 A Hibachi food truck, authentic Haitian cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A Hibachi food truck, authentic Haitian cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Steel City Tee Club x Turner's Tea collab
Steel City Tee Club x Turner's Tea collab

News

Grist House
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
The Millvale location of Grist House is closed until further notice as of Fri., April 9 as the location undergoes construction on a new building addition. However, the Collier location (301 Sgt. Messergschmidt Road, Oakdale) will remain open. At this time, there is no precise date for the Millvale location reopening, so watch Grist House’s website and Instagram page for news.

Hibachilou412
Food Truck and Catering. instagram.com/hibachilou412
We are a little late to the party, as Hibachilou412 has been serving up food to the Pittsburgh area since 2020. But this Hibachi food truck's colorful plates of steak, shrimp, and chicken over rice or noodles caught our eye and is worthy of the spotlight. Watch their Instagram and Facebook pages to see where they will be next.


Sak Pasé: Haitian Food
 Sak Pase̒ has not launched just yet, but it just exceeded its $5,000 goal on Kickstarter, and it promises to fill a gap: there are currently no authentic Haitian restaurants or food trucks in Pittsburgh proper, and the closest place is over an hour away. Sak Pasé Haitian Food Trailer's creator, Evens, was born and raised in Haiti and leaned to cook from his grandmother. Now that funding for the project is complete, Evens is set to purchase the trailer this month and do soft launches, samples, and pop ups for the first two weeks of Sak Pase̒’s existence. Follow the journey over on Instagram.


Pipers Pub
1828 E. Carson St., South Side. piperspub.com
As of April 8, Piper’s Pub will open up to delivery through the Pub itself, "100% our own employees," according to their Facebook post, and you won’t find them on Grubhub or Doordash. Piper’s says this isn’t supposed to be a permanent gig, and their plan is to move delivery over to The Pub Chip Shop as soon as they're able to open the Pub for seating. They also announced new hours: Thursday through Sunday until 8 p.m. Delivery hours are Thursday and Friday for dinner, and Saturday and Sunday all day. You can order online at piperspub.com or call 412-381-3977.

Collabs

Sugar Spell Scoops x Onion Maiden
instagram.com/onionmaidenpgh
instagram.com/sugarspellscoops_pgh
The folks over at Onion Maiden teased a super-secret collab with vegan ice cream outlet Sugar Spell Scoops on Tue., April 12. The online stores are set to open on Fri., April 16: Onion Maiden at 6 p.m. and Sugar Spell Scoops at 7 p.m. The only detail revealed was to expect ice cream and corndogs.

Steel City x Turner’s Tea
shopsteelcity.com
Steel City clothing brand and everyone’s favorite refreshing beverage in an orange pint, Turner’s Tea, are collaborating on a secret project whose exact details have yet to be revealed. Steel City has a Tee Club that sends exclusive, limited edition T-shirts to subscribers each month, and the collaboration appears to have to do with this month's Tee Club. All we know for sure is that the drop is May 1 at 10 a.m.

Trending

Ten Evenings authors announced for Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures 2021-22 season
Classic Lines bookstore in Squirrel Hill purchased by Riverstone Books
An international game of telephone is underway, and 7 Pittsburgh artists are playing
National Negro Opera Company House in Homewood receives $500,000 for restoration
Allegheny County Health Department starts providing Mon Valley poor air quality alerts
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Grist House's new canned beers

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news (3)

Ice cream and margs are still good in the winter: tastiest food stories in Pittsburgh

By Maggie Weaver

Ice cream and margs are still good in the winter: tastiest food stories in Pittsburgh

Nancy B.'s and Allegheny City Brewing partner up, and more of the best food stories of the week

By Maggie Weaver

Nancy B's
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Take your time: tips for cooking with tofu from a Pittsburgh sous chef

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Tofu dandan noodles

Five places to find vegan pizza (and more) in Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Pickle pizza at Spak Brothers

A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020.

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield

By Ryan Deto

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Tofu dandan noodles

Take your time: tips for cooking with tofu from a Pittsburgh sous chef

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020.

A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Pickle pizza at Spak Brothers

Five places to find vegan pizza (and more) in Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation