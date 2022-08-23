A lobster grab, a soul food festival, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. necromancer.beer
The Franktuary locations in Downtown and Lawrenceville are closed, but the hot dog restaurant lives on in a food truck. Head to Necromancer Brewing for a special dinner that pairs various beers with poutine and gourmet hot dogs from Franktuary, including the Oahu dog made with pineapple, green onions, bacon, and teriyaki sauce, and the Reykjavik dog made with crispy onions, sweet mustard, ketchup, and remoulade. Tickets for the four-course dinner, taking place on Fri., Aug. 26, cost $30 and are available at the Necromancer website. Vegetarian options are also available.
Alternate Histories
517 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. alternatehistories.com
Alternate Histories' studio in Greenfield will celebrate its grand opening with a block party that includes the latest release in East End Brewing's Neighborhood series. The event includes the debut of East End's Greenfield beer, as well as food from La Palapa, music from DJ Mary Mack, and a pop-up from Ex Libris Fibers. There will also be non-alcoholic pop and fruited seltzers from Barmy Soda Company.
Wholey’s Market
1711 Penn Ave., Strip District. wholey.com
Get ready to snag some crustaceans when, on Sat., Aug. 27 at 12 p.m., Wholey’s Market holds their third annual Lobster Grab contest. Customers who were entered in the contest throughout the month of August will try to grab as many lobsters as possible within a 60-second time limit. The winner will then get to keep every lobster they were able to grab and hold within the allotted time.
And Lobsters aren't the only marine life getting attention at the market. Wholey’s announced that they will offer free seafood cooking classes at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the upstairs dining area. A statement from Wholey's says students in the classes will learn how to choose, prepare, and serve a variety of seafood with tips, tricks, and techniques from Wholey’s experts. The classes are free and open to the public.
Golden Age Beer Co.
337 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead. goldenagebeer.com
You won't need tickets or reservations to attend the annual Hidden Harbor Luau celebration on Sun., Aug. 28 at Golden Age Beer. The two bars will make your Labor Day weekend a blast with a traditional pig roast and tropical cocktails. There will also be a beer garden, vegetarian options, and more.
Mimosa Fest
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Experience a special boozy brunch event on Sun., Aug. 28 when Thunderbird Café & Music Hall hosts Mimosa Fest. Presented as part of a nationwide tour, the 21 and over event includes music by DJ Essay, brunch food by Black Sheep BBQ, and, of course, mimosas. Tickets cost $15-35 and are available at the Thunderbird website.
Moonlit Burgers
1015 Forbes Ave., Uptown. moonlitburgers.com
After opening locations in Dormont and at Duquesne University, Moonlit Burgers is bringing its smashburgers to a new location in Uptown. As reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the new restaurant will open on Mon., Aug. 29, and will offer the same menu as its Dormont location.
Nooch x Two Frays Brewery
5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. instagram.com/nooch_pgh
The local vegan pop-up Nooch will stop at Two Frays on Wed., Aug. 31 to serve up a sweet and savory mix of snacks. Pair one of Two Frays' fresh beers with gluten-free vegan cheeses, snacks, and desserts.
Third and Fourth avenues, Downtown. facebook.com/ASoulfulTasteOfTheBurgh
Celebrate the Black food purveyors of Pittsburgh's past and present during A Soulful Taste of The Burgh in Market Square. Described in a press release as being established in 2019 to commemorate the pioneering Black figures of Pittsburgh's culinary history, the free event will highlight over 50 small business vendors and food service proprietors. Stop in from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. each day between Sept. 2-4 to find Southern cuisine, multiple ethnic foods, cultural activities, and craft vendors, as well as a barbecue contest and live entertainment.
unionforgevodka.com
Union Forge will set out to help food banks in Pittsburgh and across Pennsylvania with a Labor Day weekend deal. From Sept. 2-5, Union Forge will partner on cocktail specials at BLEND Bar, Scratch and Co., Pizzaiolo Primo, Tiki Lounge, and other Pittsburgh bars. For every specialty cocktail sold, Union Forge will donate $1 to Feeding America, a nonprofit that works to provide hunger relief to communities across the country. Other participating bars include Sienna Mercato, Sly Fox Brew Pub (two locations), St. Clair Social, The Warren Bar & Burrow, and Scarpacis.
Corn Festival
213 Grant Ave., Millvale. millvalelibrary.org
Fill up on fresh, seasonal corn and play corn-themed games from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 10 during the Corn Festival at Millvale Community Library. The free event will help save an additional 62 acres of land adjacent to Girty's Woods, a greenspace adjacent to Millvale and Shaler that offers hiking, biking, and more.
Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy
315 Shaffer Run Road, Allison Park. farmerxbaker.com
Goat Rodeo joins forces with Farmer x Baker to host another farm dinner. Taking place on Sept. 24, the event promises farm-fresh foods and a visit with the Goat Rodeo goats. Tickets cost $125 and are available at the Farmer x Baker website.
Breadworks
2110 Brighton Road, North Side. breadworkspgh.com
Show off your love of bread with new merchandise from a Pittsburgh-based bakery. Breadworks has new T-shirts, which retail for $7 and are available to purchase at the company's main store. The shirts have the Breadworks logo on the front and read "Pittsburgh Born and Bread" on the back.
Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
Speaking of new merch, Hidden Harbor recently released a set of glasses perfect for the unofficial zombie capital of the world. Get a set of the “Exotic Expeditions” Zombie glasses, designed by Tony Canepa as part of a collaboration with Tiki Tatsu-Ya in Austin, Texas.
