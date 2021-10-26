A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news

Hidden Harbor1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
Looking for some new glassware with a spooky twist? On Sat., Oct. 30, Hidden Harbor will release limited edition skull mugs as part of its Hula-ween Party. The mugs were designed, sculpted, and produced by John Mulder of Eekum Bookum. You can drop in or reserve an indoor or outdoor spot for the party ahead of time, and be sure to show up in costume for a night of Halloween-themed tropical cocktails.
Arepittas412-428 Cherry Way, Downtown. arepittas.com
Arepittas, a Venezuelan eatery located in Downtown Pittsburgh, announced the release of its Spooky Pumpkin Chicha. The drink is described in a post on the Arepittas Instagram account as a “variation on Chicha Criolla, made out of rice water, whole milk, sugar and pumpkin."
Pittsburgh Chili Cook-Off810 Arch St., North Side. pyp.org
Mark your calendars for the first-annual Pittsburgh Chili Cook-Off happening on Sat., Nov. 6 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Allegheny Commons Park. Presented by the Pittsburgh Young Professionals, the event invites individuals, groups, or businesses to submit their own chili for competition. Attendees will then donate $1 to the cook or cooks who made their favorite chili. The chili with the most donations will claim the title of Best Chili in Pittsburgh. Funds raised from the event will used to aid nonprofit efforts in the Greater Pittsburgh region. Click on the "Events" tab on the Pittsburgh Young Professionals website to register.
Breadworks Bakery2110 Brighton Road, North Side. breadworkspgh.com
Love bread? There’s an app for that. Breadworks announced the launch of an app where users can order online, gain access to exclusive special deals, and stay up-to-date on happenings going on at the bakery. The Breadworks app is currently available through Apple and Google Play.
Farmer x Baker285 River Ave., Aspinwall and 101 Powers Run Road, O'Hara. rootandheartfarm.com
Speaking of bread, Farmer x Baker announced it would be selling fresh, handmade bagels at the original Aspinwall location and their new market in O'Hara Township. Based on a post from the Farmer x Baker Instagram account, the bagels come in plain, herd and salt, sesame, and the popular everything, and can be paired with "schmearz" spreads in flavors like whitefish, almost ricotta, and pimento, with some vegan options. Grab a bagel at the market Tue.-Sun. from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. or at the Aspinwall location Wed.-Sun. from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dancing Gnome Brewery925 Main St., Sharpsburg. dancinggnomebeer.com
Dancing Gnome Brewery in Sharpsburg is set to unveil a new taproom on Wednesday. The new space at 1025 Main St. will expand on their current location at 925 Main St., which opened in 2016.
Grist House10 E. Sherman St., Millvale and 301 Sgt. Messerschmidt Road, Collier. gristhouse.com
Fall is here and temps are dropping, but Grist House says you don’t have to run back inside just yet. The brewery excitedly announced the return of its fire pits, coming out of storage for the first time since the pandemic hit in March 2020. “So come huddle around the fire with us, it's been way too long,” reads the announcement. On Sun., Oct. 31, the dog-friendly brewery is also hosting a pet Halloween costume contest where participants can enter for a chance to win a gift basket with a collar, leash, gift card, and more. So this weekend, settle in next to the fire pit and snap a photo of your furry costumed friend.