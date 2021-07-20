9 new books to look out for this July

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig



Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily R. Austin



The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix



Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke



Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor



The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass



Love People, Use Things: Because the Opposite Never Works by Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus



Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder



Intimacies by Katie Kitamura



Have you ever written a note to a future self? Author Matt Haig () has, and those notes became his latest release,— little pieces of meditations to give new perspective on all of life’s highs and lows.Gilda is a twenty-something morbidlly anxious atheist who takes a job as a receptionist at a Catholic church. She quickly becomes obsessed with her predecessor’s mysterious death.bestselling author ofandreturns with another book to keep you up at night. Did you know the last woman standing in a horror movie is called a final girl? The novel follows a Lynnette Tarkington and five other actual final girls who together make up a support group for those who have gone through the unimaginable. And then, one of the women misses the meeting...Told from multiple angles, from monkey studies to personal stories,is an illustrated meditation on longing and isolation in society.This collection of short stories reads like a novel, connected by a gay Black man who finds himself entangled in the relationship of a dancer couple.One of the only Black kids at St. Clair Prep is finding it difficult to step out of his big brother’s shadow. And to make matters worse, he can see dead people.The title says it all; this book shows you how minimalism can help you improve your relationships.New motherhood causes an onslaught of changes to a woman’s mental and psychical being. In, one of those changes is the transformation into an actual dog.is the story of one woman entangled in many personal dramas.