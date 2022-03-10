A Complete Guide to Wedding Alterations

The snow is melting and spring is fast approaching – which means that wedding season is almost here! And this season is sure to be as busy as last year. Do you know what you’ll be wearing? Regardless of your wardrobe choices, chances are, you’ll probably need alterations to put the finishing touches on your wedding look. So, whether you’re the bride or groom, bridesmaid, groomsman, or even just a wedding guest, check out our guide to help answer all your alterations questions before wedding season 2022!
Bridal Gown Alterations:
1. Schedule a Private Fitting: Wedding dress alterations are more complicated than the average clothing alteration. So, make sure to schedule a private fitting with the seamstress that will be performing your alterations. We recommend calling to schedule an appointment for your wedding dress alterations as soon as you receive your gown.
2. How many Fittings are Required?: Wedding dress alterations are usually completed within 3 to 4 fittings. However, depending on the complexity of the alterations, it could be more.
3. What to Bring?: Make sure to bring your wedding shoes and undergarments with you to all of your bridal fittings. We also recommend bringing a family member or friend along for your fittings to help provide perspective during your fitting.
4. Cost?: All wedding dresses are different, as are all brides. However, on average, brides could spend anywhere from $200 to $500 on wedding dress alterations (depending on the amount of work needed).
For more information, visit the Alterations Express blog to learn more about bridal alterations.
Bridesmaid & Wedding Dress Alterations:
The cost of formal dress alterations can vary widely depending on the number of alterations that are being done to the garment, the original construction of the dress, how many layers of fabric the dress has, etc. But, on average, most bridesmaids spend between $45 to $150 on dress alterations.
Timeline:
So, how long before the wedding day should you visit your local tailor or seamstress? As a rule of thumb, we recommend getting your alterations completed within two weeks to a month before the wedding. On average, alterations typically take between 1 to 2 weeks to be completed. With Alterations Express, formal dress alterations are completed typically within 4 days of the initial fitting.
Are appointments required for bridesmaids?
At Alterations Express, we do not require customers to schedule fittings for formal dress alterations.
However, keep in mind that most local tailors and seamstresses are not like us, and will require you to schedule an appointment for your fitting. Tailors and seamstresses are usually very busy during the spring and fall, so make sure to keep this in mind when you’re scheduling your fitting. We recommend that you call to schedule your appointment at least 6 weeks in advance to make sure your local tailor can accommodate your alterations. For more helpful tips about bridesmaid dress alterations, visit our website.
Suit Style & Tailoring:
1. Get 👏 Your 👏 Suit 👏 Tailored👏 : If we didn’t already make it clear enough, this point is absolutely essential! Find more tips for suit alterations & tailoring.
2. Get Your Suit Pressed or Dry Cleaned: Nothing says fashion faux pas more than a wrinkled suit jacket. (trust us, people notice). Explore our awesomely affordable dry cleaning.
3. Don’t Choose a Black Suit: We have nothing against black suits, but they’re are too formal to be worn on certain occasions. Instead, a special occasion suit, elect for a classic heather gray or navy blue option, maybe even a summer tan? Just, please, for us, not black. Have some fun!
4. Shoes & Belt: Avoid square toe shoes or casual shoes like boat shoes; they’ll make your suit look cheap and kill your style. Instead, opt for a classic oxford and find a belt that complements your footwear.
5. Use Collar Stays: Collar stays are plastic inserts placed in the collar of the shirt to maintain the shape and point of a collar. We know this one seems less important, but they make a big difference to help prevent the collar from flipping up or losing its’ silhouette.
For more helpful tips about suit style & tailoring, visit the Alterations Express blog.