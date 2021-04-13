A Hibachi food truck, authentic Haitian cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news

NewsGrist House
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
The Millvale location of Grist House is closed until further notice as of Fri., April 9 as the location undergoes construction on a new building addition. However, the Collier location (301 Sgt. Messergschmidt Road, Oakdale) will remain open. At this time, there is no precise date for the Millvale location reopening, so watch Grist House’s website and Instagram page for news.
Hibachilou412
Food Truck and Catering. instagram.com/hibachilou412
We are a little late to the party, as Hibachilou412 has been serving up food to the Pittsburgh area since 2020. But this Hibachi food truck's colorful plates of steak, shrimp, and chicken over rice or noodles caught our eye and is worthy of the spotlight. Watch their Instagram and Facebook pages to see where they will be next.
Sak Pasé: Haitian Food
Kickstarter, and it promises to fill a gap: there are currently no authentic Haitian restaurants or food trucks in Pittsburgh proper, and the closest place is over an hour away. Sak Pasé Haitian Food Trailer's creator, Evens, was born and raised in Haiti and leaned to cook from his grandmother. Now that funding for the project is complete, Evens is set to purchase the trailer this month and do soft launches, samples, and pop ups for the first two weeks of Sak Pase̒’s existence. Follow the journey over on Instagram.
Pipers Pub
1828 E. Carson St., South Side. piperspub.com
As of April 8, Piper’s Pub will open up to delivery through the Pub itself, "100% our own employees," according to their Facebook post, and you won’t find them on Grubhub or Doordash. Piper’s says this isn’t supposed to be a permanent gig, and their plan is to move delivery over to The Pub Chip Shop as soon as they're able to open the Pub for seating. They also announced new hours: Thursday through Sunday until 8 p.m. Delivery hours are Thursday and Friday for dinner, and Saturday and Sunday all day. You can order online at piperspub.com or call 412-381-3977.
CollabsSugar Spell Scoops x Onion Maiden
instagram.com/onionmaidenpgh
instagram.com/sugarspellscoops_pgh
The folks over at Onion Maiden teased a super-secret collab with vegan ice cream outlet Sugar Spell Scoops on Tue., April 12. The online stores are set to open on Fri., April 16: Onion Maiden at 6 p.m. and Sugar Spell Scoops at 7 p.m. The only detail revealed was to expect ice cream and corndogs.
Steel City x Turner’s Tea
shopsteelcity.com
Steel City clothing brand and everyone’s favorite refreshing beverage in an orange pint, Turner’s Tea, are collaborating on a secret project whose exact details have yet to be revealed. Steel City has a Tee Club that sends exclusive, limited edition T-shirts to subscribers each month, and the collaboration appears to have to do with this month's Tee Club. All we know for sure is that the drop is May 1 at 10 a.m.