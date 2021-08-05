 A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

By

Customer entering a Pittsburgh restaurant in 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Customer entering a Pittsburgh restaurant in 2020
On Aug. 2, the transmission level of coronavirus has reached a substantial level in Allegheny County. As a result, several businesses and establishments across the Pittsburgh region have responded by reinstated mask guidelines, and some have even established vaccination rules.

For example, PPG Paints Arena announced in a press release on Aug. 3 that they will follow CDC guidelines recommending all guests entering the venue wear a mask or face covering. The recommendation, regardless of vaccination status, went into effect immediately as James Taylor and Jackson Browne performed a live concert inside PPG Paints on the evening of Aug 3.

Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 increased from moderate to substantial as of Aug. 2, according to the CDC. There have been 320 new positive COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County from July 30 to Aug 2. A few other establishments in the area have introduced the same CDC mask recommendation like PPG Paints Arena since Allegheny County cases have started to rise again. Other places now require patrons to show proof of vaccination with ID for service.


Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled which places in the Pittsburgh area have released statements about their new policies regarding vaccination and mask statuses. City Paper will update this list as more information becomes available.

Requesting or requiring masks

Adda Coffee & Tea House

Multiple Locations. addacoffeehouse.com

All locations of Adda Coffee & Tea House are requiring guests and employees to wear face masks upon entering.

Ascend Pittsburgh

2141 Mary St. Lawrenceville. ascendclimbing.com


Ascend Pittsburgh posted on their Instagram account that they “strongly encourage” guests and employees to wear masks inside the venue, but it is not required.

The Cafe Garden

1022 Chestnut St., North Side. gardencafepgh.com

Cafe Garden requires all guests and employees to wear face masks when entering the cafe. Masks are recommended when ordering from the outdoor window. Masks are also recommended when not eating or drinking.

Commonplace Coffee

Multiple locations. commonplacecoffee.com

Commonplace Coffee announced via social media that employees will continue to wear face masks at all locations. They added that masking for all guests is highly recommended.


GetGo

Multiple locations. getgocafe.com

Staff members of the gas station chain are required to wear a mask or face covering regardless of vaccination status. All customers are recommended to wear a mask or face covering.

Giant Eagle/Market District

Multiple locations. gianteagle.com

Staff members at Giant Eagle and Market District grocery store locations are required to wear a mask or face covering regardless of vaccination status. All customers are recommended to wear a mask or face covering.

PPG Paints Arena

1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. ppgpaintsarena.com

Guests are recommended to wear a face mask or covering once entering the arena.

Scratch & Co.

1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com

Scratch & Co. announced on social media that guests and employees are required to wear face masks until further notice.

Vaccination policies

Apteka

4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. aptekapgh.com

The eastern European restaurant announced via social media that customers are required to be vaccinated for dine-in services.

Leo. a public house

1207 Allegheny Ave., North Side. leopgh.com

Leo. a public house announced via social media that guests must show proof of vaccination along with matching identification for indoor service beginning Aug. 4.

Lola Bistro

1100 Galveston Ave., North Side. lola-bistro.com

Lola Bistro, owned by the same owners of Leo. a public house, announced via social media that guests must show proof of vaccination along with matching identification for indoor service beginning Aug. 4.

University of Pittsburgh

4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. pitt.edu

Pitt announced on Aug. 5 that face coverings are required when indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status. It is requested that vaccinated people outdoors on campus wear masks and maintain social distancing. Anyone in the University that hasn't provided proof of vaccination will have to participate in regular testing for COVID-19.

Viridis

1506 E Carson St., South Side. viridispgh.com

Viridis is requiring all guests and employees to wear masks inside. They also announced that minimal dine-in is available only for those who are vaccinated.

Trending

Vestige Concept Gallery to explore intersections of disability and sexuality with photography exhibition The Tropic of Color
New bike lanes and speed humps coming to Pittsburgh's North Side, in effort to improve road safety
Allegheny County officials say county has moved into “substantial” COVID spread, driven by the Delta variant
Tyler, the Creator returns to Pittsburgh in 2022 for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour
A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville’s vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

New bike lanes and speed humps coming to Pittsburgh's North Side, in effort to improve road safety

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

New bike lanes and speed humps coming to Pittsburgh's North Side, in effort to improve road safety

Richard Trumka, a Western Pa. native and lion of organized labor, has died

By Ryan Deto

Richard Trumka, a Western Pa. native and lion of organized labor, has died

Why Pittsburgh's Black beer festival rebranded and what it’s looking forward to next

By Ryan Deto

Why Pittsburgh's Black beer festival rebranded and what it’s looking forward to next

Allegheny County officials say county has moved into “substantial” COVID spread, driven by the Delta variant

By Lauryn Nania

Rich Fitzgerald at a COVID briefing in Point State Park in November 2020
More »

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

Allegheny County officials say county has moved into “substantial” COVID spread, driven by the Delta variant

By Lauryn Nania

Rich Fitzgerald at a COVID briefing in Point State Park in November 2020

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side requiring proof of vaccination

By Ryan Deto

Two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side requiring proof of vaccination

Pennsylvania health officials say no current plans for new mask mandate

By Lindsay Weber

Pennsylvania health officials say no current plans for new mask mandate
More »

Readers also liked…

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints

By Cody McDevitt

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 4-10, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Effort launched to take over the Allegheny County Democratic Committee from the inside

Effort launched to take over the Allegheny County Democratic Committee from the inside

By Ryan Deto

A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville’s vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood

A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville’s vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Rich Fitzgerald at a COVID briefing in Point State Park in November 2020

Allegheny County officials say county has moved into “substantial” COVID spread, driven by the Delta variant

By Lauryn Nania

Two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side requiring proof of vaccination

Two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side requiring proof of vaccination

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation