A Blawnox brewery opens, new ice cream flavors, and more Pittsburgh food news

New and OpeningAVP
bbrg.site
The big Burrito group is bringing a new restaurant to the Pittsburgh area. AVP, an extension of its Alta Via brand, is set to open this fall in Bakery Square. The restaurant will serve casual Italian fare inspired by the cuisine of California’s wine country. AVP is set to serve lunch and dinner every day of the week with two featured pizzas, sandwiches, a signature burger, and more. Its bar will have an emphasis on “classic cocktails” and have a selection of Italian and American wines and beers, including some from Western PA producers.
NewsOld Thunder
340 Freeport Road, Blawnox. oldthunderbrewing.com
Old Thunder is a brewery that opened up recently in what used to be a post office building in Blawnox. Self-described as at the “apex of experience, creativity, and compassion,” Old Thunder brings strong beers, lagers, and ales to the area. Brewer-owned and brewer-operated, it promises to be a unique drinking experience for beer lovers who haven’t discovered it yet.
Bierport
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. bierport.com
Bierport has reportedly been shut down for ten days. A sign on the door of the shop says that their PLCB infraction is that they “did not have enough food on premises to sell to thirty patrons, despite our bar having been closed for over a year.” Despite the setback, Bierport seems ready to hop back in to business once the ten days are up.
Taps & Tacos
115 Federal St., North Side. tapsandtaco.com
This taco spot is sure to be a great place to get a margarita or a beer during the Pittsburgh summer. Taps and Tacos has tacos with fresh and seasonal ingredients, creating a light but filling lunch or dinner experience. Choose from their list of six different tacos, salads, or burritos/bowls, and enjoy the weather while you still can.
Spirits and Tales
5130 Bigelow Boulevard, Oakland, spiritsandtales.com
Spirits and Tales is teaming up with Tree Pittsburgh for a benefit in honor of Arbor Day. Purchase one of their Botanical Green Tea cocktails and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the local environmental nonprofit. The cocktail is made from cucumber mint-infused vodka, turmeric ginger tea, soda water, and lemon. Enjoy any of the delicious starters Spirits and Tales has to offer with your cocktail.
10610 Perry Highway, Wexford, graeters.com
Graeter’s Ice Cream has added two new flavors to its lactose-free, animal-free dairy, frozen dessert line up. These ice creams are part of their Perfect Indulgence line which still contains an element of dairy that is made from “a process utilizing micro-flora fermentation” instead of dairy straight from cows or other animals. Those with milk allergies and vegans should read the ingredients panel. The two new flavors are Madagascar Vanilla Bean and Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip. They will be available for purchase online and in Dayton-area and Cincinnati stores, as well as in Graeter’s scoop shops which, luckily for Pittsburghers, includes the Wexford store.