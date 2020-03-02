8 burning questions for John Cusack ahead of his Pittsburgh appearance on April 23

If you have any burning questions for John Cusack, you might get the opportunity to ask him in person next month. The veteran actor is appearing at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on April 23 for a screening of the 1989 Cameron Crowe classic Say Anything ... There will be a moderated live discussion after the movie, but some attendees will get a chance to pose questions to Cusack himself. (VIP tickets are available and include a post-show photo op.) Venue pre-sale starts Thu., March 5 at 10 a.m.; public sale opens on Fri., March 6 at 10 a.m. More info here.



If you know you want to ask a question but are having trouble getting started, here are eight questions to get the juices flowing. Feel free to steal them.

-You played a cop in. If you had to play one of the criminals, who do you think you could play best?*

-Did you actually do the puppeteering in Being John Malkovich ? If so, do you still have the chops?

-You were in a movie called 2012 and a movie called 1408. Though the latter is referring to a room number, if you were to star in another movie named after a year, what would it be?

-Your sisters Joan and Ann are also actors. What are your favorite roles each of them has played?

-There was a semi-famous Irish hurler (the sport) named John Cusack in the 1940s. Have you ever hurled?

-Which presidential candidate, of those still running or that have dropped out, would you like to play in a film?

-Which of your films has the best soundtrack?**

-How long do you think you could hold a boombox over your head?



CP guesses:

*That long-haired guy who flies the plane

**Grosse Pointe Blank