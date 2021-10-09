Now Hiring: Anti-Violence Coordinator, Netflix film extras, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Downtown nonprofit Arcade Comedy Theater is hiring a Director of Development to manage its fundraising work. The position will be responsible for overseeing individual giving, major gifts, donor relations and cultivation, grand writing, event sponsorship, and corporate partnerships.

Anti-Violence and Youth Summit Coordinator. The Black Political Empowerment Project and The Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence are seeking a part-time Anti- iolence & Youth Summit Coordinator to coordinate youth summits on violence, and to gain new community partners who share a commitment to adopt and implement the same strategies as the organizations' missions. Applicants should have a knowledge of current events, human rights, and social justice, and an ability to work with a wide range of people with diverse backgrounds. The position pays $17-20, depending on experience. Click here for more details

the Moonshot Museum,

Pennsylvania's first museum focused exclusively on space, is seeking a Manager of Learning and Programs

to "develop and execute a successful portfolio of onsite, offsite, and virtual student and public programs." Applicants should have strong leadership and project management skills,

an understanding of space and STEAM education, and a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, access, and inclusion in educational institutions.

The position pays between $50,000-56,000.