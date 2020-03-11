 A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

Today, the World Health Organization deemed coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, a global pandemic and confirmed cases have grown exponentially in countries like Italy, China, South Korea, and others.

Experts expect confirmed cases to grow in the U.S. as well. The virus has infected hundreds of thousands of people worldwide and resulted in thousands of deaths, primarily seniors.

To help slow the spread of the virus, several Pittsburgh events have been canceled or postponed. Allegheny County Health Department has suggested that large gatherings be avoided, as the virus can spread easily from person to person, even those that are not experiencing any symptoms.


Here is a list of events in the Pittsburgh area that have been canceled or postponed. Pittsburgh City Paper will update this list as more events announce cancellations and/or postponements.

St. Patrick's Day Parade
Carnegie Mellon University Film Fest (postponed until fall)
Face-to-face classes at the University of Pittsburgh
Face-to-face classes at Carnegie Mellon University
Face-to-face classes at Duquesne University
Face-to-face classes at Robert Morris University
Face-to-face classes at Chatham University
Face-to-face classes at Penn State University campuses canceled for next two weeks starting March 16
Trump campaign “women for Trump” bus tour stop
Four remaining Port Authority of Allegheny County community meetings in Oakdale, Bethel Park, Springdale, and Oakland
Postmodern Jukebox (postponed)

