A Global Food Tour of Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Chengdu Gourmet owner Wei Zhu prepares a dish in his Squirrel Hill restaurant.

Before you head to a restaurant, make sure to check their website or call ahead. Many restaurants may still be operating at reduced hours or serving take-out only due to the pandemic. Pro tip: Ordering take-out directly from a restaurant, instead of using a national food delivery app, is the best way to show your support.



Caribbean

Jamaica

2 Sisters 2 Sons

Leon's Carribean

Central America

Mexico

La Palapa

El Salvador/Honduras/Guatemala

El Comedor de la Tia

South America

Argentina

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

Brazil

Casa Brasil

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Customers enjoy a meal at The Colombian Spot in the South Side.

Colombia

The Colombian Spot

Venezuela

Cilantro y Ajo

Europe

Britain

The Pub Chip Shop

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Paris 66 Bistro in East Liberty

France

Paris 66 Bistro

Italy

Bar Marco

Hungary

Huszar

Jozsa Corner

Russia/Uzbekistan

Kavsar

Middle East

Lebanon

Mediterranean Grill

Levantine

B52 Café

Libya/Lebanon/Yemen

Salem’s Market and Grill

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Owner Seifu Haileyesus prepares a sampler of various meats and vegetables at Tana Ethiopian Cuisine in 2008.



Africa

Ethiopia

Tana Ethopian Cuisine

Nigeria

African Eats Cuisine

Asia

Burma

Royal Myanmar

China (Sichuan)

Chengdu Gourmet

India (Southern)

Udipi Cafe

Japan

Mola

Korea

Nak Won Garden

click to enlarge CP Photo: Megan Gloeckler Kiin Lao and Thai’s Pun Mieng entree

Laos/Thailand

Kiin Lao & Thai Eatery

Nepal/Bhutan

Namaste Momo Corner

Taiwan

Taiwainese Bistro Cafe 33

Thailand

Pusadee’s Garden

Vietnam

Pho Minh