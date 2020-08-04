A mural honoring Romir Talley in Wilkinsburg has been painted over

The mural, on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg, depicted a painting of Talley, surrounded by purple roses, with his name in large letters and the years of his birth and death.
On Aug. 2, the Facebook page Romir Talley Justice Page posted an image showing that the mural of Talley had been painted over by an unknown source. The night of Aug. 2, Talley's family and community held a candlelight vigil at the spot where the mural used to be.
“We didn’t even believe they would do this,” said Latasha Talley, Romir's mother, to WTAE. “So disrespectful.”
According to WTAE, the building on which the mural was painted was recently sold, and part of the selling agreement involved painting over the mural.
Since Talley was killed on Dec. 22 of last year, his family and the Wilkinsburg community have been demanding transparency from the borough and Allegheny County investigators about the events that lead to his death. The Wilkinsburg Police claim Talley matched the description of a suspect that a 911 caller said of a man who pulled a gun on them. The police say when they tried to apprehend Talley, he fled and fired a gun at the officers, after which they shot at him seven times and killed him. But Talley's family has questions about the validity of the police's account.
“We don’t know anything and we need answers,” said Dana Denson, Talley's cousin, at a protest in June. “It’s been six months.”