A list of locations to get tested for COVID-19 in Allegheny County

FREE TESTS:

Available at no-cost for people with and without health-insurance coverage



CVS

Rite Aid



. Patients must bring a government ID to their appointment, and the test will be given while the patient is still in the car. Patients will be responsible for self-swabbing their noses. No in-store signups are available.

Other locations



.

Tue.-Fri.

Tue.-Thu.;

Fri.

TESTS WITH INSURANCE

Allegheny Health Network



UPMC



Heritage Valley Health Systems



MedExpress



COVID-19 cases are going up dramatically in Allegheny County. Prior to last week, new daily cases in the county had been hovering in the single digits and teens for weeks. Today, there were 204 new cases, and yesterday, there were 218.Pittsburghers who are concerned that they may have contracted COVID-19 have a number of different options for testing. Some require advance appointments to be made, or notes or orders from a physician, while others are walk-up friendly. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has put together a map for residents to find local testing sites; health care providers and local hospitals and clinics typically make their official policies known on their websites.Below, we’ve collected a number of the testing sites available in the Pittsburgh region, and sorted them into categories including costs, insurance requirements, and drive-up locations.A number of CVS locations are offering COVID testing. To schedule an appointment online at CVS , patients can fill out a form to determine whether they are eligible for a test. The survey asks about symptoms, age, where you live (ie: in a nursing home or long term care facility), any other conditions that may put you at risk, and whether you have been recommended for a test by a health-care provider. If approved, patients must bring proof of identity and in-state residence, and can stay in their car while they administer their own nasal swab to submit to the clinic.3893 William Penn Highway, Monroeville (15146)4664 Browns Hill Road, Squirrel Hill (15217)611 Duncan Ave, McCandless (15237)4849 William Flinn Highway, Allison Park (15101)1740 Washington Road, South Hills (15241)5703 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks (15136)328 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon (15228)70 West Steuben St., Crafton (15205)Appointments for patients 18 years and up can be scheduled at some stores online after a screening through Project Baseline 4111 William Penn Highway, Monroeville (15146)The following Federally Qualified Health Centers in Allegheny County are offering tests free of charge to anyone with symptoms. Patients can register at alleghenycovidtesting.com 7227 Hamilton Ave., Homewood (15208)404 Braddock Ave., Braddock (15104)6023 Harvard St., East Liberty (15206)117 N. Negley Ave., Garfield (15206)4918 Second Ave., Hazelwood (15207)1835 Centre Ave., Hill District (15219)627 Lysle Blvd., McKeesport (15132)1789 South Braddock Ave., Suite 410, Swissvale (15218)816 Middle St., North Side (15212)525 Mount Pleasant Road, North Side (15212)249 South Ninth St., South Side (15203)1800 West St., Homestead (15120)4516 Browns Hill Road, Squirrel Hill (15217)1540 Broadway Ave., Beechview (15216)308 Hemlock Drive, Moon Township (15208)710 Thompson Ave., McKees Rocks (15136)415 Neptune St., West End (15220)807 Wallace St., Suite 203, Wilkinsburg (15221)"Only patients who have been previously evaluated by a health care provider for COVID-19 symptoms and who have a valid prescription order from their doctor may get tested here. Check here for other information about Allegheny Health Network testing: ahn.org/coronavirus/faqs/testing.html#test From the AHN website: "The federal government has issued a directive requiring health insurance companies to waive member cost-sharing amounts for testing for COVID-19. Health insurance plans were informed to eliminate cost sharing, co-pays, deductibles, and coinsurance for medically necessary testing for COVID-19. The federal government has also passed legislation that provides free coronavirus testing to individuals without insurance. COVID-19 testing covered with no cost to patients, requires an insurer to pay either the rate specified in a contract between the provider and the insurer, or, if there is no contract, a cash price posted by the provider. Insurance companies with whom an AHN facility does not have a contract may find the cash price for COVID-19 testing; SARS COV2 COVID AMB PROBE $77.00, SARS COV2 COVID AMB PROBE HTP $150.00, and COVID AB MULTIPLE STEP $37.00.Allegheny Health Network promises to provide medically necessary services to patients no matter how much they can pay. If you have questions, or need assistance with information regarding the AHN Financial Assistance program, or other government programs, visit ahn.org/about/uninsured-financial-assistance ."You may also contact an AHN Customer Service for Hospital and Physician Billing by calling 1-844-801-8400 between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.1010 Higbee Drive, Bethel Park (15102)501 Braddock Ave., Braddock (15104)4220 William Penn Highway, Monroeville (15146)1004 Arch St., North Side 15212According to the UPMC website, walk-in testing is not available, and patients will need an order from their physician or an appointment with the collection center. Tests take place inside the building. The UPMC provider who orders the test will call the patient to inform them of their results.From UPMC's website: "UPMC Health Plan will cover clinically appropriate coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic laboratory testing ordered for members by their provider at no cost (no deductibles, copayments, or other cost-sharing)."2000 Mary St., South Side (15203)4401 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville (15224)815 Freeport Road, Aspinwall (15215)300 Halket St., Oakland (15213)5230 Centre Ave., Shadyside (15232)Prior appointment required: heritagevalley.org/pages/coronavirus-information . Testing will only be available for patients who have an authorized order from their Heritage Valley provider of Heritage Valley ConvenientCare in advance of arriving at the testing site. Patients must be at least 12 years old to have testing done at the drive-through sites.935 Thorn Run Road, Moon (15108)MedExpress centers are providing COVID-19 testing — some offer drive-up while others require patients to enter the building. Screening to determine eligibility will take place at the MedExpress location. Walk-in or register online: medexpress.com/covid19/medexpress-covid19-testing-centers.html From website: "MedExpress only bills patients for the evaluation and treatment they receive from our medical providers during their visit. Unfortunately, we are not able to provide any information about how our commercial lab partner, LabCorp, will bill patients for COVID-19 testing, nor are we able to provide information about how specific insurance carriers will process claims related to COVID-19 testing and treatment. Many health insurance companies across the country have stated that they will cover the full cost of any testing for COVID-19. However, if you have questions or concerns about your specific insurance plan, it is a good idea to check with your insurance company to learn if it covers the test."1535 Washington Road, Bethel Park (15228)5201 Baum Blvd, Bloomfield (15224)3516 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Baldwin (15227)1984 Greentree Road, Scott Township 1522010632 Perry Highway, Wexford (15090)695 Clairton Blvd, Pleasant Hills (15236)5944 Steubenville Pike, Mckees Rocks (15136)