A Krampus cocktail bar, a Puerto Rican holiday dinner, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Vegan & Vinyl Holiday Market
Photo: Courtesy of Revive Marketing Group
Buenanoche
1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop
Find plant-based delights, presents, and more at the Vegan & Vinyl Holiday Market hosted by Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop and Preserving Underground. Taking place Sun., Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the event will feature food by Sweet Alchemy, Veggies N'at Co. and Soul Saigon, and art vendors like Adorned Alloys, Cowboy Goods, Drunk Dino, and more.
Buenanoche
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. showclix.com/event/buenanoche
Local chef Jamilka Borges has teamed up with Sherree Goldstein of Square Cafe to present a festive pre-holiday pop-up dinner. Taking place on Thu., Dec. 15, Buenanoche will feature traditional Puerto Rican holiday foods like rice with pigeon peas, pasteles, yuca with mojo, and pernil. Also included are desserts by Diane DeStafino and Brittany Rall, and cocktails, including Borges' signature Coquito, from Steven Krall of Square Cafe. Vegan and non-alcoholic options will also be available. To enhance the experience, Geña Música will perform sets of Puerto Rican music with a three-piece band for the evening. A portion of all proceeds from the event will benefit PAAR (Pittsburgh Action Against Rape). Tickets cost $120 and are available at Showclix
.
click to enlarge
Food Truck A Palooza
209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. goodtastepittsburgh.com
Photo: Courtesy of Revive Marketing Group
Chef Jamilka Borges
GoodTaste! Pittsburgh announced the date for its upcoming Food Truck A Palooza
. The annual event, which gathers food trucks from across the region, will happen on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Monroeville Convention Center. In addition to a long list of vendors, including Revival Chili, Brew Wagon, Pittsburgh Crepe Truck, Country Mountain Moonshine, Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Hoshi, the 2023 Food Truck A Palooza will, according to a press release, feature a "frolicking circus theme" complete with aerialists, jugglers, magicians, sideshow acts, and more.
Balvanera
1660 Smallman St., Strip District. balvanerarestaurants.com
A new restaurant by chef Fernando Navas and Pittsburgh native Meredith Boyle will open at The Terminal in the Strip District. A press release says Balvanera will serve traditional Argentine fare, South American wines, and craft cocktails. The 4,400-square-foot restaurant will mark the second Balvanera location, expanding on the one already operating in New York City’s Lower East Side. Look for Balvanera Pittsburgh to open in summer 2023.
Caliente Pizza & Draft House
4624 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. worldsbestpizza.com
On Fridays and Saturdays throughout December, Caliente Pizza & Draft House in Bloomfield welcomes its naughtiest partons to a Krampus Pop-up Bar. From 6-10 p.m., get a photo with the famous evil, horned holiday demon and enjoy a list of drinks that includes fun twists on the margarita, martini, and more.
click to enlarge
Frankie Bunz
Photo: Courtesy of WordWrite
Krampus Pop-up Bar at Caliente Pizza & Draft House
2108 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. frankiebunz.com
This hot dog shop expanded its menu temporarily with potato latkes and homemade Matzah Ball soup made especially for the holiday season. Order some now for your Hanukkah festivities, or just to enjoy, at the shop's website.
Bottlerocket Social Hall
1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. bottlerocketpgh.com
Try something festive from Bottlerocket's newly dropped holiday cocktail menu. The bar and event space now has the vodka-based Roseberry, the Sweet Peach Toddy made with warm chamomile tea, the spiced Nana’s Mulled Wine, the cookie-inspired Spiked Snickerdoodle, and the bourbon-based Santa's Little Helper. Guests can also get a winter edition of the regularly served Bottlerocket Punch, which comes with apple cider, cranberry, vodka, cinnamon whiskey, caramel, and lemon juice.
Après Ski Bar and Chalet
212 Sixth St., Downtown. instagram.com/butcherandtheryepgh
For those wondering whatever happened to Butcher and the Rye since it closed over COVID, it hath returned. The Downtown restaurant reopened as Après Ski Bar and Chalet, a concept that promises to transport diners and drinkers to glamorous winter hotspots like Aspen, the French Alps, Jackson Hole, and Park City. Make your reservations now. Après Ski Bar will continue through April 1, 2023.
Have some Pittsburgh food news you'd like to share? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.