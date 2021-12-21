A hot dog place reopens, a Downtown spot closes, and more Pittsburgh food news

D’s Six Pax and Dogz1118 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. ds6pax.com
A fire earlier in the year shut down this location, but now it's back open and here to provide you with all your beer and comfort food needs.
A Place To Toast633 Smithfield St., Downtown.
A new spot is opening on Smithfield Street in Downtown. Information is scant on A Place To Toast — the new establishment doesn't have an online presence yet — but it seems like it will be an after-work, happy hour kind of spot. Check out future Food News posts for more details.
Harris Grill245 Fourth Ave., Downtown. harrisgrill.com
This Pittsburgh bar and restaurant announced its closure via press release this morning. The news comes over a year after another Harris Grill location, the Shiloh Grill in Mount Washington, closed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was also the case with the Downtown location. The owners stated it was “unclear” whether the flagship location in Shadyside, which is temporarily closed, will reopen.
Eat’n ParkMultiple locations. eatnpark.com
All Eat’n Park locations, as well as the chain's spin-off businesses Hello Bistro and The Porch restaurant, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to allow team members more time with family and friends. So, get your smiley cookies and pies while you can. You can also still pick up Eat’n Park holiday cookie decorating kits or merch for the Eat’n Park fan in your life.
Samovar Mediterranean Food10 Smithfield St., Downtown.
Announced with a banner that promises “Coming Soon,” Samovar, a new Mediterranean spot, is set to open at some point. They also don’t have a website or online presence yet, but we’ll update you as we learn information.
