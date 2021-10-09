Now Hiring: Anti-Violence Coordinator, Netflix film extras, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

We searched the web, and asked our readers to help us find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company or business is hiring, or you spot a cool job you think is worth highlighting next week, send it our way at jobs@pghcitypaper.com
.
Nonprofit
Director of Development
. Downtown nonprofit Arcade Comedy Theater is hiring a Director of Development to manage its fundraising work. The position will be responsible for overseeing individual giving, major gifts, donor relations and cultivation, grand writing, event sponsorship, and corporate partnerships.
Candidates should have 3-5 years experience in fundraising work. Position starts at $44,000. Click here for more details
Anti-Violence and Youth Summit Coordinator. The Black Political Empowerment Project and The Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence are seeking a part-time Anti-iolence & Youth Summit Coordinator to coordinate youth summits on violence, and to gain new community partners who share a commitment to adopt and implement the same strategies as the organizations' missions. Applicants should have a knowledge of current events, human rights, and social justice, and an ability to work with a wide range of people with diverse backgrounds. The position pays $17-20, depending on experience. Click here for more details
Manager of Learning and Programs. Set to open in the summer of 2022 in Pittsburgh's North Side, the Moonshot Museum, Pennsylvania's first museum focused exclusively on space, is seeking a Manager of Learning and Programs to "develop and execute a successful portfolio of onsite, offsite, and virtual student and public programs." Applicants should have strong leadership and project management skills, an understanding of space and STEAM education, and a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, access, and inclusion in educational institutions. The position pays between $50,000-56,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Paid Film Extras. Netflix's Pittsburgh film office is seeking paid extras for feature film The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling. Mosser Casting is looking for men ages 18-45 to portray cadets and officers. Experience with marching, dancing, or drills is a plus. Applicants are required to have lean builds, no visible piercings, and no face, neck, chest, or hand tattoos to fit the appearance of people who lived in the 1830s. Filming will occur during 10-12 days between the end of November through mid-February 2022. Pay is $168 per 12 hours. Click here for more details
Events Manager
. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
, a beautiful conservation spot less than 20 minutes west of Downtown, is hiring a full-time Events Manager to generate events revenue from private sales. The position will assist in developing marketing campaigns for private events, developing long-term relationships with repeat clients and community members, and setting up "decor and cookie tables." Candidates are required to have an expertise in planning, budgeting, and marketing, and should have a working knowledge of local and regional markets. Click here for more details
Stitcher
. The costume shop of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is seeking a full-time Stitcher to sew costumes for performances, alter existing costumes, assist with building new productions, and work on daily unkeep of the department. Three years of professional quality hand and machine sewing experience is required, along with speed and accuracy. The position pays $15/hour. Click here for details
Food + Drink
Kitchen Staff. In August 2020, Bloomfield bar and music venue Brillobox announced it was closing after 15 years of operation, but to the joy of nightlife fans across the city, the popular spot posted a few months ago that it would be reopening this fall. Now, Brillobox is hiring Kitchen Staff in anticipation of its grand reopening. Click here for more details
Line and Fry Cooks
. Korean-inspired eatery Bae Bae's Kitchen is seeking cooks to join its Downtown restaurant. The positions pay $15-18 per hour. Click here for more details
Dishwasher, Line Cook, and Front of House Assistant
. Rated by Pittsburgh City Paper readers as one of the best new restaurants in this year's Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll, Oak Hill Post is hiring multiple positions for its Brookline establishment. A Facebook post says the positions typically pay $18-20 an hour "after tip out." Click here for more details
