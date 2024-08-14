A Galactic Party to Benefit our Riverfronts

click to enlarge Photo credit: Rose Colored Creative

For 15 years, Riverlife's Party at the Pier has widely been known as the fundraising event of the year. This year's anniversary celebration (25 years of Riverlife and 15 years of the event) promises to be out of this world. On Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, the stars will align on the Rooftop Terrace at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for Riverlife's most anticipated event of the summer— Riverlife's Party at the Pier: Galactic, presented by Peoples.

Every moment at Party at the Pier supports Riverlife's mission to create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh's riverfronts. This is more than just an event— it's a galactic experience celebrating Pittsburgh's riverfronts' beauty and potential.

A Big Bang for VIPs

Rocket to where few have explored before on the Rooftop Terrace of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at the VIP Reception, presented by PNC. The VIP experience is more than indulgence—it's an investment in the future of our city's natural treasures. From 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., the VIP Reception, presented by PNC, will invite you to immerse yourself in a realm of futuristic luxury. Picture this: stepping into an exclusive universe where every detail, from gourmet galactic bites to star-crafted cocktails, is designed to transport you to another dimension. Enjoy private performances and engage with fellow visionaries who share your passion for Pittsburgh's riverfronts.

click to enlarge Photo credit: Rose Colored Creative

Stardust Fashion

Party at the Pier is widely known as the fashion event of the year. This year's theme calls for futuristic fashions and cosmic cocktail attire. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the galactic glam and let their outfits shine as brightly as the galaxy. Think striking silvers, shimmering crystals, and iridescent fabrics that reflect Riverlife's bold vision for the future.

Astral Entertainment

As the clock strikes 7:30 P.M., the Rooftop Terrace kicks into a galactic playground for all ticketed guests. DC Synergy will ignite the night on the LED Infinity Dance Floor, creating an constellation-like atmosphere. Dance among the stars and lose yourself in the rhythm of the cosmos. Those seeking a more relaxed vibe can kick back in the First National Bank Sky Lounge. Experience the most unique vantage points and views of our beautiful skyline, dazzling riverfronts, and beautiful bridges as you groove to DJ Hypnotyza x Jason Kendall.

Party at the Pier: Galactic, presented by Peoples, is chaired by the Wirginis Family. Renowned for their leadership of the Gateway Clipper Fleet, the Wirginis Family has been integral to Pittsburgh's river culture for decades. Their involvement underscores the deep connection and commitment to Pittsburgh's waterways that the Riverlife celebrates, and their support helps ensure that Pittsburgh's riverfronts continue to be vibrant spaces for all to enjoy.

click to enlarge Photo credit: Rose Colored Creative

Limited Tickets Available

Don't miss your chance to blast off to this space-age celebration. The universe awaits.

A limited number of VIP Tickets are available, including exclusive experiences and complimentary valet parking. Tickets can be purchased at partyatthepier.com.