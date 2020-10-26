 A conservative PAC is sending harmful and misleading texts about trans children to voters | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A conservative PAC is sending harmful and misleading texts about trans children to voters

By

click to enlarge transphobic-text-vote-campaign.jpg
Pennsylvania voters are no strangers to getting text messages about the upcoming election. Especially in a swing state like this one, get-out-the-vote campaigns are targeting voters at a rapid rate. But over the past week, some Pennsylvanians have been getting texts from the group APP PAC that contain harmful statements about transgender people, and incorrect statements about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's policies.

After Maria Montano received a text asking, "Did you see Joe Biden endorsed sex change operations for children as young as 8? That's way too extreme and frankly, it's really weird," she posted a screenshot on Twitter voicing her frustration at what she called "transphobic garbage."

Montano, a labor and transgender rights activist, says texts like these "can cause lasting harm," both in terms of hurting the recipient, and by creating an atmosphere of intolerance. It's not clear how widespread the text campaign was, but other Twitter users brought City Paper's attention to the issue, and other staff members reported receiving the texts as well. The American Principles Project did not respond to a request for comment.


"As a trans woman, it is mentally and emotionally exhausting to see people use my life and existence as a tool to sow fear and hate — and these messages make it harder for us to feel safe and supported," says Montano. "We deserve better, and we deserve elected leaders who will stand with us against these attacks on our rights."
The APP PAC is part of the American Principles Project, a conservative think-tank that has advocated against trans rights, gay marriage, and access to abortion. In August, American Principles Project executive director Terry Schilling went on Fox News and implied that allowing trans women to participate in women's sports would take away athletic scholarships from Schilling's daughters.

The text campaign also includes a video from APP PAC, which they have also been posting on their Twitter feed, claiming that Joe Biden has explicitly endorsed "sex changes for kids" and that these operations are "dangerous" and cause "permanent damage to children."

Biden's platform for LGBTQ rights does explicitly support rights for trans adults and youth, though not in a sinister way as the video implies. "On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity," states part of Biden's plan.

Other parts of Biden's plan for trans youth include working to reduce harassment and violence, addressing high suicide rates, tackling homelessness, and more.


There is not a scientific consensus among doctors that allowing children to transition is "dangerous." One study form the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry found that kids who transition have lower rates of depression and anxiety, compared to trans kids who don't transition.

"When trans youth are loved and supported, we see a profound impact on their lives and their mental health, and that is why every major medical association follows the affirming care model for trans youth," says Montano. "We should be doing all we can to protect and celebrate trans lives and not allow this type of election year fear-mongering to keep us from living our lives free from fear and discrimination."

Trending

Processing new perspectives with pictures and paddling
Meet Kolbe Cole, who could become Western Pa.’s second Black woman in Harrisburg, and help flip the state House in the process
In memory of Alex Waters Gordon
Duolingo unveils new community mural and $150,000 in grants to support public art
Pittsburgh-area apartment complex The Alden South Hills seeking large-scale evictions
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Fayette County, Pa. billboard attacking Biden misspells “dimensia”

By Ryan Deto

Billboard on Route 21 in Fayette County

Pa. Second Lady Gisele Fetterman subject to racist attack at the grocery store

By Rjaa Ahmed

Pa. Second Lady Gisele Fetterman subject to racist attack at the grocery store

PA Black Votes Matter to host first-ever early in-person voting event in Allegheny County

By Amanda Waltz

PA Black Votes Matter to host first-ever early in-person voting event in Allegheny County

What to know about the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board 2020 ballot question

By Hannah Lynn

What to know about the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board 2020 ballot question (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Sharpsburg Borough Council rejects LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance

By Nardos Haile

Sharpsburg

Meet Kolbe Cole, who could become Western Pa.’s second Black woman in Harrisburg, and help flip the state House in the process

By Ryan Deto

Meet Kolbe Cole, who could become Western Pa.’s second Black woman in Harrisburg, and help flip the state House in the process

Anti-LGBTQ group linked to Rob Mercuri sends out anti-trans mailers attacking opponent

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot of a television ad attacking candidate Rob Mercuri (R-Pine) for his support of discrimination against gay people.

Pa. House amends DUI law decriminalizing trace amounts of medical marijuana

By Nardos Haile

Pa. House amends DUI law decriminalizing trace amounts of medical marijuana
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 21-27, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Sharpsburg

Sharpsburg Borough Council rejects LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance

By Nardos Haile

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine briefs reporters on Monday

Four takeaways from Monday's COVID-19 briefing with Health Secretary Levine

By John Micek

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation