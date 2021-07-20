 9 new books to look out for this July | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

9 new books to look out for this July

Monthly book release highlights from bookstagrammer @jord_reads_books

By

click to enlarge book-releases-july.jpg

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

Out July 6 via Penguin Life
Philosophy/Inspiration, 272 pages
Have you ever written a note to a future self? Author Matt Haig (The Midnight Library) has, and those notes became his latest release, The Comfort Book — little pieces of meditations to give new perspective on all of life’s highs and lows.

Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily R. Austin

Out July 6 via Atria
Literary Fiction, LGBTQ+, 256 pages
Gilda is a twenty-something morbidlly anxious atheist who takes a job as a receptionist at a Catholic church. She quickly becomes obsessed with her predecessor’s mysterious death.

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix

Horror/Thriller, 352 pages
 New York Times bestselling author of The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires and My Best Friend’s Excorcism returns with another book to keep you up at night. Did you know the last woman standing in a horror movie is called a final girl? The novel follows a Lynnette Tarkington and five other actual final girls who together make up a support group for those who have gone through the unimaginable. And then, one of the women misses the meeting...


Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke

Out July 13 via Patheon
Nonfiction, Graphic Novel, 352 pages
Told from multiple angles, from monkey studies to personal stories, Seek You is an illustrated meditation on longing and isolation in society.

Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor

Out July 13 via Riverhead
Short stories, 288 pages
This collection of short stories reads like a novel, connected by a gay Black man who finds himself entangled in the relationship of a dancer couple.

click to enlarge july-book-releases.jpg

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

Out July 13 via Putnam
YA/Thriller, 308 pages
One of the only Black kids at St. Clair Prep is finding it difficult to step out of his big brother’s shadow. And to make matters worse, he can see dead people.

Love People, Use Things: Because the Opposite Never Works by Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus

Out July 13 via Celadon
Nonfiction, 336 pages
The title says it all; this book shows you how minimalism can help you improve your relationships.


Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder

Out July 20 via Doubleday
Fiction/Fantasy, 256 pages
New motherhood causes an onslaught of changes to a woman’s mental and psychical being. In Nightbitch, one of those changes is the transformation into an actual dog.

Intimacies by Katie Kitamura

Publishes July 20 via Riverhead
Literary Fiction, 240 pages
Intimacies is the story of one woman entangled in many personal dramas.
Have an upcoming book release you want to recommend? Reach out to bookstagrammer @jord_reads_books at jordan.alif.snowden@gmail.com.

