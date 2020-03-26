What Pittsburghers are eating during quarantine

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

Earlier this week, I sent an SOS text to my mom: “Help! I need dinner ideas.” With the Stay-at-Home order in place, I (along with many other people) have had to confront the fact that my cooking skills are miserable.

But thanks to many Instagram stories, I also know that being stuck at home has turned many people into gourmet at-home chefs. So, I’ve posed the question: What are you cooking during quarantine?

This collection of recipes, snacks, and bad pantry finds is what everyday people (aka non-chefs) are eating while they’re stuck at home. All illustrations are by Abbie Adams and captions from the cooks themselves.

