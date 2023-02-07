 A Fat Tuesday fête, a frittata-filled brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

A Fat Tuesday fête, a frittata-filled brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Two people enter the storefront of Spak Brothers pizza shop on a clear, sunny day.
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Spak Brothers

Con Alma Ellsworth
5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. conalmapgh.com

Con Alma in Shadyside will take diners around the world this year with rotating monthly vegan menus inspired by various national cuisine. This month, the jazz and wine bar heads to Italy with pasta, bruschetta, stuffed banana peppers, and other dishes, all paired with a wine list focused on organic, biodynamic, and natural bottles. A release states that some dishes may be available for the duration of the month, while others may be featured for a limited time and replaced by new ones. Con Alma will then release a Japanese menu in March and a Jamaican one in April.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org

The plant power at Phipps will extend beyond the greenhouse with a new pop-up. From Fri., Feb. 10-Thu., Feb. 16, the on-site Café Phipps restaurant will present We ❤ Veg Week, an event highlighting the benefits of vegan and vegetarian diets. Try plant-based spins on pulled pork or Sloppy Joe sandwiches, warm up with the Cuban-style chickpea stew, or share the hummus sampler. The menu will also feature a full array of salads, snacks, and other selections, including kid-friendly options.

Galley Bakery Square
145 Bakery Square Blvd., Larimer. galleybakerysquare.org

Feel free to indulge during the Wine, Whiskey, and Chocolate tasting at The Galley in Bakery Square. Taking place Fri., Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., the event will pair special cholates with pours of whiskey from E﻿ight Oaks and wines from Greenhouse Winery. Tickets cost $50 plus fees.
click to enlarge A Fat Tuesday fête, a frittata-filled brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside.

Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com

Hidden Harbor announced yet another mug made especially for an upcoming event. The limited-edition Hi-Tide Winter Holiday 2023 vessel, designed by John Mulder at Eekum Bookum Tiki Mugs, will go to attendees of the Sat., Feb. 21 event at This is Red in Munhall, which will feature live music, tropical cocktails, brews by Golden Age Beer, food by Blowfish BBQ, and more. Visit WinterHolidayPGH.com to pre-order one of the 100 mugs, along with a ticket to the Hi-Tide Winter Holiday.

Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a food-filled bash at Cinderlands. On Tue., Feb. 21, the Warehouse location will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet, complete with traditional Southern cuisine, including gumbo, fried okra, jambalaya, crawfish dip, and more. Finish it off with a slice of King Cake. Tickets cost $16-41.

Bonefish Grill
1835 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair and 8950 Covenant Ave., McCandless. bonefishgrill.com

Fans of Bonefish Grill can now expect brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the chain's two Pittsburgh-area locations. A release says diners can choose from the bacon and cheddar, caprese, or crab and fontina cheese frittatas, all served with bacon and seasoned breakfast potatoes. Also included are the Grand Marnier French Toast Sticks with whipped cream, strawberries, bacon, and maple syrup, as well as newly added Shareable Pitchers filled with Blackberry Red Sangria, Sparkling Mango White Sangria, or the Parker’s Margarita.

Spak Brothers
5107 Penn Ave., Garfield. spakbrothers.com

An Instagram post from one of the most popular pizza shops in the city has teased some "big things in the works," telling followers to be "on the lookout for changes in the upcoming months." The attached photos more than hint at renovations to its interior, which has been off-limits to diners since the pandemic (people still pick up orders at the door.) Whatever happens, Pittsburgh City Paper will have the updates.

