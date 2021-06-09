 A Conversation with the “Last Top in Pittsburgh” | LGBTQ | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A Conversation with the “Last Top in Pittsburgh”

By

click to enlarge dating-illo-23.jpg
One day while I was on a particular dating app, I found a profile of a woman who had described herself as “The Last Top in Pittsburgh.” As a top and a lesbian myself, I found the moniker pretty funny and it piqued my interest. After an initial exchange that was friendly, but went nowhere, I asked her if she would be down to talk to me about her dating experience in Pittsburgh. Below is my interview with Laura, the Last Top in Pittsburgh.

CP: How long have you been out of the closet?

Laura: So, you know, you come out a million times, but I came out to my immediate family and close friends kind of sporadically throughout my teen years. But kind of in general at 18 when I moved out of the home. So about 10 years now.


CP: So how do you identify and have you always identified in that way?

Laura: I identify as a gay woman and yes, I have always identified that way. I knew since I was 10, so I was a real early bloomer in that department. No doubt in my mind.

CP: What was dating in Pittsburgh like when you first started dating here, and has it changed since then?

Laura: So, you know, other than, like, having a serious girlfriend in college, I did not start dating pretty much at all until about four years ago. When I did first start looking, I had no idea where to go and I wasn't finding many resources. I did struggle to find women. Gay men are everywhere, but finding women was really challenging. And, to be honest, not really finding any kind of events or meetups, things like that that are really geared more towards women.


I’m kind of sad to say that that's still kind of my experience today. It's very limited in Pittsburgh. So I kind of quickly realized the main ways that I was going to find dates and friends was going to the handful of gay bars in the city and hoping for the best. And then, of course, the main thing, which is the dating apps.

CP: So how did you get the moniker “last top in Pittsburgh” and how seriously do you take the title?

Laura: That came about from a conversation with an ex-girlfriend. She was explaining kind of her struggles within the Pittsburgh scene and kink scene that she was kind of tapping into. And she was stating that there was a top shortage basically, and that she wasn't finding compatible partners. Then kind of ending the conversation very casually by just saying, “Yeah, you're, like, you're the last top in Pittsburgh.” And I found it really, really funny. Like, we had a good laugh about it, and it just kind of stuck with me.

CP: How did you come to the realization that you are a top?

Laura: Oh, interesting. Um, it was always a very instinctual thing for me. I was always just hyper-focused on the person I was with and, like, making them feel good and making sure they're taken care of. And, like, I was finding that I was getting more enjoyment or as much enjoyment being in that position versus otherwise. That's kind of the best way I can explain it; it is very instinctual. I kind of liked the dynamic of having someone trust you in that way, that just kind of feels amazing and empowering.


CP: So on a scale of one to ten, how would you rate Pittsburgh’s lesbian, gay woman dating scene — one being really abysmal and ten being excellent?

Laura: I would say a six. The lack of social events, lack of social groups, just the general low numbers of us. Like there's, there's only so much you can do.

CP: So my final question is, if you and I were to fight, one-on-one, no weapons … who do you think would win?

Laura: As the last top in Pittsburgh? Yes. Ah, gosh. How do we, I mean, how do we discuss this? Like, without getting kind of explicit, like, comparing notes, calling up exes, I got a couple of statistics I could bust out for you! I don't know. Listen, one of your questions, “How seriously do you take that title? The Last Top in Pittsburgh?” Not at all. Like, it's, it's definitely, like, I don't go around referring to myself as that. I simply put it in the dating profiles just because it's a witty one-liner. It’s kind of funny and gives people an idea of what to expect from me. But going back to your question, I mean, gosh, I don't know, maybe arm wrestling?

Trending

Stonewall Sports provides LGBTQ recreation outside of typical avenues
Black-led Community Spotlight: Bekezela Mguni of The Black Unicorn Library
Celebrate Pride all month with LGBTQ events in and around Pittsburgh throughout June
Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes
Bloomfield Garden Club brings drag, music, comedy, and more to various Pittsburgh venues
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

FestivalAFRICANA returns to Pittsburgh to highlight creatives from Rwanda

By Lauryn Nania

FestivalAFRICANA returns to Pittsburgh to highlight creatives from Rwanda

DA Zappala rescinds policy halting plea deals to Black lawyer who called his office racist

By Ryan Deto

DA Zappala rescinds policy halting plea deals to Black lawyer who called his office racist

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pittsburgh International Airport opens new cheaper Economy parking lot

By Lauryn Nania

Ramp to parking lots at the Pittsburgh International Airport
More »

Tags

Latest in LGBTQ

LGBTQ Asians in Pittsburgh create community from the intersections of their identity

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

LGBTQ Asians in Pittsburgh create community from the intersections of their identity

Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes

Stonewall Sports provides LGBTQ recreation outside of typical avenues

By Ryan Deto

Michael Gosha (captain of Balls Of Steel), Megan Entwistle (captain of Lickity Splits), and Lindsey Williams (captain of The Karen’s)

Shop local during Pride month from this list of LGBTQ-owned Pittsburgh retailers

By Lisa Cunningham

Shop local during Pride month from this list of LGBTQ-owned Pittsburgh retailers
More »
More LGBTQ »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 9-15, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march and festival

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march and festival

By Kaycee Orwig

Transit-Oriented Development and a potential new path for growth in Pittsburgh

Transit-Oriented Development and a potential new path for growth in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

DA Zappala rescinds policy halting plea deals to Black lawyer who called his office racist

DA Zappala rescinds policy halting plea deals to Black lawyer who called his office racist

By Ryan Deto

Ramp to parking lots at the Pittsburgh International Airport

Pittsburgh International Airport opens new cheaper Economy parking lot

By Lauryn Nania

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation