A guide to discounts at Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

goodblend in Shadyside

Ayr Wellness



Beyond/Hello



Ethos



Goodblend



Maitri Medicinals



Rise



Sunnyside in the Strip District

Sunnyside Dispensary



Trulieve in the North Side

Trulieve



Zen Leaf



Medical marijuana has been legalized in Pennsylvania since 2016, and dispensaries began popping up in 2018. There are many different dispensaries to choose from for your medicinal marijuana needs, and like other retail stores, there are different discounts offered to patients. From first-time customer discounts to birthday deals, these Pittsburgh-area dispensaries have benefits to help save some green while buying green.Customers residing in areas outside of Pittsburgh may want to check out the deals at Ayr Wellness. First responders; patients ages 65 and up; recipients of SNAP, SSI, and SSD; and, industry employees receive a 15% discount off of their total purchase.Additionally, patients who visit any of their dispensaries on their birthday receive a celebratory 20% discount.For more discounts, Ayr’s loyalty program operates on a points system. Patients get one point for every dollar they spend, and can cash in the points for one of three rewards: $10 off a total purchase at 250 points, $30 off at 500 points, and $80 off at 1,000 points.Beyond/Hello has a rewards program, the Hello Club, that allows customers to earn a point for every dollar spent. Earn $10 off for every 200 points, $60 off for every 1,000 points, and $140 off for 2,000 points.Hello Club members also receive deals through offers based on their favorite products. Delta 9 PA Medical Marijuana Dispensary211 52nd St., Lawrenceville and 305 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. delta9pa.comDelta 9 PA Medical Marijuana Dispensary, with locations in Lawrenceville and Greensburg, features an extensive list of daily and weekly deals.New patients receive 10% off of their total first purchase. Daily discounts include a 20% veteran discount, an industry discount for those who show proof of employment at a Pa.-based dispensary or grow, and more. On every visit, caregivers for patients under the age of 18 receive a 20% discount, and first responders, including fire and EMS workers, receive a 10% discount off of their total order. Patients who go the week of their birthday will get 10% off for the dispensary’s “Go Shawty It’s Ya Birthday” discount. Bring a friend who is new to the dispensary and you both will receive a 10% discount on your total purchases for the “Best Buds” discount.The weekly deals include Medible Monday, where capsules, tinctures, topicals, and more are 20% off. Tree Tuesday is a “the more you buy, the more you save” deal, where if you buy seven grams, you get 10% off; 15% 14 grams; and, 20% off 28 grams. Wednesdays are OG Wednesday, giving 10% off to patients aged 65 and up. Select concentrates are 15% off for Dabsday Thursday, Fridays are BOGO 50% off for cartridges, and Saturdays Savings features 10% off of all online orders.Ethos locations in the Pittsburgh region offer 20% off orders for first-time customers, veterans, first responders, and recipients of SNAP, SSI, and SSDI.Customers also receive 20% off an order on their birthday, and weekly sales and specials can be found online.Goodblend features evergreen discounts for patients. Customers receive a discount on their first, second, and third visit to the dispensary. The first visit is 15% off, and the second and third are 20% off. There is also a veteran’s discount available, which is 20% off.The discounts cannot be stacked with dated promos, but customers are able to save their evergreen discounts when other promotions are happening at the store.Maitri Medicinals in East Liberty offers a range of benefits for customers. New patients receive a 20% discount on their first purchase and a 15% discount on their second. Customers over the age of 65 receive a 15% discount on their entire order. Veterans receive a 20% discount. On your birthday, you receive 20% off one item.The dispensary also gives 10% discounts to patients who receive PA Assistance, including SNAP, WIC, SSI, SSDI, and SPBP.Additionally, orders $150 and over receive a 10% discount, $300 and over get a 15% discount, and $450 and over receive a 20% discount.Rise offers 10% off for seniors, first responders, veterans, industry members,and customers who benefit from state government programs like CHIP, WIC, SNAP, or PACE[NET].They also have a loyalty program where patients receive a point for every dollar spent, redeemable after spending $100.Sunnyside offers several daily deals, including 10% off for veterans, and a 10% discount for customers with a valid SNAP EBT card.Additionally, customers can save 20% on orders of $200 and over, and 30% on $300 and over, applied in-store.Trulieve has several different discounts. First-time customers receive 50% off their total order, and 15% discount on their second order. When patients renew their ID card, they will receive $75 off of a purchase of $150 or more. Veterans receive a 20% discount, and SNAP card holders can get a 10% discount.Trulieve has a loyalty program as well, and every 500 points earns patients a 10% discount. Plus, this discount can be stacked with both the veteran and SNAP discounts.Zen Leaf, formerly The Healing Center, offers discounts for veterans, youth caregivers, students, and others. Veterans receive a 20% discount, youth caregivers receive a 25% discount, and individuals with Social Security Disability Insurance receive a 10% discount.Patients aged 55 and up, and higher education students get 10% off of their total purchase as well.There are even more medical marijuana dispensaries in the surrounding region. Be sure to ask about discounts or check the dispensaries’ websites for more info.