 60-Second Documentary: How COVID-19 has affected my mother's ESL Teaching Career | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

60-Second Documentary: How COVID-19 has affected my mother's ESL Teaching Career

By

The following video is part of a series of 60-Second Documentaries, produced by Point Park University students in collaboration with the student-run Point Park News Service.
Meet the filmmaker:
Name: Makenzie Farleo
Year: Senior
Major: Public Relations and Dance
Resides: Flint, Michigan
Career Aspiration: Dance on cruise ships around the world

Tags

Latest in Film

60-Second Documentary: A performing arts university student learns online during the pandemic

By Point Park News Service

60-Second Documentary: A performing arts university student learns online during the pandemic

60-Second Documentary: Point Park Student's Living Nightmare

By Point Park News Service

60-Second Documentary: Point Park Student's Living Nightmare

Extra Ordinary, The Booksellers, and more movies to watch through your favorite theater while quarantined

By Hannah Lynn

Extra Ordinary, The Booksellers, and more movies to watch through your favorite theater while quarantined

Right now, CatVideoFest can come to you

By Jordan Snowden

Right now, CatVideoFest can come to you
More »
More Film »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Arts+Entertainment

60-Second Documentary: Point Park Student's Living Nightmare

60-Second Documentary: Point Park Student's Living Nightmare

By Point Park News Service

60-Second Documentary: A performing arts university student learns online during the pandemic

60-Second Documentary: A performing arts university student learns online during the pandemic

By Point Park News Service

Right now, CatVideoFest can come to you

Right now, CatVideoFest can come to you

By Jordan Snowden

Bacurau is now streaming through the Tull Family Theater, and will soon be available through Row House Cinema.

Pittsburgh movie theaters offering online streaming during COVID-19 shutdowns

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation