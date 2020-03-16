A list of Pittsburgh restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus

On Sun., March 15, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to close dining rooms for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In light of this, a number of Pittsburgh eateries have started expanding their take-out services. Here is a list of city establishments offering curbside delivery, special menus, and more. Pittsburgh City Paper will update this list as more bars and restaurants announce their plans moving forward.



Last updated: 5:45 p.m., Fri., May 1

52nd St. Market

601 52nd St., Lawrenceville

The Lawrenceville market will remain open.



Alta Via

46 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel

altaviapgh.com

Takeout is available.



A’Pizza Badamo

1106 Federal St., North Side; 656 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon

apizzabadamo.com

A’Pizza Badamo is open for takeout and delivery only.



Arnold’s Tea

502 E. Ohio St., North Side

arnoldsteapittsburgh.com

Take out and delivery are available.



Back to the Foodture

378 Broadway Blvd., Pitcarin

Bae Bae’s Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave., Downtown

baebaes.kitchen

Bae Bae’s is moving to takeout through phone, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.



Bar Botanico

4325 Butler St., Lawrenceville

barbotanico.com

Takeout is available.



Bar Louie

330 North Shore Drive, North Side

barlouie.alohaorderonline.com

Pickup and delivery options available



Bartram House Bakery

Multiple locations

bartramhousebakery.com

All locations have takeout available.



Benny Fierro’s

1906 E. Carson St., South Side

bennysva.com

Grab a slice of pizza for carry out only.



Bierport

4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Bierport.com

Bier’s Pub

900 Western Ave., North Side

bierspub.com Bier’s is offering take out.



Big Dog Coffee

2717 Sarah St., South Side

bigdogcoffeeshop.com

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham St., Mount Washington

bighamtavern.com

Versions of their infamous wing nights and lenten specials will be available for carry out.



Big Rig’s BBQ

226 Center Road, Monroeville

bigrigsbbq.com

Bill's Bar and Burger
1001 Liberty Ave., Downtown
billsbarandburger.com

The downtown burger joint will offer delivery, take out, and curbside.



Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette

Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette
4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
tillthebitterends.com
Salad kits, doughnuts, cakes, and bread are available online.

Black Forge Coffee House

1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown; 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks

blackforgecoffee.com

Black Forge’s doors are open for takeout only.



Blue Sparrow

bluesparrowpgh.com

Bonfire Food & Drink

2100 East Carson St., South Side

bonfire-pgh.com

Bonfire is serving their first floor menu, take out only.



Botanical Vegan Cafe and Market

209 Commercial Ave., Aspinwall

In addition to take-out, the cafe is adding on Grubhub later this week.



Brassero Grill
532 Braddock Ave., Braddock
brasserogrill.jimdo.com
Pre-paid takeout is available Thursday thru Saturday.

Breadworks

2110 Brighton Road, Perry South

breadworkspgh.com

Brew Gentlemen

512 Braddock Ave., Braddock

brewgentlemen.com

Crowlers will be available for take away via a well-organized car delivery operation.



Bull River Taco

Multiple locations

bullrivertaco.com

Burgatory Bar

Multiple locations

burgatorybar.com

All locations are offering take out and delivery.

Burgh’ers Brewing

3601 Butler St., Lawrenceville’; 215 W. New Castle St., Zelienople

burgherspgh.com

Growler fills, take out, and catering are available.



Butterjoint

208 N. Craig St., Oakland

butterjoint.com

Butterjoint is serving a short menu that includes vegetarian items



Cadillac Ranch

1060 Settlers Ridge Center Drive, Settlers Ridge

cadillacranchgroup.com

Takeout and delivery are available.

Café Du Jour

1107 East Carson St., South Side

cafedujourpgh.com

The restaurant is hoping to open for carry out on Thursday.



Caffé Mona

4200 Penn Ave., Bloomfield

caffeemona.com

Free delivery on all orders called into the restaurant and to surrounding neighborhoods.

Caliente Pizza & Draft House

Multiple locations

pizzadrafthouse.com

Order online or by phone for Caliente’s no-contact pizza delivery.



Cala Lily Restaurant & Bar

500 Grandview Crossing, Gibsonia

calalilyrestaurantandbar.com

Carmella’s Plates & Pints

1908 E. Carson St., South Side

carmellasplatesandpints.com

Beer, wine, and food are available from 12 to 8 p.m.



Carmi Soul Food

1825 E. Carson St., South Side

carmirestaurant.com

Carson St. Deli & Craft Beer Bar

1507 E. Carson St., South Side

carsonstdeliandcraftbeer.com

Right now, the South Side deli is offering curbside delivery and takeout while working on other ways to expand delivery.



Casa Brasil

5904 Bryant St., Highland Park

casa-brasil.com

Currently, Casa Brasil is offering takeout during thier normal hours. Next week, they plan to expand to serve lunch and dinner.



Casbah

229 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside

casbah.kitchen

Casbah is open with takeout and delivery. This month, they're featuring a few items from Eleven and Kaya.



4402 Penn Ave., Garfield

chantalscheese.com

Chef's Table

2193 Babcock Blvd., North Hills

chefstablepgh.com

Chicken Latino

155 21st St., Strip District

chickenlatino.net

All menu items are available for takeout.



Chick-n-Grille

121 Oakland Ave., Oakland

Carry out is available.

Cilantro & Ajo

901 East Carson St., South Side

cilantroajo.com

2601 Smallman St., Strip District; 3705 Butler St., Lawrenceville

cinderlands.com

Cans will be available for pick-up at the Warehouse, with food delivery options coming soon. The Foederhouse will be closed until further notice.

Cobra

4305 Main St., Bloomfield

cobrapgh.com

The restaurant’s Anju menu is available for takeout.



The Colombian Spot

2019 E. Carson St., South Side

thecolombianspot-pgh.com

Delivery through apps and takeout are available.



Commonplace Coffee

1501 Buena Vista St., Northside; 5827 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill

commonplacecoffee.com

These two locations are open for takeout daily.

Condado Tacos

Multiple locations

condadotacos.com

Take out and delivery will soon be available at all Condado locations.



Constellation Coffee

Constellation Coffee
4059 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
constellationpickup.com

Use their website to order for in-store pickup.



Cucina Vitale

2516 E. Carson St., South Side

cucinavitalepgh.com

Take out is available.

Dancing Gnome

925 Main St., Sharpsburg

dancinggnomebeer.com

All can sales are to-go. The brewery plans to keep their food truck lineup for takeout. Visit their website for more information.

Delanie’s Coffee

1737 E. Carson St., Southside

delaniescoffee.com

Delanie’s will remain open with modified hours and takeout orders only.



Della Terra

100 N. Main St., Zelienople

dellaterrapgh.com Take out, delivery, and gift cards are available.



DiAnoia’s Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District

dianoiaseatery.com

The Italian eatery is forgoing takeout for family meals and pasta kit boxes.

Dive Bar & Grill

5147 Butler St., Lawrenceville; 607 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square

divebarandgrill.com

Doce Taqueria

1302 E. Carson St., South Side; 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills

docetaqueria.com

Find the Doce menu on multiple takeout apps.



Double Wide Grill

2339 E. Carson St., South Side

doublewidegrill.com

Dunkin’

Multiple locations

dunkindonuts.com

All operations have been moved to take out, delivery, and drive thru.

East End Brewing Company

147 Julius St., Larimer

eastendbrewingcompany.com

East End is stopping all on-site consumption (including Larder). They are offering to-go cans for touchless takeout, curbside pickup, and home delivery.



East End Food Co-Op

7516 Meade St., Homewood

eefcfcu.com

The store is open with modified hours.



Eat’n Park Restaurants

Multiple locations

eatnpark.com/order

A limited menu is available through the pickup window and rapid pickup shelves.

El Burro

1113 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square; 1108 Federal St., North Side

elburropgh.com

Find six-packs and tacos to-go at El Burro.



Eleventh Hour Brewing

3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville

11thhourbrews.com

To-go sales will be available daily, along with take out from a rotating list of food trucks. Check out their social media for a full list of trucks.



Esta Esta

4000 William Penn Hwy., Monroeville

Takeout and delivery is available. estaesta.letseat.at

Fairlane

292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon

Fairlane is offering various family-sized meals.



The Fireside Public House

6290 Broad St., East Liberty

firesidepublichouse.com Takeout available by phone or email.



Forbes Gyro

3725 Forbes Ave., Oakland

orderforbesgyros.com

The Forge

3345 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville

Theforgepgh.com

The Forge has moved operations to become fully take-out.



Friendship Perk & Brew

300 S. Pacific Ave., Friendship

Delivery through third party apps and carry out is available.

Fudge Farm

1503 E. Carson St., South Side

goodyhouse.com

Geppetto Cafe

4121 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Geppetto Cafe
4121 Butler St., Lawrenceville
Curbside pickup and delivery are available.

Get Mo Muffins

getmomuffins.com

This small business is always delivery-based but has started offering brown-bagged lunches, smoothies, recipes, and other off-menu items.



Gluten Free Goat Bakery & Café

gluten-free-goat-bakery.square.site

Free doorstep delivery is available on orders of $48 or more.



Grand Concourse

100 W. Station Square Drive, South Side

grandconcourserestaurant.com

Take out and delivery are available.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

2124 Penn Ave., Strip District

grandpajoes.com

Curbside deals are available. Check their social media for daily specials!



Grist House Craft Brewery

10 Sherman St., Millvale

gristhouse.com

Though their taproom is closed, Grist House will be offering can sales daily from 12-8 p.m.



Gryphon's Tea

4709 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield

gryphons-tea.business.site

The Bloomfield tea shop is open for pickup and delivery with tea and spices.



Hapa Hawaiin Grill

1334 Fifth Ave., Downtown

hapahawaiiangrill.com

Call or go online to order from the Hawaiin spot.



Happy Day Dessert Factory

906 Western Ave., North Side

happydaydessertfactory.com

Hello Bistro

Multiple locations

hellobistro.com/locations

Visit their website for modified hours and carry out options.



Hilton Garden Inn

3452 Forbes Ave., Oakland

The Hilton is open for take out breakfast and dinner.



Houlihan’s

1500 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon

houlihans.com

Use the promotion code “HOUDELIVERS” for free delivery on their website.

Il Pizzaiolo

703 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon

ilpizzaiolo.com

Call to place a takeout order.



Iron Born Pizza

413 Grant Ave., Millvale; 1806 Smallman St., Strip District

ironbornpizza.com

Pick up and delivery (via Uber Eats and Grubhub) is available.

Jimmy’s Corporate Catering

110 Smithfield St., Downtown

jimmyscorporatecatering.com

Jimmy’s is offering small-scale catering for delivery or pick up.



JJ Poké Bowl

110 Atwood St., Oakland

jjpoke.com

Joe's Crab Shack
223 W. Station Square Drive, South Side
joescrabshack.com
Curbside and third party app delivery are available.

Ka-Fair Cafe

1806 Chislett St., Morningside

Coffee, breakfast, and baked goods are available for take out



Kiku

225 W. Station Square Drive, South Side

kikupittsburgh.com

Take out and delivery are available.

KIIN Lao & Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill

KIIN is remaining open with takeout and delivery though various third-party operators.



Ki Ramen

4401 Butler St., Lawrenceville

kiramenpgh.com

Starting Wednesday, Ki Ramen will be open for takeout from 12-9 p.m., and an hour later on weekends.



La Feria

5527 Walnut St. #2, Shadyside

laferia.net

The Peruvian restaurant is operating with limited hours.



La Palapa Mexican Cuisine & Bar

2224 E. Carson St., South Side

lapalapapgh.com

La Prima Espresso Co.

laprima.com

All coffee is available for purchase and delivery online.



Legends Eatery

500 E. North Ave., Northside

legendseatery.us

LeoGreta

301 W. Main St., Carnegie

leogreta.com

A limited carry out menu will be available along with beer and wine to go.

Lincoln Avenue Brewery

538 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue

Take out is coming soon, and in the meantime, growler sales are available. Receive a free, plain growler with the purchase of any beer.



Lola Bistro

Lola Bistro
1100 Galveston Ave., North Side
lola-bistro.com

A limited menu will be available to-go.



Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield

lot17pgh.com

Call or visit their website for take out.



Lotsa Pizza

3621 Forbes Ave., Oakland

lotsa.com Build your own pizza for take out!

Lynn’s Café & Quality Catering

800 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks

lynnscafeandqualitycatering.com

Open at 7 a.m. every day with takeout until 2 p.m. and delivery until 5 p.m.



Mac & Gold Food Truck

The food truck is setting up a curbside pickup spot at 1701 Babcock Blvd., and offering delivery through Uber Eats and Grubhub.



Madeleine Bakery & Bistro

609 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg

madeleinepgh.com

A limited menu will be available for take out.



Mad Mex

Multiple locations

madmex.com

All Pittsburgh Mad Mex restaurants and the Erie location are open with takeout, delivery, and to-go margaritas.

Maggie’s Farm Rum

3212a Smallman St., Strip District

maggiesfarmrum.com

The distillery is playing things day-by-day and is currently open with bottle sales.



Market St. Grocery

435 Market St., Downtown

marketstreetgrocery.com

Their shelves are stocked and ready for take out orders and wine to-go.



McCormick and Schmick’s

2667 Sidney St., South Side; 301 5th Ave., Downtown

mccormickandschmicks.com

Grab a steak or seafood to-go at this Downtown spot.

Mediterra Cafe

430 Beaver St., Sewickley

mediterracafe.com

All operations have been moved to curbside delivery and takeout by phone or the Chow Now app.



Menuette
menuettepgh.com

Pop-up eatery Menuette has launched a pay-what-you can Community Kitchen Store.

Merchant Oyster Co.

4129 Butler St., Lawrenceville

merchantpgh.com

Carry out and Grubhub are available.



Mercurio’s Pizza & Gelato

5523 Walnut St., Shadyside; 1335 Freeport Road, Fox Chapel

mercuriosgelatopizza.com

The pizzeria asks customers to call in or online order their takeout to prevent more than 10 people in the restaurant at once.



Mi Empanada

4034 Butler St., Lawrenceville

miempanada.com

Take out is available while they work on developing a delivery plan.



Mike’s Beer Bar

110 Federal St., North Side

Mikesbeerbar.com

Food and beer orders are available to order by phone.



Mike & Tony’s Gyros

Multiple locations

mikeandtonysgyros.com

Carry out and curbside is available at all locations. South Side and Downtown locations do not accept credit cards.

Millie's Food Truck

millieshomemade.com

Mobile Mille’s will be delivering four-packs of ice cream straight throughout the outbreak. Watch their social media pages for updates.

Mindful Brewing Company

3759 Library Road, Castle Shannon

mindfulbrewing.com

All orders must be called in.



Mola

6018 Penn Ave., East Liberty

themolafish.com

Mola will operate with modified hours (found on its social pages) and takeout only.



Morton’s Steakhouse

625 Liberty Ave. Suite 180, Downtown

mortons.com

My Goodness Market

1104 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square

mygoodnesspgh.com

Groceries and prepared foods are now available for delivery in select neighborhoods. Their social media pages will list the latest updates.



Nancy’s Revival

616 South Ave., Wilkinsburg

nancysrevival.com

Delivery is available through third party apps along with takeout from their location.



Nicky’s Thai Kitchen

Multiple locations

nickysthaikitchen.com

Nicky’s will be open for take out and delivery only



Night Market Gourmet

114 Atwood St., Oakland

nightmarketgourmetpa.com

Night Market Gourmet is offering 10% off all carry out.

Noodles & Co.

3805 Forbes Ave., Oakland

order.noodles.com

Look online for their pick up menu.

Oakmont Bakery

oakmontbakery.com

All baked goods will be prepared as normal in wake of the dining room closure, with added takeout and curbside delivery.



Oishii Bento

Oishii Bento
119 Oakland Ave., Oakland
oishiibento.com

Delivery is available through DoorDash and Postmates, along with take out.

The Original Oyster House

The Original Oyster House
20 Market Square, Downtown
originaloysterhousepittsburgh.com

Credit cards are now accepted!



Oryza Asian Grill

1740 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Settlers Ridge

oryzagrill.com

Takeout and delivery is available via the restaurant’s app.



Osteria Pasqualino

4430 William Penn Hwy., Murrysville

Order through their site for takeout. osteriapasquilino.com

Pabellón Venezuelan & Mexican Cuisine

2857 Banksville Road, Beechview

Pabellonpgh.com

Check Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub for takeout options.



Pad Thai Noodle

4470 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield

Takeout and delivery are available.

Pear & Pickle

1800 Rialto St., Troy Hill

pearandpickle.com

The Troy Hill eatery is serving family-sized meals.



Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 7th St., Downtown
penncoveeatery.com; thewarrenpgh.com
The Downtown dual eatery is offering to-go food, wine, and beer. They're also offering free meals to service industry workers.

Pennsylvania Macaroni Company

2010-2012 Penn Ave., Strip District

pennmac.com

Curbside delivery is now available.



People’s Indian

5147 Penn Ave., Bloomfield

peoplesindian.com

Takeout is available.



Piada Italian Street Food

3600 Forbes Ave., Oakland

Piada Italian Street Food
3600 Forbes Ave., Oakland
mypiada.com
Piada is offering 20% off all catering orders through the end of April.



Pie for Breakfast

200 N. Craig St., Oakland

The restaurant is partnering with Butterjoint to offer takeout via phone or online orders.



Pigeon Bagel

Pigeon Bagel
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill
pigeonpgh.com

Pigeon is offering an adjusted take out menu by preorder.



Pitaland

620 Brookline Blvd., Brookline

pitaland.com

Pittsburgh Bottleshop

1592 Washington Pike, Bridgeville

pghbottleshop.com

Pittsburgh Bottleshop is offering daily takeout specials including family-style dinners and kids meals.



The Pittsburgh Juice Company

3418 Penn Ave., Lower Lawrenceville

thepittsburghjuicecompany.com

Grab-n-go and takeout are available.



Pittza Pasta

3606 5th Ave., Oakland

Order from their online menu.



Pizzeria Davide

2511 Penn Ave., Strip District pizzeriadavide.com

Pizza Taglio

126 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside

Takeout menu is available on their Instagram page.



Pleasure Bar

4729 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield

Pleasurebarpittsburgh.com

Take out only.

Pub Chip Shop

1830 E. Carson St., South Side

thepubchipshop.com

The shop is open for takeout only.



Quantum Spirits

230 E. Main St., Carnegie

quantumspirits.com

Though their tasting room is closed, Quantum is offering delivery (free for orders over $40 and within 20 miles).

Reed & Co.

4113 Butler St., Lawrenceville

reedandcopgh.com

Reed & Co. is staying grab-n-go.



Rochester Inn

505 Rochester Road, Highcliff

therochesterinn.com

Roots Natural Kitchen

3610 Forbes Ave., Oakland

rootsnaturalkitchen.com

Take out is available.

Sakura Teppanyaki & Sushi

5882 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill

sakura-pgh.com

Sål†

461 Melwood Ave., East Liberty

saltcafepgh.com

Order delivery or pickup online.



Salty Pork Bits

saltyporkbits.com

Justin Severino’s online charcuterie business will still ship weekly.



Sciulli’s Pizza

3404 5th Ave., Oakland

sciullispizza.com

Visit their website for a take out menu.



Scratch F&B

1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill

scratchfoodbev.com

Groceries, household items, and prepared foods will be available for pick up via online ordering.

Senti

3473 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Senti
3473 Butler St., Lawrenceville
sentirestaurant.com
The restaurant has created a special take out menu, available by phone and Postmates.

Sidelines Bar & Grill

621 Evergreen Road, Millvale

sidelinesbarandgrill.com

Take out and delivery will be available along with alcohol from 12-10 p.m.

The Simple Cafe

1 Penn Center West, Bridgeville

Takeout and delivery are available.

Slice on Broadway

Multiple locations

sliceonbroadway.com

Slice on Broadway is continuing its normal takeout and delivery options.



Slyfox Taproom

300 Liberty Ave., Suite 100, Downtown

slyfoxbeer.com

Take out food and beer are available.



Smallman St. Deli

2840 Smallman St., Strip District

smallmanstdeli.com

Carry out and delivery are available!



Smoke Barbeque Taqueria
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
smokepgh.com
The pint-sized Lawrenceville restaurant is offering takeout via phone.

Smoothie King

1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville; 11199 Perry Hwy., Washington

smoothieking.com





Soba

5847 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside

Soba is open with takeout and family packages.



6425 Penn Ave., Larimer

bakerysocial.com

Delivery is available through GrubHub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.



Soul & Sea

Southern Tier

316 North Shore Drive, North Side

SPiLL Wine Bar

4800 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield

spillthewinebar.com

Spirits & Tales

5130 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland

spiritsandtales.com

Square Café

1137 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square

square-cafe.com

The café is offering delivery to select neighborhoods each week.



Streets on Carson

1120 East Carson St., South Side

streetsoncarson412.com

Streets will deliver to your home, through Uber Eats, and have take out available. For service industry members, they’re offering 20% off.



Sushi Fuku

120 Oakland Ave., Oakland; 415 S. Craig St., Oakland

sushifuku.com

Sushi Fuku is offering a free side dish or bottled drink with any entree.



Teppanyaki Kyoto

5808 Bryant St., Highland Park

teppanyakikyoto.com

They are offering take out by phone.



Thai Me Up

118 S. 23rd St., South Side

thaimeuppittsburgh.com

Take out is available.

tina’s

4114 Main St., Bloomfield

The bar’s grilled cheese is back for a limited time, along with a special “Quarantina’s” menu.



Took Took 98

2018 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill

tooktook98.com

In addition to their normal delivery services, Took Took 98 is offering free delivery to anyone within a three-mile radius.



Tootsie’s Diner

701 5th Ave., Coraopolis

tootsiesdinerpgh.com

Operating with adjusted hours, Tootsie’s will offer their full menu for grab-n-go.

Totopo Mexican Kitchen & Bar

660 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon

totopomex.com

Takeout is for dinner only, but now has an expanded free delivery radius of three miles.



Tupelo Honey Teas

211 Grant Ave., Millvale

tupelohoneyteas.com

An all vegan menu is available for pick up. Delivery is coming soon.



Two Sisters Vietnamese Restaurant

216 N. Highland Ave., East Liberty

Two Sisters’ hours will remain the same, but operations have been moved to take out.

The Vault Taproom

1327 East Carson St., South Side

thevaultpgh.com

All delivery and take out “kits” includes one Squeaky Clean Kit – two gloves, paper towels, one roll of toilet paper, and one bottle of hand sanitizer – along with a different mix of beer, gift cards, and more.



V&V Scratch Kitchen

6108 Brownsville Road Ext. 203, Finleyville

vandvkitchen.com

Temporary Closures

Allegro Hearth Bakery

2304 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill

4715 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield

2901 Sarah St., South Side

Butcher and the Rye

212 6th St., Downtown

butcherandtherye.com

Casbah

229 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside

casbah.kitchen



Chateau Cafe & Coffee

1501 Preble Ave., Manchester

chateaucc.com

Con Alma

5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside

conalmapgh.com

Driftwood Oven

3615 Butler St., Lawrenceville

driftwoodoven.com



Dive Bar & Grille

All locations

Divebarandgrille.com



Duncan St. Sandwich Shop

543 North Ave., Millvale

duncanst.com



Emerson’s

435 Market St., Downtown



Jack’s Bar

1117 E. Carson St., South Side

Sienna Mercato

942 Penn Ave., Downtown

siennamercato.com





Simple Greek

431 Market St., Downtown

thesimplegreek.com

Smallman Galley

54 21st St., Strip District

smallmangalley.org



Soju

4923 Penn Ave., Garfield

Simonchough.wixsite.com