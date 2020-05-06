 60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By

The following video is part of a series of 60-Second Documentaries, produced by Point Park University students in collaboration with the student-run Point Park News Service.
Meet the filmmaker:
Name: Virginia Garner
Year: Freshman
Major: Journalism
Currently Resides: Severna Park, Maryland
Career Aspiration: Investigative Reporter

