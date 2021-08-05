A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

CP photo: Jared Wickerham Customer entering a Pittsburgh restaurant in 2020

Requesting or requiring masks

Adda Coffee & Tea House

Ascend Pittsburgh

The Cafe Garden

Commonplace Coffee

GetGo

Giant Eagle/Market District

PPG Paints Arena

Scratch & Co.

Vaccination policies

Apteka

Leo. a public house

Lola Bistro

University of Pittsburgh

Viridis

On Aug. 2, the transmission level of coronavirus has reached a substantial level in Allegheny County. As a result, several businesses and establishments across the Pittsburgh region have responded by reinstated mask guidelines, and some have even established vaccination rules.For example, PPG Paints Arena announced in a press release on Aug. 3 that they will follow CDC guidelines recommending all guests entering the venue wear a mask or face covering. The recommendation, regardless of vaccination status, went into effect immediately as James Taylor and Jackson Browne performed a live concert inside PPG Paints on the evening of Aug 3.Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 increased from moderate to substantial as of Aug. 2, according to the CDC. There have been 320 new positive COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County from July 30 to Aug 2. A few other establishments in the area have introduced the same CDC mask recommendation like PPG Paints Arena since Allegheny County cases have started to rise again. Other places now require patrons to show proof of vaccination with ID for service.has compiled which places in the Pittsburgh area have released statements about their new policies regarding vaccination and mask statuses.will update this list as more information becomes available.All locations of Adda Coffee & Tea House are requiring guests and employees to wear face masks upon entering.Ascend Pittsburgh posted on their Instagram account that they “strongly encourage” guests and employees to wear masks inside the venue, but it is not required.Cafe Garden requires all guests and employees to wear face masks when entering the cafe. Masks are recommended when ordering from the outdoor window. Masks are also recommended when not eating or drinking.Commonplace Coffee announced via social media that employees will continue to wear face masks at all locations. They added that masking for all guests is highly recommended.Staff members of the gas station chain are required to wear a mask or face covering regardless of vaccination status. All customers are recommended to wear a mask or face covering.Staff members at Giant Eagle and Market District grocery store locations are required to wear a mask or face covering regardless of vaccination status. All customers are recommended to wear a mask or face covering.Guests are recommended to wear a face mask or covering once entering the arena.Scratch & Co. announced on social media that guests and employees are required to wear face masks until further notice.The eastern European restaurant announced via social media that customers are required to be vaccinated for dine-in services.Leo. a public house announced via social media that guests must show proof of vaccination along with matching identification for indoor service beginning Aug. 4.Lola Bistro, owned by the same owners of Leo. a public house, announced via social media that guests must show proof of vaccination along with matching identification for indoor service beginning Aug. 4.Pitt announced on Aug. 5 that face coverings are required when indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status. It is requested that vaccinated people outdoors on campus wear masks and maintain social distancing. Anyone in the University that hasn't provided proof of vaccination will have to participate in regular testing for COVID-19.Viridis is requiring all guests and employees to wear masks inside. They also announced that minimal dine-in is available only for those who are vaccinated.