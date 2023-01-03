A Black culinary showcase, a new Mediterra location, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. goodtastepittsburgh.com
This is a gentle reminder that, on Sat., Jan. 14, the annual Food Truck A Palooza will take over the Monroeville Convention Center. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, the event will feature what a release calls "some of the region’s most popular food trucks," including Revival Chili, Brew Wagon, Pittsburgh Crepe Truck, Country Mountain Moonshine, Hoshi, and more. This year will also have a circus theme complete with aerialists, juggling, magic, and sideshow acts, and clowns, as well as hands-on activities for kids, life-size dancing puppets, and face painting. Tickets for the event cost $5-15 and are now available at the GoodTaste! Pittsburgh website.
Cinderlands Taproom
171 Wexford Bayne Road, Wexford. cinderlands.com
Cindrelands promises fun for the whole family with its Scoops, Floats, & Beer. Happening on Sun., Jan. 15 from 12-4 p.m., the event promises ice cream from Millie's, boozy milkshakes and beer floats, and games. Better yet, it's free to attend.
Black Culinary Excellence
5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. kelly-strayhorn.org
The Kelly Strayhorn Theater joined forces with local filmmaker Chris Ivey to present a showcase of Black chefs. Taking place on Feb. 4, the event will allow attendees to sample dishes by Rander "Randy" Thompson and Becky Cowan of Ribs N Bread, Jackie Page, and Asante Samuels. Tickets are priced based on a Pay What Moves You system, up to $25.
Mediterra Cafe
430 Beaver St., Sewickley and 292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon. mediterracafe.com
The local vegan scene lost a great restaurant when, in April 2022, B52 in Lawrenceville announced it would close. The space will soon house the third location for Mediterra, a bakery and cafe business currently operating in Sewickley and Mt. Lebanon. The news was announced on Mediterra's Instagram account and confirmed by B52, who also posted on Instagram that they "sincerely wish them great success."