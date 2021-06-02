A collaborative beer fest, an iced tea takeover, Ace Hotel drama, and more Pittsburgh food news

Picky Eaters are a new line of adorable character-topped picks designed by Pittsburgh moms Stephanie Fedro-Byrom and Karen Krieger to help finicky kids eat healthier foods. But I’m predicting adults are gonna grab these up for fun post-pandemic parties as well because who wouldn’t want to nibble on fruit topped with an owl or fox? Bonus: They’re Pennsylvania-made in Meadville. Just don't throw them away after you eat, a six-pack costs $46.95.

Confession: I live in a ketchup-obsessed city, and I hate the red condiment. Have ever since I was a kid. In fact, I recently tweeted that I prefer my fries with mustard over ketchup and practically started World War III on Twitter. But imagine if my mom had once tried serving me ketchup-coated fries with a cute orange cat pick.