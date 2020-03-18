A list of mutual aid funds and volunteer groups to help Pittsburghers in need

This list will be updated as more funds appear.
If you have one you would like listed, email hlynn@pghcitypaper.com
Greater PGH Restaurant Workers Fund
Bar and restaurant employees are some of those hit the hardest by closures. The fund has a goal of raising $20,000 and aims to pay $150 to every worker in need who applies for it. Those in the service industry can apply here.
PGH Artist Emergency Fund
Many in the arts community, from musicians, to dancers, to venue security guards, have had their sources of income cut off indefinitely. The fund surpassed its initial goal of $5,000 within the first day, and have now raised more than triple of that. Members of the arts community can apply here for up to $250.
Pittsburgh Covid-19 LGBTQIA Emergency Relief Fund
The fund, created by SisTers PGH, will prioritize members of the LGBTQ community, who often experience disproportionate rates of violence, poverty, and housing insecurity. The fundraiser has a goal of $100,000 and will begin taking applications for relief on Fri., March 20.
Pittsburgh Mutual Aid Spreadsheet
Instead of raising money, this spreadsheet is a way to harness volunteers. People can list their name and what services they can provide, like picking up groceries, providing a spare bedroom, giving a ride, or other services. You can fill out a request for aid here.
Pittsburgh Stage Employee Bailout
Almost every theater and concert event in Pittsburgh has been canceled indefinitely, leaving workers at a loss. This fund is a great place to donate a refund you received from a canceled show. The fundraiser has a goal of $3,000.
Pitt Mutual Aid
The University of Pittsburgh canceled face-to-face classes for the remainder of the year and asked students to move out of dorms, if possible. This form allows students in need of help and volunteers who are able to help to connect over offering rides, storing furniture, provide housing, and other services for suddenly lost students.
Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar
So many workers in the service industry rely on tips to round out their wages. If you have a favorite bartender, waiter, or restaurant, or want to support a struggling stranger, the Virtual Tip Jar provides a list where workers can post their name, job, and Venmo handle.