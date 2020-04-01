7 Days of Quarantunes

click to enlarge Dominique Murray Leila Rhodes

Since concerts are on hold indefinitely at the moment,compiled seven exciting new releases from Pittsburgh musicians and bands — one for every day of the week.Bengt AlexsanderDuring the quarantine, Bengt Alexsander of doom-rock band Action Camp has decided to release a series of covers to keep his mixing and performing skills sharp. Each song is themed around quarantines, viruses, and paranoia. For Vol. 1, Alexsander covered ABBA’s 1975 track “S.O.S.” and “Abra Cadaver” from The Hives’ 2004 album Tyrannosaurus Hives.Chalk DinosaurFriday is usually a day for happy hours and getting dinner with friends. Mimic the experience at home by ordering takeout and listening to Chalk Dinosaur’s new psychedelic, electronic-tinged release, featuring quarantine-centric song titles “Electric Friends,” “Time Off,” and “Spring Indoors.” Chalk Dinosaur is donating all sales from the release to service industry workers who have lost income due to COVID-19 closures.“Blue Dreams”Konscious KelIt’s Saturday: Take a deep breath and relax, enjoy the weekend, and limit your exposure to social media. Turn on “Blue Dreams” from Konscious Kel and find some time for yourself. Read a book, do yoga, create art, or simply just let yourself be. Kel samples a woman singing a cover of “I Wish You Love,” sung by a multitude of artists over the years including Sam Cooke and Nancy Wilson.“American Cars” music videoLauren DeMichieiFrom Lauren “Shay” DeMichiei’s 2019 albumcomes a music video for pop-rock tune “American Cars.” Utilizing a green scene, DeMichiei’s video, which she directed, is full of bright colors and flashing images of things Americans consume, juxtaposed with scenes from nature. Her plan was to share the video around Earth Day but is pushing releases forward due to the quarantine.Multiple ArtistsSince local booking collective Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! can’t host shows at the moment, it’s releasing a series of digital four-band splits to help artists make revenue during the pandemic. Proceeds from the splits are evenly distributed between each contributing musician. Songs from Hit Like a Girl, short fictions, The Weak Days, and Baseball Dad make up the first volume.“Principles”Leila RhodesSinger and producer Lelia Rhodes plans on dropping her debut album,, in the near future. She gave us a sneak peek of what’s to come with the single “Principles.” Rife with smoldering guitar licks, gentle synths, and easy R&B elements, there’s a good chancewill be an electrifying album of blended styles.“Don't They Know (it's the end of the world)”Mystic SeersFeaturing a sample of Skeeter Davis’ 1962 track “The End of The World,” this Mystic Seers tune has a melodic beat that at first sounds full of sorrow. But don’t let it fool you, the lyrics are full of optimism. “I feel at peace,” it begins. “Soften the noise and let light comfort me / I don't want any of that bad energy / Let me be here with the breeze.”