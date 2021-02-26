 A lost George A. Romero film, shot in Pittsburgh's North Hills, now available to stream | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A lost George A. Romero film, shot in Pittsburgh's North Hills, now available to stream

By

click to enlarge Still from The Amusement Park - SHUDDER
Shudder
Still from The Amusement Park
George A. Romero was so much more than the man behind Night of the Living Dead. This has been pointed out by the archivists behind University of Pittsburgh's George A. Romero Archival Collection, who have discovered materials pointing to the filmmaker's interest in genres beyond horror, and in projects with a more arthouse feel.

Now the horror streaming platform Shudder has acquired the lost Romero film The Amusement Park and plans to release it in the summer of 2021. After being dug up by the George A. Romero Foundation, the film premiered as part of the 2019 Romero Lives! celebration.

The acquisition, which was announced on Feb. 25, was negotiated between Shudder and the film's distributor, Yellow Veil Pictures.


The 53-minute film was shot in the former West View Park in the North Hills and the movie was released in 1973. What was originally intended as an educational film about elder care commissioned by the Lutheran Society became something completely different with Romero at the helm.

A press release from Shudder says The Amusement Park stars Lincoln Maazel (who also appeared in Romero's vampire film Martin) as an elderly man who “finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds.”
click to enlarge Poster for The Amusement Park - SHUDDER
Shudder
Poster for The Amusement Park

The release goes on to call it “perhaps Romero’s wildest and most imaginative movie, an allegory about the nightmarish realities of growing older,” and regards it as an “alluring snapshot of the filmmaker’s early artistic capacity and style and would go on to inform his ensuing filmography.”

The Amusement Park received a 4K restoration by IndieCollect, a film conservation outfit in New York City. Shudder also released the film’s poster, created by Polish artist Aleksander Wasilewski.

The filmmaker's widow, Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, who serves as the founder and president of the George A. Romero Foundation, sees the Shudder deal as an important step in preserving and introducing new generations to her late husband's more obscure works. Shudder also streams Season of the Witch, a film Romero made a few years after Night of the Living Dead.


“Shudder understands that this film adds an important element to the Romero oeuvre,” says Desrocher-Romero. “We are grateful.”

Trending

Sen. Rand Paul criticized for likening gender dysphoria to "mutilation" in hearing with Dr. Rachel Levine
EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: moon baby and Pittsburgh producer Troxum collaborate on upcoming new track "Yours Truly"
Pennsylvania senators reveal bipartisan plan to legalize marijuana and expunge records
Roots Run Deep showcases Black hair in Pittsburgh
Nine egg-cellent sandwiches to try in Pittsburgh
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tenant advocacy group rallies in support of an eviction moratorium for Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Lou, a Pittsburgh resident facing eviction, holds up a sign as traffic passes by along Grant Street during a rally put on by the Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement outside of the City-County Building.

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Health care workers tout Gainey’s fight against UPMC in their mayoral endorsement

By Colleen Hammond

Health care workers tout Gainey’s fight against UPMC in their mayoral endorsement

Pittsburgh Democratic mayoral candidate has Twitter feed filled with Trump praise

By Ryan Deto

Tony Moreno
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

Pittsburgh-produced documentary Workhorse Queen looks at life after RuPaul's Drag Race

By Amanda Waltz

Mrs. Kasha Davis in Workhorse Queen

How a new Pittsburgh-based HGTV home renovation show almost made me buy a painting of a duck

By Hannah Lynn

Leanne and Steve Ford

University of Pittsburgh unveils more fascinating finds from George A. Romero Archival Collection

By Amanda Waltz

University of Pittsburgh unveils more fascinating finds from George A. Romero Archival Collection

Row House Cinema's 4th annual Sweded Film Festival to screen in February

By Hannah Lynn

Row House Cinema's 4th annual Sweded Film Festival to screen in February
More »

Readers also liked…

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

By Hannah Lynn

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By Lisa Cunningham

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

By Alex Gordon

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

By Amanda Waltz

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 24- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: moon baby and Pittsburgh producer Troxum collaborate on upcoming new track "Yours Truly" (2)

EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: moon baby and Pittsburgh producer Troxum collaborate on upcoming new track "Yours Truly"

By Amanda Waltz

Mia Marshall's "Medusa" on display at Roots Run Deep at Brew House Association

Roots Run Deep showcases Black hair in Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh invests $800,000 in public art, seeks proposals for 18 projects

Pittsburgh invests $800,000 in public art, seeks proposals for 18 projects

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation