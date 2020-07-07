A list of locations to get tested for COVID-19 in Allegheny County

Pittsburghers who are concerned that they may have contracted COVID-19 have a number of different options for testing. Some require advance appointments to be made, or notes or orders from a physician, while others are walk-up friendly. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has put together a map for residents to find local testing sites; health care providers and local hospitals and clinics typically make their official policies known on their websites.
Below, we’ve collected a number of the testing sites available in the Pittsburgh region, and sorted them into categories including costs, insurance requirements, and drive-up locations.
FREE TESTS:
Available at no-cost for people with and without health-insurance coverage
CVSA number of CVS locations are offering COVID testing. To schedule an appointment online at CVS, patients can fill out a form to determine whether they are eligible for a test. The survey asks about symptoms, age, where you live (ie: in a nursing home or long term care facility), any other conditions that may put you at risk, and whether you have been recommended for a test by a health-care provider. If approved, patients must bring proof of identity and in-state residence, and can stay in their car while they administer their own nasal swab to submit to the clinic.
CVS Clinic
3893 William Penn Highway, Monroeville (15146)
CVS Clinic
4664 Browns Hill Road, Squirrel Hill (15217)
CVS Clinic
611 Duncan Ave, McCandless (15237)
CVS Clinic
4849 William Flinn Highway, Allison Park (15101)
CVS Clinic
1740 Washington Road, South Hills (15241)
CVS Clinic
5703 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks (15136)
CVS Clinic
328 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon (15228)
CVS Clinic
70 West Steuben St., Crafton (15205)
Rite Aid
Appointments for patients 18 years and up can be scheduled at some stores online after a screening through Project Baseline. Patients must bring a government ID to their appointment, and the test will be given while the patient is still in the car. Patients will be responsible for self-swabbing their noses. No in-store signups are available.
Rite Aid
4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville (15146)
9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Other locations
The following Federally Qualified Health Centers in Allegheny County are offering tests free of charge to anyone with symptoms. Patients can register at alleghenycovidtesting.com.
Alma Illery Medical Center
7227 Hamilton Ave., Homewood (15208)
Braddock Family Health Center
404 Braddock Ave., Braddock (15104)
Walks-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order. 9-11 a.m. Mon., Tue., Wed., and Thu.
East Liberty Family Health Center
6023 Harvard St., East Liberty (15206)
9 a.m.-12 p.m., Tue.-Fri.; Register online at allegheny.curativeinc.com/welcome.
East End Family Health Center
117 N. Negley Ave., Garfield (15206)
Hazelwood Family Health Center
4918 Second Ave., Hazelwood (15207)
Walks-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order. 2-4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Thu.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tue.
Hill House Health Center
1835 Centre Ave., Hill District (15219)
McKeesport Family Health Center
627 Lysle Blvd., McKeesport (15132)
Metro Community Health Center
1789 South Braddock Ave., Suite 410, Swissvale (15218)
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tue.-Thu.; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Fri.; Walk-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order.
North Side Christian Health Center
816 Middle St., North Side (15212)
9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1-4 p.m., Tue.-Thu.; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Fri.; Walk-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order.
Northview Heights Clinic
525 Mount Pleasant Road, North Side (15212)
Walk-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order.
Pittsburgh Mercy
249 South Ninth St., South Side (15203)
9-11 a.m. Tue.-Fri. Walk-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order.
Steel Valley Family Health Center
1800 West St., Homestead (15120)
9-11 a.m., Tue.-Thu.; Walk-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order.
Squirrel Hill Health Center
4516 Browns Hill Road, Squirrel Hill (15217)
10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri.; Walk-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order. squirrelhillhealthcenter.org
Beechview Squirrel Hill Health Center Mobile Unit
1540 Broadway Ave., Beechview (15216)
Times may vary. Walk-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order and no appointment. squirrelhillhealthcenter.org/mobile-unit
Squirrel Hill Health Center Moon Township
308 Hemlock Drive, Moon Township (15208)
10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Sto-Rox Family Health Center
710 Thompson Ave., McKees Rocks (15136)
1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Walk-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order.
West End Health Center
415 Neptune St., West End (15220)
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Thu. Pre-register online.
Wilkinsburg Health Center
807 Wallace St., Suite 203, Wilkinsburg (15221)
Walk-ups accepted with no prior doctor's order
TESTS WITH INSURANCE
Allegheny Health Network
Drive-through tests. "Only patients who have been previously evaluated by a health care provider for COVID-19 symptoms and who have a valid prescription order from their doctor may get tested here. Check here for other information about Allegheny Health Network testing: ahn.org/coronavirus/faqs/testing.html#test
Cost: From the AHN website: "The federal government has issued a directive requiring health insurance companies to waive member cost-sharing amounts for testing for COVID-19. Health insurance plans were informed to eliminate cost sharing, co-pays, deductibles, and coinsurance for medically necessary testing for COVID-19. The federal government has also passed legislation that provides free coronavirus testing to individuals without insurance. COVID-19 testing covered with no cost to patients, requires an insurer to pay either the rate specified in a contract between the provider and the insurer, or, if there is no contract, a cash price posted by the provider. Insurance companies with whom an AHN facility does not have a contract may find the cash price for COVID-19 testing; SARS COV2 COVID AMB PROBE $77.00, SARS COV2 COVID AMB PROBE HTP $150.00, and COVID AB MULTIPLE STEP $37.00.
Allegheny Health Network promises to provide medically necessary services to patients no matter how much they can pay. If you have questions, or need assistance with information regarding the AHN Financial Assistance program, or other government programs, visit ahn.org/about/uninsured-financial-assistance."
You may also contact an AHN Customer Service for Hospital and Physician Billing by calling 1-844-801-8400 between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Allegheny Health Network Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion
1010 Higbee Drive, Bethel Park (15102)
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat.-Sun.
Allegheny Health Network Urgent Care Center
501 Braddock Ave., Braddock (15104)
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat.
Allegheny Health Network William Penn
4220 William Penn Highway, Monroeville (15146)
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat.-Sun.
Divine Providence Hospital
1004 Arch St., North Side 15212
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat.
Appointment required.
UPMC
According to the UPMC website, walk-in testing is not available, and patients will need an order from their physician or an appointment with the collection center. Tests take place inside the building. The UPMC provider who orders the test will call the patient to inform them of their results.
Cost: From UPMC's website: "UPMC Health Plan will cover clinically appropriate coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic laboratory testing ordered for members by their provider at no cost (no deductibles, copayments, or other cost-sharing)."
COVID-19 Testing Center - UPMC South Side
2000 Mary St., South Side (15203)
UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Lab
4401 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville (15224)
UPMC St. Margaret’s Lab
815 Freeport Road, Aspinwall (15215)
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
300 Halket St., Oakland (15213)
UPMC Shadyside West Wing Testing Center
5230 Centre Ave., Shadyside (15232)
Heritage Valley Health Systems
Prior appointment required: heritagevalley.org/pages/coronavirus-information. Testing will only be available for patients who have an authorized order from their Heritage Valley provider of Heritage Valley ConvenientCare in advance of arriving at the testing site. Patients must be at least 12 years old to have testing done at the drive-through sites.
Moon Township Medical Neighborhood
935 Thorn Run Road, Moon (15108)
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
MedExpress
MedExpress centers are providing COVID-19 testing — some offer drive-up while others require patients to enter the building. Screening to determine eligibility will take place at the MedExpress location. Walk-in or register online: medexpress.com/covid19/medexpress-covid19-testing-centers.html.
Cost: From website: "MedExpress only bills patients for the evaluation and treatment they receive from our medical providers during their visit. Unfortunately, we are not able to provide any information about how our commercial lab partner, LabCorp, will bill patients for COVID-19 testing, nor are we able to provide information about how specific insurance carriers will process claims related to COVID-19 testing and treatment. Many health insurance companies across the country have stated that they will cover the full cost of any testing for COVID-19. However, if you have questions or concerns about your specific insurance plan, it is a good idea to check with your insurance company to learn if it covers the test."
MedExpress
1535 Washington Road, Bethel Park (15228)
Drive-up
MedExpress
5201 Baum Blvd, Bloomfield (15224)
Drive-up
MedExpress
3516 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Baldwin (15227)
Drive-up
MedExpress
1984 Greentree Road, Scott Township 15220
Drive-up
MedExpress
10632 Perry Highway, Wexford (15090)
Testing inside
MedExpress
695 Clairton Blvd, Pleasant Hills (15236)
Drive-up MedExpress
5944 Steubenville Pike, Mckees Rocks (15136)
Drive-up