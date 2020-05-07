 60-Second Documentary: Taking happy hours online during the pandemic | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

60-Second Documentary: Taking happy hours online during the pandemic

By

The following video is part of a series of 60-Second Documentaries, produced by Point Park University students in collaboration with the student-run Point Park News Service.
Meet the filmmaker:
Name: Jake Dabkowski
Year: Freshman
Major: Broadcast Production and Media Management

Tags

Latest in Film

Row House Cinema screens work by local filmmakers through its virtual theater

By Hannah Lynn

Eating & Working & Eating & Working

A guide to watching movies and TV shows for free

By Hannah Lynn

A guide to watching movies and TV shows for free

Pittsburgh-shot Seth Rogen movie An American Pickle will stream on HBO Max

By Amanda Waltz

Seth Rogen in An American Pickle

Documentary Pahokee, set in a town near the Florida Everglades, gives you something to root for

By Hannah Lynn

Documentary Pahokee, set in a town near the Florida Everglades, gives you something to root for
More »
More Film »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 6-12, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Members of Art All Night’s planning committee meet online.

Art All Night continues through pandemic with first-ever online arts festival

By Amanda Waltz

Psychotherapist practices the goofiness and creativity that she preaches

Psychotherapist practices the goofiness and creativity that she preaches

By Jordan Snowden

City of Asylum at Alphabet City

At City of Asylum, The Show Must Go On(line)

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation