thu., Sept. 23, the event includes a VIP Bubble River Hour from 5-6 p.m. will feature seasonal crudites, local cheese, cured meats, spreads, and house made pastries paired with Bubbly. The general seating will begin from 6-8 p.m. There will also be live entertainment by musician Ryan Salisbury and saxophonist Elyse Louise. Tickets are $175-225 and are available for purchase now at Eventbrite.

Fusion 20

503 Bessemer Ave., East Pittsburgh. instagram.com/fusion20restaurant
A new restaurant has come to the East Pittsburgh area. Featuring everything from Cajun alfredo and jerk chicken, to Philly cheesesteaks and tacos, this restaurant is sure to satisfy any craving you’ve got.

Market Exchange

24 Market Square, Downtown. marketexchangepgh.com
Coming soon to Downtown, Market Exchange is a new restaurant brought to you by the folks at Slider Vibes. Follow them on Instagram to stay tuned on menu details, opening dates, and more.


Butler Brew Works x Inez

101 S. Main St., Butler. butlerbrewworks.com
In collaboration with Barrel and Flow Fest (scroll down for event details), many local musical acts have teamed up with local breweries to collaborate on new beers, and INEZ is just one of the select few. Her beer is called the Fire Shorty Spice Tea, and it's a sour wheat ale with black tea, coriander, lemongrass, and lemon peel. The ale will be available for purchase at Barrel and Flow, so get your tickets while you can.

Homewood Historical Farm

7013 Monticello St., Homewood. bugfpc.com
The Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers of Pittsburgh Co-op and the Black Beekeeping Society have come together for a honey harvest happening in Homewood on Sat., Sept. 11. The festivities start at 11 a.m. at the farm on Monticello St. and then move to the House of Manna at 7240 Frankstown Ave. for lunch and a class to spin the honey frames at 2 p.m. For more information, email blackfarmerscoop@gmail.com.

Barrel and Flow Fest

424 S. 27th St., South Side. barrelandflow.com
Barrel and Flow fest will celebrate Black brewers from Fri., Sept. 10-Sun., Sept. 12, and the days leading up to it have been packed with surprises that Pittsburghers will love. Collaborations with local musicians have rolled out consistently, creating lots of buzz and excitement around the event. You can still get early access and VIP tickets, so make sure to jump on the opportunity. The VIP ticket comes with a swag bag that includes a taster glass, stemless glass, and T-shirt, as well as other fun merch.

Eat’n Park

Multiple locations. eatnpark.com
The popular casual dining chain has added a new cookie to its Monster Mash Halloween Smiley Cookie line-up The Mummy Smiley Cookie will join the Jack-O-Lantern, Frankenstein, and Zombie Smiley Cookies to complete the pack priced at $9.99 for a dozen, and is available for purchase at Eat'n Park restaurants and online ordering.


The Best Thing We Drank This Week

"Before heading out on a hike on Saturday morning, my partner and I stopped in at Mosaic Leaf Matcha in upper Lawrenceville for our caffeine fix. We ordered two matcha lattes— one with the Focus blend and another with their Ascend blend— and a chocolate chip matcha cookie. As a pursuer of that earthy, slightly funky, and vegetal flavor of matcha, I was pleased by the Ascend blend’s slightly grassy aroma and taste. The Focus blend (incorporating Gingko leaf, ginger, and ashwagandha) had more of a gingery, slightly spiced palate, and with the warm soy milk, the latte hit the spot a golden milk might — but with a matcha twist. We were definitely fans. The cookie itself hit like a creamier-than-normal treat with a matcha aftertaste, but the pleasant green color was unmistakable. We’ll definitely be stopping in again to try Mosaic Leaf’s other blends and drinks!" - Darya Kharabi, Digital Marketing Coordinator

Trending

Speaking of...

New Adda location, reopened dining rooms, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Picklesburgh volunteers

Seven Pittsburgh places to get vegan ice cream that isn't sorbet

By Dani Janae

Seven Pittsburgh places to get vegan ice cream that isn't sorbet

A Puerto Rican food truck, a whiskey festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A Puerto Rican food truck, a whiskey festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

Floral popcorn, a bakery closure, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Floral popcorn, a bakery closure, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

New ciders, a taco festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Apples & Honey by Threadbare

Rosewater brings Middle Eastern authenticity to Downtown’s fast-casual dining scene

By Ryan Deto

Rosewater brings Middle Eastern authenticity to Downtown’s fast-casual dining scene

Apple cider floats, gluten free brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Apple cider floats, gluten free brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

Remember sourdough starters? These Pittsburghers are still keeping theirs alive

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Doughfelia, named for Ofelia in Pan's Labyrinth, in her mason jar
More »

Readers also liked…

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 1- 7, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Rosewater brings Middle Eastern authenticity to Downtown’s fast-casual dining scene

Rosewater brings Middle Eastern authenticity to Downtown’s fast-casual dining scene

By Ryan Deto

Apples & Honey by Threadbare

New ciders, a taco festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Apple cider floats, gluten free brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

Apple cider floats, gluten free brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Old Thunder’s Streetlight Stars

Beer of the Week: Old Thunder Brewing’s Streetlight Stars

By Owen Gabbey

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation