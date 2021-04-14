A comprehensive guide to Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Delta 9 PA in Lawrenceville

BEYOND/HELLO

Delta 9 PA

Ethos Pittsburgh West

Harvest of Cranberry Township

The Healing Center

Liberty

Maitri Medicinals

RISE

Solevo Wellness

Sunnyside

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program continues to expand. What started as just a handful of dispensaries in 2018, the Pittsburgh region, and the entire state, is continuously adding on more dispensaries and providing long-overdue relief to patients with a wide variety of cannabis products and medications.reached out to Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries to get more information directly from the sources to help patients determine which one might be the best fit for their needs. If you are one of the people who qualify for medical marijuana, and have acquired a certified Pennsylvania medical marijuana card, here’s a guide to help you navigate the growing list of dispensary locations now providing patients relief in Southwestern Pennsylvania.Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Only allows a limited number of customers inside. Encourages customers to order online to avoid time spent in-store.Westmoreland Transit bus routes: 1F, 4, 6, and 6CAmple parking available.Cash only, ATM on site.Hello Club program means every dollar spent equals one point.Randomly due to shipments received at random. Changes occur daily as products become in and out of stock. “Check often.”They have an on-site pharmacist and are LQBTQ+ friendly.Mon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tue.-Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. New patients are not accepted 30 minutes before closing.Curbside pickup is available for immuno-compromised, elderly, and high-risk patients.Lawrenceville location, Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 87, 91, and 93Free parking lot on-premises.Accepts cash and debit. ATM on site.Reservation menu updates in real-time, and the in-store menu updates throughout the day.Delta9 is woman-owned and operated. They also offer monthly virtual certification events and will be starting a Best Buds discount where current Delta 9 patients can bring a loved one who has never been to a Delta 9 PA dispensary, and both will receive 10% off their purchase.Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Patients can shop online ahead of time for quick and easy pickup.No.Free parking lot on site.Cash or “zero-touch payment” available through CanPay app. ATM on site.No, but special discounts are available often.Online orders are available 24 hours before purchase.Self-service kiosks are available inside. One of eight Clinical Registrant licensees in Pennsylvania that’s conducting ongoing research related to medical cannabis.Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Not easily.Free parking lot on site.Patients can earn 5% cashback on any purchase in store or online. For every dollar spent, they earn one point. Points can be redeemed for cash, products or merchandise. Points never expire.Live menus are available online.Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Thu. 9-10 a.m.Monroeville location, Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 67 and P67Free on-site parking at every location with security escorts available.Cash and debit card swipes with PIN. ATMs inside.Offers "Healidays" frequently with events for all patients to take advantage of special savings.Live menus available of products with one of the largest selections in the state.No appointment is ever needed at The Healing Center.Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Curbside pickup is available (cash only).Not easily.Free parking lot on site.House Choice Rewards program. Also, 20% off for Veterans, 10% off for Senior Citizens (60+), 10% off for "Medicaid/Medicare (SSI/SSDI)," and 10% off for Industry Employees.Customizable menu available online.Liberty is 100% vertically integrated. This means they grow, process, and dispense their own medical marijuana products.Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Offers curbside pickup, but must call and be approved by a manager/pharmacist. 412-404-7464, option 3, ask for Curbside approval.Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 71B, 75, 77, 82, and 86Free parking is available at the patient parking garage at 5869 Centre Ave., two buildings down from the dispensary.Cash and debit payments through the CanPay app.Weekly specials, as well as veterans/first responders discount: 10% off everything. Birthday discounts: 20% off the most expensive item in order, once during your birth month.Menu is updated in live time.Monroeville: Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thu.-Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Cranberry and Latrobe: Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Online reservation system available to ensure their medication will be ready at their selected pick-up time.Latrobe location, Westmoreland Transit buses: 2F, 9, 9B, 9C, and 11; Monroeville location, Port Authority of Allegheny County bus: 67Free parking at all locations.Cash with on-site ATM; debit cards can also be accepted.A RISE loyalty program and discounts of 10% off for veterans, seniors, and people that participate in state government assistance programs like CHIP, WIC, SNAP, etc., and first responders.Menus operate in real time and are updated throughout the day.Health care professionals on site at all times, and all products on the PA MMJ market are third-party tested.Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Dividers installed at reception and checkout. Dispensaries are regularly disinfected.Squirrel Hill location, Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 65, 61C, 61D, 64, and 93Free off-street parking with accessible facility entry and handicapped parking available.Cash, checks, and debit cards with a PIN (Debit card transactions have a $3.25 processing fee).Earn one point for every eligible dollar spent. Points can be redeemed for discounts on select batteries and medical products. When 5,000 points are earned, patients can receive an additional $10 off their purchase. Also, discounts available for new patients and veterans, as well as birthday discounts, and all pediatric-related purchases of medical products qualify for a 10% discount.Update daily and available online.For those exploring medical marijuana, Solevo’s relationships with licensed physicians can assist with the medical marijuana card certification process. A weekly newsletter is available.Mon.-Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. currently. Starting April 19, Sun.-Thu. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Curbside pickup offered if requested. Disinfectant cleanings happening daily.Butler location, Butler Transit buses: 1, 5, 2, and 4; New Kensington location, Port Authority of Allegheny County bus: 1, and Westmoreland Transit buses: 12, 12B, 14C, 14J, and 15; Strip District location, Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 2, 54, 86, 87, 88, and 91Free parking at all locations.Cash and debit cards only.Daily with deliveries, all available online.Offers free consultations with their wellness advisors. Offers a new patient discount of 20% along with daily deals.