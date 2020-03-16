A list of Pittsburgh restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus

On Sun., March 15, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to close dining rooms for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In light of this, a number of Pittsburgh eateries have started expanding their take-out services. Here is a list of city establishments offering curbside delivery, special menus, and more. Pittsburgh City Paper will update this list as more bars and restaurants announce their plans moving forward.
Last updated: 5:45 p.m., Fri., May 1
52nd St. Market
601 52nd St., Lawrenceville
The Lawrenceville market will remain open.
Alta Via
46 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel
altaviapgh.com
Takeout is available.
A’Pizza Badamo
1106 Federal St., North Side; 656 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
apizzabadamo.com
A’Pizza Badamo is open for takeout and delivery only.
Arnold’s Tea
502 E. Ohio St., North Side
arnoldsteapittsburgh.com
Take out and delivery are available.
Back to the Foodture
378 Broadway Blvd., Pitcarin
Back to the Foodture is offering takeout. Check out their wing happy hour!
Bae Bae’s Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown
baebaes.kitchen
Bae Bae’s is moving to takeout through phone, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.
Bar Botanico
4325 Butler St., Lawrenceville
barbotanico.com
Takeout is available.
Bar Louie
330 North Shore Drive, North Side
barlouie.alohaorderonline.com
Pickup and delivery options available
Bartram House Bakery
Multiple locations
bartramhousebakery.com
All locations have takeout available.
Benny Fierro’s
1906 E. Carson St., South Side
bennysva.com
Grab a slice of pizza for carry out only.
Bierport
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
Bierport.com
Grab cans and bottles to go.
Bier’s Pub
900 Western Ave., North Side
bierspub.com Bier’s is offering take out.
Big Dog Coffee
2717 Sarah St., South Side
bigdogcoffeeshop.com
Takeout is available.
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham St., Mount Washington
bighamtavern.com
Versions of their infamous wing nights and lenten specials will be available for carry out.
Big Rig’s BBQ
226 Center Road, Monroeville
bigrigsbbq.com
Call ahead to place takeout orders.
Bill’s Bar and Burger
1001 Liberty Ave., Downtown
billsbarandburger.com
The downtown burger joint will offer delivery, take out, and curbside.
Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette
4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
tillthebitterends.com
Salad kits, doughnuts, cakes, and bread are available online.
Black Forge Coffee House
1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown; 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks
blackforgecoffee.com
Black Forge’s doors are open for takeout only.
Blue Sparrow
bluesparrowpgh.com
This food truck is stocked with take out meals and will continue to serve at its home bases.
Bonfire Food & Drink
2100 East Carson St., South Side
bonfire-pgh.com
Bonfire is serving their first floor menu, take out only.
Botanical Vegan Cafe and Market
209 Commercial Ave., Aspinwall
In addition to take-out, the cafe is adding on Grubhub later this week.
Brassero Grill
532 Braddock Ave., Braddock
brasserogrill.jimdo.com
Pre-paid takeout is available Thursday thru Saturday.
Breadworks
2110 Brighton Road, Perry South
breadworkspgh.com
The store will remain open.
Brew Gentlemen
512 Braddock Ave., Braddock
brewgentlemen.com
Crowlers will be available for take away via a well-organized car delivery operation.
Multiple locations
bullrivertaco.com
Takeout is available.
Burgatory Bar
Multiple locations
burgatorybar.com
All locations are offering take out and delivery.
Burgh’ers Brewing
3601 Butler St., Lawrenceville’; 215 W. New Castle St., Zelienople
burgherspgh.com
Growler fills, take out, and catering are available.
Butterjoint
208 N. Craig St., Oakland
butterjoint.com
Butterjoint is serving a short menu that includes vegetarian items
Cadillac Ranch
1060 Settlers Ridge Center Drive, Settlers Ridge
cadillacranchgroup.com
Takeout and delivery are available.
Café Du Jour
1107 East Carson St., South Side
cafedujourpgh.com
The restaurant is hoping to open for carry out on Thursday.
Caffé Mona
4200 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
caffeemona.com
Free delivery on all orders called into the restaurant and to surrounding neighborhoods.
Caliente Pizza & Draft House
Multiple locations
pizzadrafthouse.com
Order online or by phone for Caliente’s no-contact pizza delivery.
500 Grandview Crossing, Gibsonia
calalilyrestaurantandbar.com
The Gibsonia bar is doing takeout.
Carmella’s Plates & Pints
1908 E. Carson St., South Side
carmellasplatesandpints.com
Beer, wine, and food are available from 12 to 8 p.m.
Carmi Soul Food
1825 E. Carson St., South Side
carmirestaurant.com
The entire menu is available for take out
Carson St. Deli & Craft Beer Bar
1507 E. Carson St., South Side
carsonstdeliandcraftbeer.com
Right now, the South Side deli is offering curbside delivery and takeout while working on other ways to expand delivery.
Casa Brasil
5904 Bryant St., Highland Park
casa-brasil.com
Currently, Casa Brasil is offering takeout during thier normal hours. Next week, they plan to expand to serve lunch and dinner.
229 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside
casbah.kitchen
Casbah is open with takeout and delivery. This month, they're featuring a few items from Eleven and Kaya.
Chantal’s Cheese
4402 Penn Ave., Garfield
chantalscheese.com
The cheese shop is remaining open and has launched local delivery.
155 21st St., Strip District
chickenlatino.net
All menu items are available for takeout.
Chick-n-Grille
121 Oakland Ave., Oakland
Carry out is available.
901 East Carson St., South Side
cilantroajo.com
All menu items are available through Grubhub and Uber Eats.
Cinderlands Beer Co.
2601 Smallman St., Strip District; 3705 Butler St., Lawrenceville
cinderlands.com
Cans will be available for pick-up at the Warehouse, with food delivery options coming soon. The Foederhouse will be closed until further notice.
4305 Main St., Bloomfield
cobrapgh.com
The restaurant’s Anju menu is available for takeout.
The Colombian Spot
2019 E. Carson St., South Side
thecolombianspot-pgh.com
Delivery through apps and takeout are available.
1501 Buena Vista St., Northside; 5827 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
commonplacecoffee.com
These two locations are open for takeout daily.
Condado Tacos
Multiple locations
condadotacos.com
Take out and delivery will soon be available at all Condado locations.
Constellation Coffee
4059 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
Use their website to order for in-store pickup.
Cucina Vitale
2516 E. Carson St., South Side
cucinavitalepgh.com
Take out is available.
Dancing Gnome
925 Main St., Sharpsburg
dancinggnomebeer.com
All can sales are to-go. The brewery plans to keep their food truck lineup for takeout. Visit their website for more information.
1737 E. Carson St., Southside
delaniescoffee.com
Delanie’s will remain open with modified hours and takeout orders only.
Della Terra
100 N. Main St., Zelienople
dellaterrapgh.com Take out, delivery, and gift cards are available.
DiAnoia’s Eatery
dianoiaseatery.com
The Italian eatery is forgoing takeout for family meals and pasta kit boxes.
Dive Bar & Grill
5147 Butler St., Lawrenceville; 607 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square
divebarandgrill.com
The Lawrenceville location is open Mon. thru Sat.
1302 E. Carson St., South Side; 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills
docetaqueria.com
Find the Doce menu on multiple takeout apps.
Double Wide Grill
2339 E. Carson St., South Side
doublewidegrill.com
In addition to take out, 50% off is being offered to any service industry worker (must present a pay stub).
Dunkin’
Multiple locations
dunkindonuts.com
All operations have been moved to take out, delivery, and drive thru.
East End Brewing Company
147 Julius St., Larimer
East End is stopping all on-site consumption (including Larder). They are offering to-go cans for touchless takeout, curbside pickup, and home delivery.
East End Food Co-Op
7516 Meade St., Homewood
eefcfcu.com
The store is open with modified hours.
Eat’n Park Restaurants
Multiple locations
eatnpark.com/order
A limited menu is available through the pickup window and rapid pickup shelves.
1113 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square; 1108 Federal St., North Side
elburropgh.com
Find six-packs and tacos to-go at El Burro.
Eleventh Hour Brewing
3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville
11thhourbrews.com
To-go sales will be available daily, along with take out from a rotating list of food trucks. Check out their social media for a full list of trucks.
4000 William Penn Hwy., Monroeville
estaesta.letseat.at
Takeout and delivery is available.
292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon
fairlanepgh.com
Fairlane is offering various family-sized meals.
The Fireside Public House
6290 Broad St., East Liberty
firesidepublichouse.com
Forbes Gyro
3725 Forbes Ave., Oakland
orderforbesgyros.com
Call or visit their website for take out.
3345 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville
Theforgepgh.com
The Forge has moved operations to become fully take-out.
Friendship Perk & Brew
300 S. Pacific Ave., Friendship
Delivery through third party apps and carry out is available.
Fudge Farm
1503 E. Carson St., South Side
goodyhouse.com
Fudge Farm plans to remain open with takeaway and delivery.
Geppetto Cafe
4121 Butler St., Lawrenceville
digipitt.com/geppettocafe.com
Curbside pickup and delivery are available.
getmomuffins.com
This small business is always delivery-based but has started offering brown-bagged lunches, smoothies, recipes, and other off-menu items.
Gluten Free Goat Bakery & Café
gluten-free-goat-bakery.square.site
Free doorstep delivery is available on orders of $48 or more.
Grand Concourse
100 W. Station Square Drive, South Side
grandconcourserestaurant.com
Take out and delivery are available.
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
2124 Penn Ave., Strip District
grandpajoes.com
Curbside deals are available. Check their social media for daily specials!
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
Though their taproom is closed, Grist House will be offering can sales daily from 12-8 p.m.
Gryphon's Tea
4709 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
gryphons-tea.business.site
The Bloomfield tea shop is open for pickup and delivery with tea and spices.
1334 Fifth Ave., Downtown
hapahawaiiangrill.com
Call or go online to order from the Hawaiin spot.
Happy Day Dessert Factory
906 Western Ave., North Side
happydaydessertfactory.com
Takeout ice cream.
Hello Bistro
Multiple locations
hellobistro.com/locations
Visit their website for modified hours and carry out options.
Hilton Garden Inn
3452 Forbes Ave., Oakland
The Hilton is open for take out breakfast and dinner.
Houlihan’s
1500 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
houlihans.com
Use the promotion code “HOUDELIVERS” for free delivery on their website.
Il Pizzaiolo
703 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
ilpizzaiolo.com
Call to place a takeout order.
Iron Born Pizza
413 Grant Ave., Millvale; 1806 Smallman St., Strip District
ironbornpizza.com
Pick up and delivery (via Uber Eats and Grubhub) is available.
Jimmy’s Corporate Catering
110 Smithfield St., Downtown
jimmyscorporatecatering.com
Jimmy’s is offering small-scale catering for delivery or pick up.
110 Atwood St., Oakland
jjpoke.com
Get poké to-go.
Joe’s Crab Shack
223 W. Station Square Drive, South Side
joescrabshack.com
Curbside and third party app delivery are available.
Ka-Fair Cafe
1806 Chislett St., Morningside
Coffee, breakfast, and baked goods are available for take out
Kiku
225 W. Station Square Drive, South Side
kikupittsburgh.com
Take out and delivery are available.
KIIN Lao & Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
KIIN is remaining open with takeout and delivery though various third-party operators.
Ki Ramen
4401 Butler St., Lawrenceville
kiramenpgh.com
Starting Wednesday, Ki Ramen will be open for takeout from 12-9 p.m., and an hour later on weekends.
5527 Walnut St. #2, Shadyside
laferia.net
The Peruvian restaurant is operating with limited hours.
La Palapa Mexican Cuisine & Bar
2224 E. Carson St., South Side
lapalapapgh.com
Delivery, take out, and pick up are available every day.
La Prima Espresso Co.
laprima.com
All coffee is available for purchase and delivery online.
500 E. North Ave., Northside
legendseatery.us
Legends is open for takeout seven days a week.
LeoGreta
301 W. Main St., Carnegie
leogreta.com
A limited carry out menu will be available along with beer and wine to go.
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
538 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue
Take out is coming soon, and in the meantime, growler sales are available. Receive a free, plain growler with the purchase of any beer.
Lola Bistro
1100 Galveston Ave., North Side
lola-bistro.com
A limited menu will be available to-go.
Lot 17
4617 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
lot17pgh.com
Call or visit their website for take out.
Lotsa Pizza
3621 Forbes Ave., Oakland
lotsa.com
Lynn’s Café & Quality Catering
800 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks
lynnscafeandqualitycatering.com
Open at 7 a.m. every day with takeout until 2 p.m. and delivery until 5 p.m.
Mac & Gold Food Truck
The food truck is setting up a curbside pickup spot at 1701 Babcock Blvd., and offering delivery through Uber Eats and Grubhub.
Madeleine Bakery & Bistro
609 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg
madeleinepgh.com
A limited menu will be available for take out.
Mad Mex
Multiple locations
madmex.com
All Pittsburgh Mad Mex restaurants and the Erie location are open with takeout, delivery, and to-go margaritas.
Maggie’s Farm Rum
3212a Smallman St., Strip District
maggiesfarmrum.com
The distillery is playing things day-by-day and is currently open with bottle sales.
Market St. Grocery
435 Market St., Downtown
marketstreetgrocery.com
Their shelves are stocked and ready for take out orders and wine to-go.
McCormick and Schmick’s
2667 Sidney St., South Side; 301 5th Ave., Downtown
mccormickandschmicks.com
Grab a steak or seafood to-go at this Downtown spot.
Mediterra Cafe
430 Beaver St., Sewickley
mediterracafe.com
All operations have been moved to curbside delivery and takeout by phone or the Chow Now app.
Menuette
menuettepgh.com
Pop-up eatery Menuette has launched a pay-what-you can Community Kitchen Store.
Merchant Oyster Co.
4129 Butler St., Lawrenceville
merchantpgh.com
Carry out and Grubhub are available.
Mercurio’s Pizza & Gelato
5523 Walnut St., Shadyside; 1335 Freeport Road, Fox Chapel
mercuriosgelatopizza.com
The pizzeria asks customers to call in or online order their takeout to prevent more than 10 people in the restaurant at once.
Mi Empanada
4034 Butler St., Lawrenceville
miempanada.com
Take out is available while they work on developing a delivery plan.
Mike’s Beer Bar
110 Federal St., North Side
Mikesbeerbar.com
Food and beer orders are available to order by phone.
Mike & Tony’s Gyros
Multiple locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com
Carry out and curbside is available at all locations. South Side and Downtown locations do not accept credit cards.
Millie's Food Truck
millieshomemade.com
Mobile Mille’s will be delivering four-packs of ice cream straight throughout the outbreak. Watch their social media pages for updates.
Mindful Brewing Company
mindfulbrewing.com
All orders must be called in.
Mola
6018 Penn Ave., East Liberty
themolafish.com
Mola will operate with modified hours (found on its social pages) and takeout only.
Morton’s Steakhouse
625 Liberty Ave. Suite 180, Downtown
mortons.com
Grab Morton’s for delivery or take out.
1104 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square
mygoodnesspgh.com
Groceries and prepared foods are now available for delivery in select neighborhoods. Their social media pages will list the latest updates.
Nancy’s Revival
616 South Ave., Wilkinsburg
nancysrevival.com
Delivery is available through third party apps along with takeout from their location.
Nicky’s Thai Kitchen
Multiple locations
nickysthaikitchen.com
Nicky’s will be open for take out and delivery only
Night Market Gourmet
114 Atwood St., Oakland
nightmarketgourmetpa.com
Night Market Gourmet is offering 10% off all carry out.
3805 Forbes Ave., Oakland
Look online for their pick up menu.
Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
All baked goods will be prepared as normal in wake of the dining room closure, with added takeout and curbside delivery.
Oishii Bento
119 Oakland Ave., Oakland
oishiibento.com
Delivery is available through DoorDash and Postmates, along with take out.
The Original Oyster House
20 Market Square, Downtown
originaloysterhousepittsburgh.com
Credit cards are now accepted!
1740 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Settlers Ridge
oryzagrill.com
Takeout and delivery is available via the restaurant’s app.
4430 William Penn Hwy., Murrysville
osteriapasquilino.com
Order through their site for takeout.
2857 Banksville Road, Beechview
Pabellonpgh.com
Check Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub for takeout options.
Pad Thai Noodle
4470 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
Takeout and delivery are available.
Pear & Pickle
1800 Rialto St., Troy Hill
pearandpickle.com
The Troy Hill eatery is serving family-sized meals.
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 7th St., Downtown
penncoveeatery.com; thewarrenpgh.com
The Downtown dual eatery is offering to-go food, wine, and beer. They’re also offering free meals to service industry workers.
Pennsylvania Macaroni Company
2010-2012 Penn Ave., Strip District
pennmac.com
Curbside delivery is now available.
5147 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
peoplesindian.com
Takeout is available.
Piada Italian Street Food
3600 Forbes Ave., Oakland
mypiada.com
Pie for Breakfast
200 N. Craig St., Oakland
The restaurant is partnering with Butterjoint to offer takeout via phone or online orders.
Pigeon Bagel
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill
pigeonpgh.com
Pigeon is offering an adjusted take out menu by preorder.
Pitaland
620 Brookline Blvd., Brookline
pitaland.com
The Pitaland grocery store will remain open while the restaurant transitions to take out only.
Pittsburgh Bottleshop
1592 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
pghbottleshop.com
Pittsburgh Bottleshop is offering daily takeout specials including family-style dinners and kids meals.
3418 Penn Ave., Lower Lawrenceville
thepittsburghjuicecompany.com
Grab-n-go and takeout are available.
Pittza Pasta
3606 5th Ave., Oakland
Order from their online menu.
Pizzeria Davide
2511 Penn Ave., Strip District
pizzeriadavide.com
DiAnoia’s sister pizzeria is now offering family-sized pizza meals and pizza kits.
Pizza Taglio
126 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside
Takeout menu is available on their Instagram page.
Pleasure Bar
4729 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
Pleasurebarpittsburgh.com
Take out only.
Pub Chip Shop
1830 E. Carson St., South Side
thepubchipshop.com
The shop is open for takeout only.
Quantum Spirits
230 E. Main St., Carnegie
quantumspirits.com
Though their tasting room is closed, Quantum is offering delivery (free for orders over $40 and within 20 miles).
Reed & Co.
4113 Butler St., Lawrenceville
reedandcopgh.com
Reed & Co. is staying grab-n-go.
Rochester Inn
505 Rochester Road, Highcliff
therochesterinn.com
The Rochester Inn is open with takeout.
Roots Natural Kitchen
3610 Forbes Ave., Oakland
rootsnaturalkitchen.com
Take out is available.
5882 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
sakura-pgh.com
Contactless takeaway is available, all you need to do is specify the pick up location.
Sål†
461 Melwood Ave., East Liberty
saltcafepgh.com
Order delivery or pickup online.
saltyporkbits.com
Justin Severino’s online charcuterie business will still ship weekly.
Sciulli’s Pizza
3404 5th Ave., Oakland
sciullispizza.com
Visit their website for a take out menu.
Scratch F&B
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill
scratchfoodbev.com
Groceries, household items, and prepared foods will be available for pick up via online ordering.
Senti
3473 Butler St., Lawrenceville
sentirestaurant.com The restaurant has created a special take out menu, available by phone and Postmates.
Sidelines Bar & Grill
621 Evergreen Road, Millvale
sidelinesbarandgrill.com
Take out and delivery will be available along with alcohol from 12-10 p.m.
1 Penn Center West, Bridgeville
Takeout and delivery are available.
Slice on Broadway
Multiple locations
sliceonbroadway.com
Slice on Broadway is continuing its normal takeout and delivery options.
Slyfox Taproom
300 Liberty Ave., Suite 100, Downtown
slyfoxbeer.com
Take out food and beer are available.
Smallman St. Deli
2840 Smallman St., Strip District
smallmanstdeli.com
Carry out and delivery are available!
Smoke Barbeque Taqueria
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
smokepgh.com
The pint-sized Lawrenceville restaurant is offering takeout via phone.
Smoothie King
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville; 11199 Perry Hwy., Washington
smoothieking.com
Both locations are operating drive-thru only.
Soba
5847 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
soba.kitchen
Soba is open with takeout and family packages.
Social at Bakery Square
6425 Penn Ave., Larimer
bakerysocial.com
Delivery is available through GrubHub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.
Soul & Sea
10718 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; 1728 E. Carson St., South Side
Daily delivery is available through third party apps along with take out.
Southern Tier
316 North Shore Drive, North Side
stbcbeer.com
A small menu and take out beer will be available for curbside pickup.
SPiLL Wine Bar
4800 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
spillthewinebar.com
SPiLL has altered its service to be bottle sales only.
5130 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland
spiritsandtales.com
All operations have been moved to carry out and room service.
Square Café
1137 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square
square-cafe.com
The café is offering delivery to select neighborhoods each week.
Streets on Carson
1120 East Carson St., South Side
streetsoncarson412.com
Streets will deliver to your home, through Uber Eats, and have take out available. For service industry members, they’re offering 20% off.
Sushi Fuku
120 Oakland Ave., Oakland; 415 S. Craig St., Oakland
sushifuku.com
Sushi Fuku is offering a free side dish or bottled drink with any entree.
Teppanyaki Kyoto
5808 Bryant St., Highland Park
teppanyakikyoto.com
They are offering take out by phone.
Thai Me Up
118 S. 23rd St., South Side
thaimeuppittsburgh.com
Take out is available.
tina’s
4114 Main St., Bloomfield
The bar’s grilled cheese is back for a limited time, along with a special “Quarantina’s” menu.
Took Took 98
2018 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
tooktook98.com
In addition to their normal delivery services, Took Took 98 is offering free delivery to anyone within a three-mile radius.
Tootsie’s Diner
701 5th Ave., Coraopolis
tootsiesdinerpgh.com
Operating with adjusted hours, Tootsie’s will offer their full menu for grab-n-go.
Totopo Mexican Kitchen & Bar
660 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
totopomex.com
Takeout is for dinner only, but now has an expanded free delivery radius of three miles.
Tupelo Honey Teas
211 Grant Ave., Millvale
tupelohoneyteas.com
An all vegan menu is available for pick up. Delivery is coming soon.
216 N. Highland Ave., East Liberty
Two Sisters’ hours will remain the same, but operations have been moved to take out.
The Vault Taproom
1327 East Carson St., South Side
thevaultpgh.com
All delivery and take out “kits” includes one Squeaky Clean Kit – two gloves, paper towels, one roll of toilet paper, and one bottle of hand sanitizer – along with a different mix of beer, gift cards, and more.
V&V Scratch Kitchen
6108 Brownsville Road Ext. 203, Finleyville
vandvkitchen.com
Takeout and curbside delivery are available.
Wigle Whiskey
2401 Smallman St., Strip District
wiglewhiskey.com
Bottle sales coming soon.
Wunderbar Harmony
253 Mercer St., Harmony
wunderbarharmony.com
Takeout and curbside delivery is available.
Temporary Closures
2304 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
allegrohearth.com
4715 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
azoreancafe.com
2901 Sarah St., South Side
birminghambridgetavern.com
Butcher and the Rye
212 6th St., Downtown
butcherandtherye.com
Casbah
229 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside
casbah.kitchen
1501 Preble Ave., Manchester
chateaucc.com
Con Alma
5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
conalmapgh.com
3615 Butler St., Lawrenceville
driftwoodoven.com
Dive Bar & Grille
All locations
Divebarandgrille.com
543 North Ave., Millvale
duncanst.com
Emerson’s
435 Market St., Downtown
Jack’s Bar
1117 E. Carson St., South Side
200 Children’s Way, North Side
federalgalley.org
5523 Penn Ave., Garfield
Fishnorfowlpgh.com
1601 Penn Ave., Strip District
eat-gaucho.com
Larder of East End
147 Julius St., Larimer
3337 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville
lolaseatery.com
649 Penn Ave., Downtown
meatandpotatoespgh.com
221 Schenley Plaza, Oakland
mesapgh.com
Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream
All locations
millieshomemade.com
Multiple locations
themilkshakefactory.com
3591 Butler St., Lawrenceville
morcillapgh.com
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
1411 Grandview Ave., South Side
Montereybayfishgrotto.com
New Amsterdam
newamsterdampgh.com
639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown
onionmaiden.com
Pigeon Bagel
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill
pigeonpgh.com
pitamyshawarma.com
136 6th St., Downtown
porkandbeanspgh.com
242 Forbes Ave., Downtown
revelandroost.com
3720 Butler St., Lawrenceville
roundcornercantina.com
Scratch F&B
942 Penn Ave., Downtown
siennamercato.com
431 Market St., Downtown
thesimplegreek.com
Smallman Galley
54 21st St., Strip District
smallmangalley.org
Soju
4923 Penn Ave., Garfield
Simonchough.wixsite.com
501 Grant St., Downtown
thespeckledeggpgh.com
253 Atwood St., Oakland
spiceislandteahouse.com
Spork
5430 Penn Ave., Garfield
sporkpgh.com
4744 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
station4744.com
206 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside
subzeroicecream.com
1211 Penn Ave., Downtown
supperpgh.com
425 Sixth Ave., Downtown
taliapgh.com
Tuscan Cafe
tuscancafepittsburgh.com
5925 Baum Blvd., East Liberty
umamipgh.com
täko
214 6th St., Downtown
takopgh.com
524 William Penn Pl., Downtown
unionstandardpgh.com
4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville
thevandalpgh.com
Wiener World Pittsburgh
626 Smithfield St., Downtown