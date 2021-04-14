A comprehensive guide to Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

BEYOND/HELLO9337 Lincoln Highway, Irwin. beyond-hello.com
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
COVID precautions: Only allows a limited number of customers inside. Encourages customers to order online to avoid time spent in-store.
Accessible by Public Transportation? Westmoreland Transit bus routes: 1F, 4, 6, and 6C
Parking: Ample parking available.
Cash or Credit: Cash only, ATM on site.
Loyalty Program: Hello Club program means every dollar spent equals one point.
How often does the menu update? Randomly due to shipments received at random. Changes occur daily as products become in and out of stock. “Check often.”
Fun fact: They have an on-site pharmacist and are LQBTQ+ friendly.
Delta 9 PA211 52nd St., Lawrenceville and 305 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. delta9pa.com
Hours (all locations): Mon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tue.-Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. New patients are not accepted 30 minutes before closing.
Precautions for customers with high-risk conditions: Curbside pickup is available for immuno-compromised, elderly, and high-risk patients.
Accessible by Public Transportation? Lawrenceville location, Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 87, 91, and 93
Parking: Free parking lot on-premises.
Cash or Credit: Accepts cash and debit. ATM on site.
How often does the menu update? Reservation menu updates in real-time, and the in-store menu updates throughout the day.
Fun fact: Delta9 is woman-owned and operated. They also offer monthly virtual certification events and will be starting a Best Buds discount where current Delta 9 patients can bring a loved one who has never been to a Delta 9 PA dispensary, and both will receive 10% off their purchase.
Ethos Pittsburgh West470 Home Drive, Robinson. ethoscannabis.com
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
COVID precautions: Patients can shop online ahead of time for quick and easy pickup.
Accessible by Public Transportation? No.
Parking: Free parking lot on site.
Cash or Credit: Cash or “zero-touch payment” available through CanPay app. ATM on site.
Loyalty Program: No, but special discounts are available often.
How often does the menu update? Online orders are available 24 hours before purchase.
Fun fact: Self-service kiosks are available inside. One of eight Clinical Registrant licensees in Pennsylvania that’s conducting ongoing research related to medical cannabis.
Harvest of Cranberry Township20269 Route 19, Cranberry. harvesthoc.com
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Accessible by Public Transportation? Not easily.
Parking: Free parking lot on site.
Loyalty Program: Patients can earn 5% cashback on any purchase in store or online. For every dollar spent, they earn one point. Points can be redeemed for cash, products or merchandise. Points never expire.
How often does the menu update: Live menus are available online.
The Healing Center130 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville; 799 West Chestnut St., Washington; and, 270 Executive Drive, Cranberry. thehealingcenterusa.com
Hours (all locations): Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Special hours for customers with high-risk conditions: Thu. 9-10 a.m.
Accessible by Public Transportation? Monroeville location, Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 67 and P67
Parking: Free on-site parking at every location with security escorts available.
Cash or Credit: Cash and debit card swipes with PIN. ATMs inside.
Loyalty Program: Offers "Healidays" frequently with events for all patients to take advantage of special savings.
How often does the menu update? Live menus available of products with one of the largest selections in the state.
Fun fact: No appointment is ever needed at The Healing Center.
Liberty2320 Sheffield Road, Aliquippa. libertydispensarypa.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
COVID precautions: Curbside pickup is available (cash only).
Accessible by Public Transportation? Not easily.
Parking: Free parking lot on site.
Loyalty Program: House Choice Rewards program. Also, 20% off for Veterans, 10% off for Senior Citizens (60+), 10% off for "Medicaid/Medicare (SSI/SSDI)," and 10% off for Industry Employees.
How often does the menu update? Customizable menu available online.
Fun fact: Liberty is 100% vertically integrated. This means they grow, process, and dispense their own medical marijuana products.
Maitri Medicinals5845 Centre Ave., East Liberty. maitrimedicinals.com
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Special hours for customers with high-risk conditions: Offers curbside pickup, but must call and be approved by a manager/pharmacist. 412-404-7464, option 3, ask for Curbside approval.
Accessible by Public Transportation? Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 71B, 75, 77, 82, and 86
Parking: Free parking is available at the patient parking garage at 5869 Centre Ave., two buildings down from the dispensary.
Cash or Credit: Cash and debit payments through the CanPay app.
Loyalty Program: Weekly specials, as well as veterans/first responders discount: 10% off everything. Birthday discounts: 20% off the most expensive item in order, once during your birth month.
How often does the menu update: Menu is updated in live time.
RISE3838 William Penn Highway, Monroeville; 20808 Route 19, Cranberry; and, 117 Beatty County Road, Latrobe. risecannabis.com
Hours: Monroeville: Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thu.-Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cranberry and Latrobe: Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Special hours for customers with high-risk conditions (all locations): Online reservation system available to ensure their medication will be ready at their selected pick-up time.
Accessible by Public Transportation? Latrobe location, Westmoreland Transit buses: 2F, 9, 9B, 9C, and 11; Monroeville location, Port Authority of Allegheny County bus: 67 Parking: Free parking at all locations.
Cash or Credit: Cash with on-site ATM; debit cards can also be accepted.
Loyalty Program: A RISE loyalty program and discounts of 10% off for veterans, seniors, and people that participate in state government assistance programs like CHIP, WIC, SNAP, etc., and first responders.
How often does the menu update: Menus operate in real time and are updated throughout the day.
Fun fact: Health care professionals on site at all times, and all products on the PA MMJ market are third-party tested.
Solevo Wellness5600 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill; 22095 Perry Highway, Zelienople; and, 200 Adios Drive, Suite 20, Washington. solevowellness.com
Hours (all locations): Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
COVID precautions: Dividers installed at reception and checkout. Dispensaries are regularly disinfected.
Accessible by Public Transportation: Squirrel Hill location, Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 65, 61C, 61D, 64, and 93
Parking: Free off-street parking with accessible facility entry and handicapped parking available.
Cash or Credit: Cash, checks, and debit cards with a PIN (Debit card transactions have a $3.25 processing fee).
Loyalty Program: Earn one point for every eligible dollar spent. Points can be redeemed for discounts on select batteries and medical products. When 5,000 points are earned, patients can receive an additional $10 off their purchase. Also, discounts available for new patients and veterans, as well as birthday discounts, and all pediatric-related purchases of medical products qualify for a 10% discount.
How often does the menu update? Update daily and available online.
Fun fact: For those exploring medical marijuana, Solevo’s relationships with licensed physicians can assist with the medical marijuana card certification process. A weekly newsletter is available.
Sunnyside201 Pillow St., Butler; 4 Kensington Square, New Kensington; and, 2116 Penn Ave., Strip District. sunnyside.shop
Hours (all locations): Mon.-Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. currently. Starting April 19, Sun.-Thu. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
COVID precautions (all locations): Curbside pickup offered if requested. Disinfectant cleanings happening daily.
Accessible by Public Transportation? Butler location, Butler Transit buses: 1, 5, 2, and 4; New Kensington location, Port Authority of Allegheny County bus: 1, and Westmoreland Transit buses: 12, 12B, 14C, 14J, and 15; Strip District location, Port Authority of Allegheny County buses: 2, 54, 86, 87, 88, and 91
Parking: Free parking at all locations.
Cash or Credit: Cash and debit cards only.
How often does the menu update: Daily with deliveries, all available online. Fun fact: Offers free consultations with their wellness advisors. Offers a new patient discount of 20% along with daily deals.