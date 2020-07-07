A list of locations to get tested for COVID-19 in Allegheny County

FREE TESTS:

Available at no-cost for people with and without health-insurance coverage



CVS

Rite Aid



. Patients must bring a government ID to their appointment, and the test will be given while the patient is still in the car. Patients will be responsible for self-swabbing their noses. No in-store signups are available.

Other locations



.

Tue.-Fri.

Tue.-Thu.;

Fri.

TESTS WITH INSURANCE

Allegheny Health Network



UPMC



Heritage Valley Health Systems



MedExpress

