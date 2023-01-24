A donut giveaway, a bunch of new sandwiches, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. oliversdonuts.com
Oliver's Donuts at the Lawrenceville Market House wants to give some lucky person a $25 gift card in celebration of its first anniversary. Those interested can go to the Oliver's Donuts Instagram account and tag three friends in the comments of the giveaway announcement post (see a link below). Users will receive five entries if they share the post to their IG stories, and 10 entries if they visit Oliver's Donuts and tag them in a selfie. A winner will be announced on Sat., Jan. 28.
827 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown and 751 E. Railroad Ave., Verona.
innergroovebrewing.com
Inner Groove has a sweet deal for local lovebirds. Now available for pre-order, the Valentine's Cupcake and Beer pairing includes pastries by Oakmont Bakery along with four Inner Groove brews of your choice. Enjoy them at one of Inner Groove's taprooms in either Allentown or Verona, or take them home for an intimate evening. Pairings are $23 each and are available at innergroovebrewing.com/valentines
Humane Action Pittsburgh serves up a night of comfort food and fun during the Vegan Soup Cook-Off at the American Serbian Club of Pittsburgh. Happening on Sun., Feb. 19, the event will allow guests to sample various soups and vote on their favorites. Snacks, drinks, live entertainment, and trivia will also be on the menu. Early bird tickets cost $20 and all proceeds benefit Humane Action Pittsburgh, a nonprofit with the stated aim of "advancing animal protections through education, policy, and community action."
Common Oven Pizza x Strange Roots
977 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. strangerootsbeer.com
Two New Kensington businesses will create a tasty combo of sandwiches and beer. Common Oven Pizza
now sells three types of sandwiches, one with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella, one with roasted pork and broccoli rabe, and an Italian with salami, capicola, and prosciutto, all made on fresh-baked seeded sourdough bread. The sandwiches are part of the menu at the New Ken location for Strange Roots, a brewery that describes itself as specializing in "experimental ales."
Adda announced via Instagram
that diners can now order hot paninis made in-house at each Adda shop. Choose from frittata paninis made with either sausage and potato or vegetarian lentil and potato.