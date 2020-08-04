 A mural honoring Romir Talley in Wilkinsburg has been painted over | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A mural honoring Romir Talley in Wilkinsburg has been painted over

By

click to enlarge The painted-over Wilkinsburg mural honoring Romir Talley - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The painted-over Wilkinsburg mural honoring Romir Talley
A Wilkinsburg mural honoring Romir Talley, a Black man killed by police in December 2019, was recently painted over, prompting outcry from Talley's family and community members.

The mural, on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg, depicted a painting of Talley, surrounded by purple roses, with his name in large letters and the years of his birth and death.

On Aug. 2, the Facebook page Romir Talley Justice Page posted an image showing that the mural of Talley had been painted over by an unknown source. The night of Aug. 2, Talley's family and community held a candlelight vigil at the spot where the mural used to be.


“We didn’t even believe they would do this,” said Latasha Talley, Romir's mother, to WTAE. “So disrespectful.”
According to WTAE, the building on which the mural was painted was recently sold, and part of the selling agreement involved painting over the mural.

Since Talley was killed on Dec. 22 of last year, his family and the Wilkinsburg community have been demanding transparency from the borough and Allegheny County investigators about the events that lead to his death. The Wilkinsburg Police claim Talley matched the description of a suspect that a 911 caller said of a man who pulled a gun on them. The police say when they tried to apprehend Talley, he fled and fired a gun at the officers, after which they shot at him seven times and killed him. But Talley's family has questions about the validity of the police's account.

“We don’t know anything and we need answers,” said Dana Denson, Talley's cousin, at a protest in June. “It’s been six months.”

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Two Western PA Democrats endorsed by Barack Obama

By Julia Maruca

Pam Iovino and Lissa Geiger Shulman

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

Allegheny County adds medical care to nondiscrimination bill in response to Trump’s transgender policy reversal

By Ryan Deto

A July 7 protest for trans rights organized by LGBTQ+ Coalition and TransYOUniting
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pa. will pay postage for all mail-in ballots cast in November election

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. will pay postage for all mail-in ballots cast in November election

Rep. Lamb votes against bill meant to protect legal-cannabis states from federal prosecution

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Lamb votes against bill meant to protect legal-cannabis states from federal prosecution

Pittsburgh police review board asks for more information from community regarding video of protester pushed by police

By Ryan Deto

Protester pushed by police into jersey barrier on Birmingham Bridge

Two Western PA Democrats endorsed by Barack Obama

By Julia Maruca

Pam Iovino and Lissa Geiger Shulman
More »

Readers also liked…

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 29- 4, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Protester pushed by police into jersey barrier on Birmingham Bridge

Pittsburgh police review board asks for more information from community regarding video of protester pushed by police

By Ryan Deto

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Lamb votes against bill meant to protect legal-cannabis states from federal prosecution

Rep. Lamb votes against bill meant to protect legal-cannabis states from federal prosecution

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation