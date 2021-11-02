 A food truck festival, free ice cream, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A food truck festival, free ice cream, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge ice-cream-web.jpg

Scratch & Co

1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Scratch & Co is hosting its Monthly Prix Fixe every Thursday in November. The three-course meal includes a vegan pumpkin curry soup and borscht for the first course, herbed zucchini and squash with goat cheese and toasted pepitas for the second course, and acorn squash saltimbocca and butternut squash stuffed with quinoa and herbed pistachios for the third course. Dessert will feature a pumpkin butter Pot De Creme and pumpkin butter mousse. Tickets are $45 per person with a $25 optional wine pairing.

The Pittsburgh Food Fest

7928 Frankstown Ave., Homewood. lightoflife.org
On Sun., Nov. 14 from 12-6 p.m., the Cabaret Banquet Hall and Event Center will host a fundraising event for the Light of Life Rescue Mission in Pittsburgh, collecting goods for their Thanksgiving basket. Some items needed are peanut butter, jelly, instant mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, turkey gravy, canned yams, and other non-perishables.

Pittsburgh Vegan Expo & Convention

209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. pittsburghvegan.com
The Pittsburgh Vegan Expo & Convention is touted as the city’s "original, largest, and longest-running vegan event." On Sat., Nov. 6 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., you can enjoy delicious vegan foods from local restaurants. Details on vendors will be released soon, so watch the Pittsburgh Vegan Expo website and Instagram account for updates.
click to enlarge Empanadas at Mi Empanada in Lawrenceville - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Empanadas at Mi Empanada in Lawrenceville

Food Truck a Palooza

209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. monroevilleconventioncenter.com
Presented by GoodTatste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is an entirely indoor festival featuring over 20 of the region's favorite food trucks. Happening on Sat., Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., the event will include Mi Empanada, Pittsburgh Halal, Speals on Wheels, Pittsburgh Crepes, Revival Chili, Coop Chicken and Waffles, Burgh Bites, Millie's Homemade, and more. There will also be a holiday market, a giant interactive snow globe, live music, and other activities.
click to enlarge Isaly’s Chipped Ham, Klondikes, and Other Tales from Behind the Counter by Brian Butko - COURTESY OF THE SENATOR JOHN HEINZ HISTORY CENTER
Courtesy of the Senator John Heinz History Center
Isaly’s Chipped Ham, Klondikes, and Other Tales from Behind the Counter by Brian Butko

Isaly’s

537 E. Ohio St., North Side. isalys.com
A new book from the Heinz History Center is revealing the history of Isaly’s, a Western Pennsylvania area staple known for its chipped ham and ice cream. Isaly’s Chipped Ham, Klondikes, and Other Tales from Behind the Counter by Brian Butko explores how Isaly’s grew from horse-drawn milk wagons to become the world’s largest dairy store chain. As a special treat, the first 500 people to purchase the book will be entered in a raffle to receive a year's worth of free ice cream. Contest winners will be announced Fri., Dec. 3.

Best Thing I Ate This Week


I was on vacation last week, and though I didn't get the chance to travel, I did eat some great food from a local favorite. I stopped at Lawrenceville vegan spot B52 for my birthday and got the avocado toast, seitan shwarma, and fried oyster mushrooms. B52's avocado toast is some of the best in the city. Topped with a healthy spread of creamy avocado, then drizzled with a zesty tahini sauce, and sprinkled with black sesame seeds, it's the perfect balance of flavors and textures. The bread is crispy and warm and the sesame seeds add a little nuttiness and crunch. The fried oyster mushrooms were perfect, not too doughy or oily, the batter forming a toasty pillow around the mushroom. Oyster mushrooms have such great texture and flavor and are perfect for frying. It came with a dipping sauce that was tart and creamy, and lightened the density of the frying batter. With a light spritz of lemon juice, it was the perfect side to a great meal. Like any good birthday celebration, I ended the meal with a piece of the restaurant's delicious chocolate cake.—Dani Janae, staff writer

